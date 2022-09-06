ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 10, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 10, 2022. Marques Jajuan Bragg, 42, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court. Brent Lee Roberts, 31, Sulphur: Drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug. Mieka Leah Rogalski, 24, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug;...
SULPHUR, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Arrested for Alleged Cruelty to Animals and Drug Charges After Authorities Discovered Several Malnourished Animals

Louisiana Woman Arrested for Alleged Cruelty to Animals and Drug Charges After Authorities Discovered Several Malnourished Animals. The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 8, 2022, that on September 7, 2022, Deputies were called to a home on Woolridge Road in Lacassine, Louisiana, in relation to cruelty to animals.
LACASSINE, LA
KPLC TV

Local first responders honored in Appreciation Day

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - On the eve of the 21st anniversary of the September 11 attacks, local first responder agencies were honored in an Appreciation Day ceremony. “I feel like a lot of people don’t really know the hours and the effort that first responders put in not only the first responders but their families,” Ward Six Fire Protection District One captain, Teri Parker said.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Food trucks on the rise in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - More food trucks are popping up around the Lake Area, and there may be some plans for a new food truck court. It’s an idea that’s just in the research and development stage, but for new food truck owners it comes as a sign of community support.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Emergency Responder Appreciation Day Saturday at Civic Center

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - SWLA is having an appreciation day for emergency responders on Sept. 10 at the Lake Charles Civic Center. Residents can check out first responder helicopters and vehicles, including fire trucks at the Southwest Louisiana Emergency Responder Appreciation Day. A 5k run will be held at...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles man arrested after hospital reports rape

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man is jailed in connection with a rape this past weekend, authorities say. A local hospital called the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, Sept. 3, to report a rape that happened earlier that morning, said CPSO spokesperson Kayla Vincent. Detectives...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Eunice News

Eunice Police Arrests report

The following are arrests by Eunice Police. September 2 Alvin Joseph Broussard, 33, 300 block of North 12th, Eunice. Resisting an officer, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden. Gwendolyn Denise Simien, 47, 200 block of Acadia, Eunice. Simple battery, disturbing the peace-drunkeness, resisting an officer. Amy D. Miller, 47, 1000 block of West Vine, Eunice. Operating a…
EUNICE, LA
KPLC TV

Power restored for BECi customers in Beauregard Parish

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - Power has been restored for Beauregard Electric Cooperative (BECi) customers in the west area of DeRidder, as well as Merryville and Evans. Over 2,000 BECi customers were without power beginning Friday when Cleco Cajun transmission lines fell onto a BECi distribution line, BECi said. Power...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

The Little Mermaid has arrived in Lake Charles

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
