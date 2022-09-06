ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

KFYR-TV

Building a Habitat for Humanity in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Habitat for Humanity works towards a vision that everyone deserves a decent place to live. They were out Thursday re-staining the wheelchair ramp in front of an area home in Minot. The wheelchair ramp is for the Barnes family, where three members need to use the...
kxnet.com

Be Our Guest: Homesteaders Restaurant

We’re offering $50 dollar gift cards at half the price at participating locations. Go to kxbeourguest.com and check out the deals going on right now!. This week we featured Homesteaders Restaurant in Minot. Dean Aberle goes into detail about their menu and overall experience.
KFYR-TV

Minot Public Works repairing water main

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - A water main break in Minot ran into complications as public works staff tried to repair it. The water main broke at 6th Avenue and 1st Street NW, according to a post on the city’s Facebook page. The repairs were taking longer than expected because...
KFYR-TV

State Supreme Court hears arguments in appeal of Minot murder

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The North Dakota Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday in the appeal of a Minot man serving an 80-year sentence in the killing of his father. A jury convicted 32-year-old Christopher Vickerman in December, in the May 2019 shooting death of 55-year-old Mark Vickerman. In March,...
#Legislature#Economy#Mayor#Politics Local#Election Local#The Minot City Council#Burlingame#Independence Inc
kxnet.com

Skin Win Dermatology: Hair loss

Hair loss happens to men and women for all different reasons. Nathalie checks in with Dr. Hoffman of Skin Win Dermatology to learn more. To schedule an appointment with the team at Skin Win call 701- 800-5110. They have locations in Bismarck, Minot and Williston.
KX News

Nichole Rice pleads ‘Not Guilty’ to murder of Anita Knutson

MINOT, ND (KXNET) — Nichole Rice entered a plea of ‘Not Guilty’ today in a preliminary hearing regarding the 2007 murder of Anita Knutson. A pre-trial conference has been scheduled for November 16 at the Ward County Courthouse on charges of Class AA Murder. Rice is accused of killing Knutson, her roommate at the time, […]
kfgo.com

Woman pleads not guilty in 2007 murder of roommate in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – A woman accused of fatally stabbing her roommate 15 years ago pleaded not guilty Thursday after a judge determined there was sufficient evidence to send her to trial on felony murder. Nichole Rice, 34, appeared in Ward County District Court in connection with the 2007 death...
KX News

Serious injury crash reported near Minot

MINOT, ND (KXNET) — A 50-year-old Minot man was injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon near Minot. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 2:00 p.m., the vehicle was traveling northbound on US Highway 83 en route to Minot from Garrison. At some point during the drive, the vehicle entered the center median, […]
