foxla.com
Will Hurricane Kay hit California? Here's how Los Angeles, San Diego could be impacted
It's been 83 years since a tropical cyclone last made an official landfall in California, and Hurricane Kay will not end that streak because it won't actually move onshore in the Golden State. However, that doesn't mean cities such as Los Angeles and San Diego will be spared the hurricane's rain and wind impacts.
California Wildfires Grow to 41K Acres As Temperatures Soar to New Records
Temperatures could continue to rise as Hurricane Kay simmers along the Pacific Coast.
theeagle1069.com
Heat Leaving, Wind & Rain Coming To The Desert
A beautiful young woman standing outside while holding her red umbrella. The National Weather Service has extended its Excessive Heat Warning for the Coachella Valley through 8 p-m on Thursday September 8th 2022. On Friday September 9th at 8 a-m, the Coachella Valley will begin a Flood Watch, that will...
California fires destroy structures, force residents to flee
California firefighters are struggling to gain control of major California wildfires that have grown explosively and forced extensive evacuations amid a searing heat wave.
kcrw.com
Hurricane Kay could finally end Southern California's blistering heat wave
A hurricane off the coast of Baja California could help end the punishing heat wave broiling the state – well, at least in Southern California.Hurricane Kay could bring rain to the region as soon as Friday, but its unclear whether the storm will actually make an impact because its expected to weaken as it moves north. National Weather Service forecasters say the hurricane could bring clouds and chances of showers and thunderstorms to some areas.While its still uncertain whether Hurricane Kay could move as far north as Los Angeles County, it is expected to push some cloud cover over the...
NBC Los Angeles
Map: Check the Air Quality Where You Live As Fires Burn Around Southern California
With the deadly Fairview Fire burning near Hemet and the Radford Fire scorching the San Bernardino Forest just one week after the Route Fire set Castaic aflame, it's no surprise that there's tons of smoke drifting over Southern California this week. All that smoke makes for unhealthy air outdoors --...
metro-magazine.com
Project Looks to Bring High-Speed Rail to California’s High Desert
Following some hiccups, high-speed rail in California continues to move closer to a reality. Proof of that point is what is being dubbed the High Desert Corridor (HDC) — an estimated $4.3 billion project, which is currently projected to launch in 2030, that will also connect to the California High-Speed Rail system, the Metrolink commuter rail system, and the Las Vegas High-Speed Rail project.
Smoke advisories extended, expanded across the Inland Empire
Smoke advisories have expanded across the Inland Empire due to wildfires that continue to burn in Hemet and near Big Bear Lake.A smoke advisory for areas of Riverside County was extended through Wednesday afternoon, while a second smoke advisory was issued for San Bernardino County, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District. The smoke advisories were issued as firefighters continue to battle the Fairview Fire in Riverside County and the Radford Fire in San Bernardino County.Both fires are sending up large smoke plumes with the potential to worsen air quality for sensitive groups, the SCAQMD said. Anyone who...
kcrw.com
Governor Newsom proclaims a State of Emergency in Riverside County due to Fairview Fire
Governor Gavin Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency for Riverside County due to the Fairview Fire. The governor's announcement comes a day after Riverside County proclaimed a local emergency due to the Fairview Fire. The Fairview Fire has burned over 23,000 acres as of Thursday afternoon. Get Continuing Updates on the Fairview Fire Here The post Governor Newsom proclaims a State of Emergency in Riverside County due to Fairview Fire appeared first on KESQ.
californiaglobe.com
Restaurants File for Referendum to Stop California’s New Fast Food Worker Law
A coalition of restaurant owners began the first steps toward blocking the recently signed AB 257 law on Wednesday, California’s new fast food worker law, by filing a referendum request with the California Attorney General. The AB 257 law, authored by Assemblyman Chris Holden (D-Los Angeles), will create a...
nypressnews.com
California’s worst heat wave in years strains electrical grid
Southern California continues to deal with triple-digit temperatures. And in Northern California, a fast-moving wildfire has killed two people. Carter Evans reports.
Hurricane Kay Path, Tracker as California, Mexico Brace for Storm
"Kay is expected to produce rainfall totals of 6 to 10 inches with isolated maxima of 15 inches," NHC stated.
territorysupply.com
NBC Los Angeles
Early Morning Earthquake Shakes SoCal Desert Communities
A magnitude 3.4 earthquake caused shaking early Tuesday in parts of Riverside County. The quake was reported near Banning just before 5 a.m. The epicenter was 5.1 miles northeast of Banning and 8.9 miles northeast of Beaumont. It was nearly 3 miles deep. Shaking was reported in Banning, Idyllwild, Palm...
Why Is It so Hot in California? Heatwave Explained
The heatwave roasting California this week is due to a giant "heat dome" that has settled over the state.
scvnews.com
California High-Speed Rail Releases Draft Environmental Document for Palmdale to Burbank Section
The California High-Speed Rail Authority has released the draft environmental document for the more than 30-mile segment between Palmdale and Burbank in Southern California. “The release of this draft environmental document underscores the momentum taking place with this transformational project,” said Southern California Regional Director LaDonna DiCamillo. “We have environmentally cleared 422 of the 500-mile Phase 1 system between the Bay Area and Los Angeles/Anaheim. We look forward to hearing from residents and stakeholders during this public comment phase as we work to deliver a clean, fast and safe transportation network for all Californians.”
