CBS Sports
Pirates' Zack Collins: Catches on with Bucs
The Pirates claimed Collins off waivers from the Blue Jays and optioned him to Triple-A Indianapolis, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. Collins joins his third organization after the White Sox previously shipped him to Toronto shortly before Opening Day. With Danny Jansen and Alejandro Kirk ahead of him in the pecking order at catcher in Toronto, Collins wasn't able to carve out consistent playing time, as he saw action in 26 games with the big club while slashing .194/.266/.417 in 79 plate appearances. Though Collins will report to Triple-A as he joins his new organization, the Pirates could give him a look at the big-league level before long. Neither of the two catchers on the 28-man active roster -- Jason Delay and Tyler Heineman -- profile as long-term solutions at the position.
CBS Sports
Mets' Adonis Medina: Cast off 40-man roster
The Mets designated Medina for assignment Wednesday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. Rather than calling Medina up from Triple-A Syracuse to give the team an extra arm out of the bullpen with Max Scherzer (side) going on the 15-day injured list Wednesday, the Mets opted to bypass Medina for a promotion and drop him from the 40-man roster. The Mets will use the open spot on fellow reliever Alex Claudio, whose contract was selected from Syracuse in advance of Wednesday's twin bill in Pittsburgh. Prior to being optioned to Syracuse on Sunday, Medina yielded 11 runs (nine earned) on 10 hits and two walks across 1.2 innings in his final two relief appearances for New York.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Mark Appel: Lands on injured list
Appel was placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday due to an elbow injury, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. Appel has been in the minors for just over a month, but he's now dealing with an elbow issue that will sideline him for at least a week. The severity of his injury isn't yet clear, and whether he's able to return after a minimal IL stint remains to be seen.
CBS Sports
Angels' Luis Rengifo: Late addition to lineup
Rengifo will start at second base and bat cleanup Tuesday against the Tigers. The 24-year-old was originally absent from Tuesday's starting nine due to some knee soreness, per Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com, but the infielder checked out fine and is now in the lineup. Rengifo is 6-for-16 with a triple, a walk, an RBI and three runs through four games in September.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Mets' Starling Marte: Out again for nightcap
Manager Buck Showalter confirmed after the Mets' 5-1 win over the Pirates in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader that Marte (hand) won't be available for the second game, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. After exiting Tuesday's loss in the series opener in Pittsburgh when he was hit on the right...
CBS Sports
Rays' Vidal Brujan: Sent down Wednesday
Brujan (undisclosed) was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Wednesday. Brujan sustained a minor injury Monday against the Rays, but he should be back to full health since he was demoted rather than being placed on the injured list. Over three games during his week in the big leagues, he went 0-for-1 with a run and a stolen base. Brandon Lowe (triceps/elbow) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday.
CBS Sports
Twins' Byron Buxton: Hasn't started baseball activities
Buxton (hip) has not started baseball activities, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "We're still kind of at the beginning phases of getting him moving and activating different parts of his lower half and getting back to some baseball activity. We're not quite there yet," said manager Rocco Baldelli. Buxton...
CBS Sports
Twins' Max Kepler: On bench for nightcap
Kepler (hip) is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Yankees. Kepler was scratched from the lineup Monday due to hip tightness and is absent from the starting nine for both games of Wednesday's twin bill. Kyle Garlick will take over in right field and bat sixth for Minnesota in Game 2.
CBS Sports
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Undergoes surgery
Tatis (suspension) had surgery Tuesday to repair the torn labrum in his left shoulder, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Tatis had been dealing with the injury since last season but originally decided to forego surgery. He changed his mind after being handed an 80-game PED ban in August. Tatis had to delay the procedure, which was originally scheduled for late August, after he came down with a non-COVID illness, but it was completed and deemed successful by the team Tuesday. With his suspension lingering into the start of next season, the star shortstop isn't expected to have his return timeframe impacted by the surgical procedure.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Luis Robert: Diagnosed with bruise after X-rays
Robert had X-rays come back negative and was diagnosed with a bruised left hand after leaving Tuesday's game against the Mariners. The 24-year-old was struck on the hand by a pitch on a swing Tuesday, but it appears he's avoided a serious injury. Robert is fresh off a nine-game absence due to left wrist soreness, and he's now dealing with another injury in the same area. He should be considered day-to-day heading into Wednesday's series finale in Seattle.
Yardbarker
Jorge Alfaro's walk-off single propels Padres past Diamondbacks
San Diego catcher Jorge Alfaro delivered a walk-off hit as the Padres rallied from a five-run deficit to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5 Tuesday night. Alfaro hit a two-run single off Ian Kennedy with two outs in the ninth as the Padres snapped a three-game losing streak. The Padres were...
CBS Sports
White Sox's Dylan Cease: Impresses again in laugher
Cease (14-6) earned the victory Thursday in Oakland, striking out nine in six scoreless innings while allowing three hits and two walks in a 14-2 win. Cease made it look easy Thursday, allowing just one baserunner to reach second base and punching out nine. He's allowed only four hits and four walks while fanning 16 in 15 scoreless innings in September. In Thursday's outing, he passed the 200 strikeout mark for the second consecutive season. The 26-year-old's ERA has dropped to 2.06 for the year and he's certainly in contention for the American League Cy Young award. His next start will likely be in the middle of next week against Colorado.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Matt Carpenter: Not cleared for baseball activities
Carpenter (foot) underwent X-rays on Wednesday that showed healing, but he hasn't yet been cleared to resume baseball activities, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports. Carpenter has been sidelined with a broken foot for just under a month, but he didn't require surgery to address the issue. Although he's improving, his foot isn't yet healed to the point where he's able to resume baseball activities. The 36-year-old is slated to undergo another X-ray in 10-to-14 days, but he's running out of time to return during the regular season.
CBS Sports
Mets' Yoan Lopez: Activated as 29th man
The Mets recalled Lopez from Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. He'll be designated as the 29th man for Wednesday's doubleheader with the Pirates and is expected to be returned to Syracuse on Thursday. Over his eight relief appearances with the Mets this season spanning 11 innings, Lopez has delivered a 5.73 ERA and 1.73 WHIP.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Eric Stout: Sent back to Triple-A
The Pirates returned Stout to Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday. Stout is back in the minors after Pittsburgh designated him as its 29th man for Wednesday's doubleheader with the Mets. He appeared in relief in the Pirates' 10-0 loss in Game 2 of the twin bill, striking out one while working around two hits in 1.1 scoreless innings.
CBS Sports
Angels' Reid Detmers: Pushed off weekend start
Detmers is scheduled to make his next start Monday in Cleveland, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. The Angels had previously confirmed Detmers as their starting pitcher for Sunday's series finale in Houston, but the young southpaw will be bumped back a day in the schedule as a matter of maintenance in his first full season in the big leagues. Additionally, Detmers has already faced Houston three times this season, so the Angels may have wanted to spare him from another potential blowup after he surrendered four runs on seven hits and two walks over 4.1 innings his last time out against the Astros on Sept. 2.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Mets' Starling Marte: Exits game early
Marte left Tuesday's game against the Pirates early after being hit by a pitch in the right hand, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. The veteran outfielder initially stayed in the game after taking a pitch off of his right hand, but he was eventually replaced in right field by Tyler Naquin during the second inning. According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, Marte will have his status updated after he undergoes medical imaging.
CBS Sports
Rays' Harold Ramirez: Reaches career-high RBI mark
Ramirez went 1-for-3 with two RBI on Tuesday against the Red Sox. Ramirez has 51 RBI on the season, a new career high. He has hit particularly well since returning from the injured list Aug. 16, maintaining a .321 average with 16 RBI and nine runs scored across 78 at-bats and 18 games. For the season, Ramirez has a 136 wRC+ and .350 wOBA across 344 plate appearances.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Homers again Tuesday
Raleigh went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the White Sox. Raleigh continued his recent power surge with his eighth-inning blast. Over his last seven contests, he's gone 7-for-22 (.318) with five homers, 11 RBI and eight runs scored. The catcher's breakout season has him up to a .210/.283/.492 slash line with 23 long balls, 54 RBI, 40 runs scored, a steal, 18 doubles and one triple through 102 games.
CBS Sports
Mets' James McCann: Sitting Game 1 on Wednesday
McCann is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Pirates. McCann will get a breather in Game 1 on Wednesday after he went 2-for-3 with a walk and run scored in Tuesday's loss. Tomas Nido will take over behind the plate and bat ninth versus Pittsburgh.
