Dog breed ordinance repealed
Alderwoman Carrie Evans proposed the reversal saying there have been no pit bull bites on humans in three years.
KFYR-TV
Building a Habitat for Humanity in Minot
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Habitat for Humanity works towards a vision that everyone deserves a decent place to live. They were out Thursday re-staining the wheelchair ramp in front of an area home in Minot. The wheelchair ramp is for the Barnes family, where three members need to use the...
KFYR-TV
City puts out a request for proposals for Home Sweet Home in Minot
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The city of Minot is putting out a request for proposals for the historic Home Sweet Home building. They had to buy the home on 4th Avenue NW and move it across the street to make room for flood protection. The building is marked for...
Nichole Rice’s pretrial conference and arraignment
Detective Talbott says that several DNA samples were taken and tested to be compared to the DNA on the murder weapon.
Slim Chickens raises money for sports organizations
PRG along with Slim Chickens is all about serving others, especially the youth.
kxnet.com
Be Our Guest: Homesteaders Restaurant
We’re offering $50 dollar gift cards at half the price at participating locations. Go to kxbeourguest.com and check out the deals going on right now!. This week we featured Homesteaders Restaurant in Minot. Dean Aberle goes into detail about their menu and overall experience.
KFYR-TV
Minot Public Works repairing water main
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - A water main break in Minot ran into complications as public works staff tried to repair it. The water main broke at 6th Avenue and 1st Street NW, according to a post on the city’s Facebook page. The repairs were taking longer than expected because...
KFYR-TV
State Supreme Court hears arguments in appeal of Minot murder
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The North Dakota Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday in the appeal of a Minot man serving an 80-year sentence in the killing of his father. A jury convicted 32-year-old Christopher Vickerman in December, in the May 2019 shooting death of 55-year-old Mark Vickerman. In March,...
Father and son showcase their art at Taube Museum in Minot
The North Dakota Art Gallery Association Tour has been traveling around the state and Minot is the very last stop.
kxnet.com
Skin Win Dermatology: Hair loss
Hair loss happens to men and women for all different reasons. Nathalie checks in with Dr. Hoffman of Skin Win Dermatology to learn more. To schedule an appointment with the team at Skin Win call 701- 800-5110. They have locations in Bismarck, Minot and Williston.
North Dakota’s “Coolest” Small Town Is About 80 Miles From BisMan
Let's face it. Big towns get all the press, Bismarck, Mandan, Fargo, Grand Forks, Minot, Williston, Jamestown, bla bla bla. North Dakota is full of small-town charm if you just take the time to look for it. I came across an article on the website Far & Wide, "The Coolest Small Towns In America" that caught my eye.
Nichole Rice pleads ‘Not Guilty’ to murder of Anita Knutson
MINOT, ND (KXNET) — Nichole Rice entered a plea of ‘Not Guilty’ today in a preliminary hearing regarding the 2007 murder of Anita Knutson. A pre-trial conference has been scheduled for November 16 at the Ward County Courthouse on charges of Class AA Murder. Rice is accused of killing Knutson, her roommate at the time, […]
kfgo.com
Woman pleads not guilty in 2007 murder of roommate in Minot
MINOT, N.D. – A woman accused of fatally stabbing her roommate 15 years ago pleaded not guilty Thursday after a judge determined there was sufficient evidence to send her to trial on felony murder. Nichole Rice, 34, appeared in Ward County District Court in connection with the 2007 death...
KFYR-TV
DNA testing, suspects highlight testimony at hearing for woman charged in Anita Knutson’s killing
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The woman charged in the 2007 killing of Minot State student Anita Knutson appeared in court Thursday morning, nearly six months after she was arrested in March. Thirty-four-year-old Nichole Rice pleaded not guilty to a AA-felony murder charge. Her plea came after a more than hour-long...
Dogs took a dip in the Roosevelt Park Pool
Soggy Doggy was free, however, donations were excepted and given to the Souris Valley animal shelter.
3 burned workers recovering from North Dakota oil rig explosion, fire
STANLEY, N.D. (AP) — Federal, state and local investigators in northwest North Dakota are looking into the cause of an oil rig explosion and fire that sent three workers to the hospital. The crew members were taken to a burn center in St. Paul, Minnesota. The well site in Mountrail County is owned by Chord […]
KFYR-TV
Local, national performers team up to bring comic operetta ‘Die Fledermaus’ to Minot
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – These days, we could all use a good laugh. The Western Plains Opera is partnering with some renowned performers and local arts groups to put on “Die Fledermaus.”. David Cangelosi has an impressive resume in the opera world, but he wouldn’t pass up the...
Serious injury crash reported near Minot
MINOT, ND (KXNET) — A 50-year-old Minot man was injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon near Minot. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 2:00 p.m., the vehicle was traveling northbound on US Highway 83 en route to Minot from Garrison. At some point during the drive, the vehicle entered the center median, […]
