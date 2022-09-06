Read full article on original website
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 10, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 10, 2022. Marques Jajuan Bragg, 42, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court. Brent Lee Roberts, 31, Sulphur: Drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug. Mieka Leah Rogalski, 24, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug;...
Louisiana Woman Arrested for Alleged Cruelty to Animals and Drug Charges After Authorities Discovered Several Malnourished Animals
Louisiana Woman Arrested for Alleged Cruelty to Animals and Drug Charges After Authorities Discovered Several Malnourished Animals. The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 8, 2022, that on September 7, 2022, Deputies were called to a home on Woolridge Road in Lacassine, Louisiana, in relation to cruelty to animals.
Local first responders honored in Appreciation Day
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - On the eve of the 21st anniversary of the September 11 attacks, local first responder agencies were honored in an Appreciation Day ceremony. “I feel like a lot of people don’t really know the hours and the effort that first responders put in not only the first responders but their families,” Ward Six Fire Protection District One captain, Teri Parker said.
LCPD investigates gun on campus, lockdown lifted
Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department (LCPD) were dispatched to 2700 block of Power Center Parkway regarding a person walking with a gun in hand around 3:32 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
Food trucks on the rise in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - More food trucks are popping up around the Lake Area, and there may be some plans for a new food truck court. It’s an idea that’s just in the research and development stage, but for new food truck owners it comes as a sign of community support.
Emergency Responder Appreciation Day Saturday at Civic Center
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - SWLA is having an appreciation day for emergency responders on Sept. 10 at the Lake Charles Civic Center. Residents can check out first responder helicopters and vehicles, including fire trucks at the Southwest Louisiana Emergency Responder Appreciation Day. A 5k run will be held at...
Lake Charles man arrested after hospital reports rape
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man is jailed in connection with a rape this past weekend, authorities say. A local hospital called the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, Sept. 3, to report a rape that happened earlier that morning, said CPSO spokesperson Kayla Vincent. Detectives...
Lake Charles retired priest reflects on being in New York one month after 9/11 attacks
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The devastation of September 11, 2001 continues to be a reminder of how united we are in America. 7News spoke with one Lake Charles man who was on the ground in New York a month after the attack to aid in helping our country heal.
Eunice News
Eunice Police Arrests report
The following are arrests by Eunice Police. September 2 Alvin Joseph Broussard, 33, 300 block of North 12th, Eunice. Resisting an officer, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden. Gwendolyn Denise Simien, 47, 200 block of Acadia, Eunice. Simple battery, disturbing the peace-drunkeness, resisting an officer. Amy D. Miller, 47, 1000 block of West Vine, Eunice. Operating a…
Power restored for BECi customers in Beauregard Parish
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - Power has been restored for Beauregard Electric Cooperative (BECi) customers in the west area of DeRidder, as well as Merryville and Evans. Over 2,000 BECi customers were without power beginning Friday when Cleco Cajun transmission lines fell onto a BECi distribution line, BECi said. Power...
Kaplan Man Dead Following Late Night Shooting in Rayne
A late night shooting on Tuesday, September 6 in Rayne has claimed the life of a Kaplan man.
The Little Mermaid has arrived in Lake Charles
Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office asking for help in locating missing man
Sheriff Tommy Romero is requesting assistance from the public in locating missing Iberia Parish man. Brock Savoy is 5'9" tall, has brown hair and green eyes, and weighs approximately 160 pounds.
The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office (IPSO) is seeking assistance from the public in locating a missing 35-year-old man.
Is It Illegal in Louisiana To Have Your Hazard Lights On When It Rains?
With the traveling I do daily from Crowley to Lafayette to Carencro, I have witnessed other drivers do some pretty head-scratching things. Lately, the weird driving and frustration has come from driving in all of the rain we have been receiving. If the rain is coming down heavy enough, it...
Cameron Parish keeps nonselect sports designation for high schools
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There was a collective sigh of relief this morning by school officials in Cameron Parish. That’s because they now know which division their high schools will be in when playing sports. And it’s what they wanted. The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA)...
12-year-old Louisiana middle school student arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot other students
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office (CPSO) arrested a middle school student on Thursday after he allegedly threatened to shoot other students.
Power could be out until Saturday afternoon after transmission lines fall in Beauregard Parish
Beauregard Parish, La. (KPLC) - Over 2,000 Beauregard Electric (BECi) customers are without power Friday after Cleco Cajun transmission lines fell onto a BECi distribution line, BECi said. Residents in the following areas are affected:. West of DeRidder. Planer Mill Road. Merryville. The Junction. Knight. Evans. BECi said the company...
Woman who allegedly stole $200,000 from former employer arrested
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office (CPSO) has arrested a woman who allegedly made over $200,000 in unauthorized transactions.
