Lima sisters seriously injured in Sunday morning shooting

LIMA — Lima police are seeking information surrounding a Sunday shooting that left two sisters seriously injured.

According to the Lima Police Department, Detective Sean Neidemire’s officers responded at approximately 2:30 a.m. Sunday to the 1000 block of Brice Avenue after receiving a call concerning shots being fired. Upon their arrival officers found the two females suffering from gunshot wounds. They were identified as Tenea Wilson, 39, and Tania Wilson, 44.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment. As of Tuesday afternoon, Tenea Wilson was listed in serious condition and Tania Wilson was in critical condition.

Officers learned the suspect shot numerous times across a roadway, hitting both victims as they sat in a vehicle in the driveway at 425 N. Jameson Ave.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers or Neidemire at 419-221-5295 or 419-227-4444.

According to information received Tuesday by The Lima News, the victims are the sisters of Tarika Wilson, whose shooting death at the hands of a Lima police officer in 2008 inflamed race relations in Lima. Tarika Wilson’s obituary notice, printed in the Jan. 10, 2008 edition of The Lima News, lists sisters Tenea and Tania among survivors.

Tarika Wilson was shot and killed on Jan. 4, 2008, during a police raid targeting her boyfriend, suspected drug dealer Anthony Terry, in her home. When police broke down the front door and entered the house, Wilson sheltered in a bedroom with her six young children.

Officers shot and killed two of Terry’s dogs in the house, and Lima police officer Joseph Chavalia mistook the sound of his fellow officers’ shots for hostile gunfire. He fired blindly in the direction of the bedroom where Wilson and her children hid, killing Tarkia Wilson instantly and injuring the baby she was holding in her arms.

Wilson was 26 years of age at the time of her death.

The shooting, and the subsequent acquittal of the officer, highlighted racial inequality and the issue of police brutality and helped generate the Black Lives Matter movement during the following decade.