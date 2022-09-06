Read full article on original website
Related
Brit pensioner, 76, paraded in hood after being ‘caught with massive drug haul’ in India
A BRIT pensioner has been snapped surrounded by cops and masked by a black hood after being arrested in India over a huge drug haul. Stephen Slotwiner, 76, was arrested in the Indian state of Goa after he was allegedly caught with drugs at his rented accommodation. The bust -...
Feds raid Park Avenue penthouse and Hamptons estate linked to billionaire Russian oligarch crony of Putin facing DOJ bank fraud probe - months after US seized his $99M superyacht
Federal agents have raided two New York properties linked to a billionaire Russian oligarch who is under US sanctions and faces a criminal probe into alleged bank fraud. FBI and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents on Thursday took part in the raids of a Park Avenue penthouse in Manhattan and a sprawling Hamptons estate tied to Viktor Vekselberg, according to WNBC-TV.
Bags of cash, a diamond-encrusted Rolex and 18-carat Cartier bracelets: See the incredible haul of luxury goods seized by cops as they lock up items valued at more than $600million
Luxury cars, high-end jewellery and countless stacks of cash make up just some of the $600million worth of items seized by police over the past three years. The AFP-led Criminal Assets Confiscation Taskforce have restrained $380million worth of homes and commercial properties from those breaking the law since February 2020.
Elderly Couple Caught Trafficking 22 Pounds of Crystal Meth
The substance was found concealed in the lining of the couple's suitcases.
RELATED PEOPLE
Man scammed $4 million in COVID funds — and paid off his Porsche, feds say
The amount he stole from banks was “far more than he would have been able to get through conventional bank robbery,” prosecutors say.
cryptopotato.com
Miami Crew Faces 30 Years in Prison for Running a Fraudulent Crypto Scheme
Da Corte, Gonzalez, and Meza gathered over $4 million by purchasing crypto with stolen identification and later asking banks for a refund. The US Department of Justice (DOJ) charged three residents of Miami – Esteban Cabrera Da Corte, Luis Hernandez Gonzalez, and Asdrubal Ramirez Meza – with defrauding banks and a cryptocurrency platform for over $4 million.
Police Arrest Woman Who Faked Her Own Kidnapping to Extort Her Mom—for the Fourth Time
The terrifying video shows a woman blindfolded, blood dripping from her mouth. Standing behind her, a man holds a knife to his captive’s throat. “Mommy. They’ve kidnapped me, Mommy, and I don’t know why,” sobs the young woman in the frame. “You can’t say anything to the police. If you do, they’ll kill me.”But the supposed victim’s life was never actually in danger, authorities say—in fact, she faked the whole thing.Detenida en Tenerife tras simular su secuestro y exigirle a su madre 50.000 euros para su liberación.La víctima recibió un vídeo en el que su hija aparecía amordazada y con...
Canadian man charged in big-rig drug trafficking scheme worth millions
A Canadian man was arrested last week for his alleged involvement in an international drug trafficking scheme using big-rig trucks to transport the narcotics out of Southern California. FBI agents arrested 40-year-old Sam Nang Bou of Edmonton, Canada, last Thursday. Prosecutors say Bou traveled to Southern California over the past...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Official: Suspect in Canada stab rampage died after arrest
ROSTHERN, Saskatchewan — (AP) — The final suspect in a stabbing rampage that killed 10 people in and around a Canadian Indigenous reserve died after being arrested by police Wednesday following a manhunt that stretched more than three days, authorities said. One official said he died of self-inflicted injuries.
Watch horror moment Brit brawls with easyJet passengers before being tackled to the floor as pilot diverts flight
THIS is the horror moment a Brit brawls with terrified easyJet passengers forcing the pilot to divert the flight. The rampage erupted on Friday on a flight heading to Paphos, Cyprus, from London - with the man allegedly fighting passengers and crew in a drunken meltdown. The disturbance caused the...
Canada Stab Spree Suspect Had 59 Convictions
Myles Sanderson, one of the two brothers charged with carrying out a horrific stabbing spree in Canada, racked up 59 convictions before the rampage, according to parole records obtained by the CBC. The offenses include assaulting a police officer, stabbing two men with a fork, beating another man unconscious, throwing a cement block at a woman’s windshield, and possessing contraband while jailed. The CBC says Sanderson—who had a long history of drug abuse—was last released from lockup in August 2021. The parole board decided not to toss him back in prison after he was caught breaking the rules by living with his ex-wife, and by May, he was a fugitive. Read it at CBC
Florida man sentenced to 9 years in federal prison for swindling $1.3 million from women by pretending to be a doctor on dating sites
Brian Wedgeworth, 47, was sentenced scammed more than 30 women between 2016 and 2021, prosecutors said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
U.S. Secret Service has seized over $1.4B in fraudulent COVID-19 relief
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- The U.S. Secret Service announced Friday that it has seized more than $1.4 billion in fraudulently obtained COVID-19 relief funds since 2020 after its latest haul of $286 million. A probe initiated by the Secret Service field office in Orlando, Fla., revealed that alleged conspirators used...
bitcoinist.com
Indian FM Sitharaman To Discuss Crypto Regulation With IMF Chief
Nirmala Sitharaman, finance minister of India discussed the significance of crypto regulation with the managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva. India has long focussed on the need for regulation along with global coordination with a mutually agreed approach to this issue. Sitharaman also mentioned that the...
Broker who targeted Latinos in $3.2-million investment scheme is sentenced to prison
A stockbroker convicted of targeting low-income Latinos in fraud scheme is sentenced to 6½ years and ordered to pay $3.9 million in restitution.
decrypt.co
Florida Man Pleads Guilty to Stealing $100 Million in Crypto Ponzi Scheme
Joshua David Nicholas convinced investors that a high-tech bot was helping to earn them daily returns. A Florida man pleaded guilty in federal district court on Thursday to participating in a cryptocurrency-based Ponzi scheme that defrauded investors of approximately $100 million, the Department of Justice announced today. The department says...
Navy taking on gangs in Colombia's biggest port
Colombia's Navy put on a show of force at the weekend in a town whose population is at the mercy of two warring gangs. But the military has tried to assert some state control by coming out in force in several neighborhoods in Colombia's main port city.
bitcoinist.com
Binance In Talks With Nigeria, Looks To Establish A Crypto-Friendly Zone
Authorities in Nigeria and cryptocurrency exchange Binance Holdings Ltd. are in talks tto create a digital economic zone that will support blockchain technology adoption by businesses in the West African country. Binance In Talks With Nigeria. According to a press release, Nigeria intends to use the Nigeria Export Processing Zones...
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Plays A Crucial Role In Helping Combat Crime, Europol Says
As crypto use spreads to every nook and cranny of society, so does its misuse of the system to perform novel crimes and launder illicit funds. While Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are now being widely used in nefarious activities, the decentralized nature of blockchain technology presents law enforcement with a vital new tool to combat organized crime.
Prison turns life upside down – giving low-risk prisoners longer to prepare for their sentences would benefit everyone
Almost everyone who’s moved house has a story to tell – the truck was too small, the power got cut off too soon, the cat got lost on the day. Moving house can be stressful, but the better prepared you are, the higher the chances you’ll enjoy the result. But this is unlikely if you’re moving to prison. When you are arrested and detained in custody – or when your court hearing ends with unexpected imprisonment – there’s no time to sort out feeding the cat, picking kids up from school or redirecting mail. Currently in New Zealand, only exceptional...
Comments / 0