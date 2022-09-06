ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Nate211776
1d ago

Maybe when they stop watering the roads and sidewalks in the city then you can tell me to not water the state of California wasted more water on government building then the residents do.

Jeff
1d ago

but I guarantee you Governor nuisance is going to water his vineyards. by the way watering plants produces oxygen helps with the environment. it's almost like they're trying to destroy the environment so they can promote their highly toxic electric vehicles

Lope Parumog
1d ago

In the same times , they never stop buildings residential housing and whining about water consumption..What's the heck ;

The Associated Press

California company: Machine failure may have caused wildfire

WEED, Calif. (AP) — A wood products company said Wednesday that it is investigating whether a fire that killed two people as it swept through a Northern California town was caused by the possible failure of a water-spraying machine used to cool ash at its veneer mill. Roseburg Forest Products Co. also announced that although the investigation was not complete, it was planning to provide up to $50 million for a community restoration fund. The Mill Fire erupted Sept. 2 at the company’s facility in the small town of Weed on Interstate 5, about 280 miles (451 km) northeast of San Francisco. Roseburg Forest Products said in a news release that its mill produces its own electricity in a co-generation facility fueled by wood remnants, and the ash that is ejected is sprayed with cooling water by a “third-party-supplied machine.”
WEED, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Governor Newsom proclaims a State of Emergency in Riverside County due to Fairview Fire

Governor Gavin Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency for Riverside County due to the Fairview Fire. The governor's announcement comes a day after Riverside County proclaimed a local emergency due to the Fairview Fire. The Fairview Fire has burned over 23,000 acres as of Thursday afternoon. Get Continuing Updates on the Fairview Fire Here The post Governor Newsom proclaims a State of Emergency in Riverside County due to Fairview Fire appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
