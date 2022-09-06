Read full article on original website
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Limited by ankle, will play Sunday
Prescott was a limited participant in Thursday's practice due to a right ankle injury, but he emphasized that he's fine and in no danger of missing Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports. "I feel great. I still feel the best that I've felt in a very, very long time," Prescott said. "I'm good to go. I promise you."
Giants Add Former Titans WR to Practice Squad
Marcus Johnson played seven games in 2021, but injuries delayed his start and ended things early. He spent the offseason with the San Francisco 49ers.
Giants' Ben Bredeson: Back from elbow issue
Bredeson (elbow) wasn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Bredeson sat out the preseason finale with the elbow injury, but it appears he's ready to go heading into Week 1. He played in eight games (one start) for the Giants last season.
Wyatt Davis: Joins Giants' practice squad
The Giants signed Davis to their practice squad last week, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Davis was a third-round selection by the Vikings in the 2021 NFL Draft, and he operated in a depth role during his rookie campaign. Minnesota cut him at the end of training camp, but he quickly landed with the Giants. Davis will look to work his way up to the 53-man roster as a member of New York's practice squad.
Giants' Jihad Ward: Submits another full practice
Ward (undisclosed) was a full participant during Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Ward suffered an unspecified injury in mid-August, but he has submitted back-to-back full practices and will likely be available to make his Giants debut in Week 1. The veteran defensive end was a solid rotational player with both Baltimore in 2020 and Jacksonville in 2021 and will look to serve a similar role with New York in 2022.
Patriots signing former longtime OT Marcus Cannon to practice squad
The New England Patriots had a familiar face at practice with offensive tackle Marcus Cannon rejoining his former longtime team for a visit on Thursday. It didn’t take long for the Patriots to make the reunion official with the team signing the 34-year-old lineman to the practice squad after his workout.
Pirates' Zack Collins: Catches on with Bucs
The Pirates claimed Collins off waivers from the Blue Jays and optioned him to Triple-A Indianapolis, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. Collins joins his third organization after the White Sox previously shipped him to Toronto shortly before Opening Day. With Danny Jansen and Alejandro Kirk ahead of him in the pecking order at catcher in Toronto, Collins wasn't able to carve out consistent playing time, as he saw action in 26 games with the big club while slashing .194/.266/.417 in 79 plate appearances. Though Collins will report to Triple-A as he joins his new organization, the Pirates could give him a look at the big-league level before long. Neither of the two catchers on the 28-man active roster -- Jason Delay and Tyler Heineman -- profile as long-term solutions at the position.
Frank Pollack and co. scouted recently-signed Max Scharping years prior
When it comes to the Cincinnati Bengals and depth at offensive line, there is no amount that can be too much. Cincinnati needed to improve their line this offseason after Joe Burrow was the most sacked quarterback in the NFL last season. Signing three starter-quality free agents and drafting the other projected starter of the five-man unit, the Bengals took that assignment seriously. They continue that trend following the final cut day, in which teams had to trim their roster to 53 players.
Giants' Gary Brightwell: Full participant Wednesday
Brightwell (undisclosed) was a full participant during Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Brightwell was sidelined for the Giants' second preseason contest but returned to action for the finale and will be good to go for the regular-season opener. The second-year return man is expected to operate as a depth running back behind Saquon Barkley and Matt Breida, but he'll get most of his snaps on special teams.
Bears' Velus Jones: Dealing with hamstring issue
Jones was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice due to a hamstring injury. Jones made just one appearance during exhibition season, otherwise missing time due to undisclosed injuries. The rookie third-round pick made it back to the field Monday, but Wednesday's practice report revealed the nature of his current health concern. Jones has two days to potentially get in some work, at which point the Bears may give him a designation for Sunday's season opener against the 49ers.
Mets' Adonis Medina: Cast off 40-man roster
The Mets designated Medina for assignment Wednesday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. Rather than calling Medina up from Triple-A Syracuse to give the team an extra arm out of the bullpen with Max Scherzer (side) going on the 15-day injured list Wednesday, the Mets opted to bypass Medina for a promotion and drop him from the 40-man roster. The Mets will use the open spot on fellow reliever Alex Claudio, whose contract was selected from Syracuse in advance of Wednesday's twin bill in Pittsburgh. Prior to being optioned to Syracuse on Sunday, Medina yielded 11 runs (nine earned) on 10 hits and two walks across 1.2 innings in his final two relief appearances for New York.
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Avoids injury report
Williams (knee) wasn't listed on the Cardinals' injury report Wednesday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Williams suffered a season-ending knee injury Oct. 10 of last year and eventually underwent surgery Oct. 24. He was revealed during training camp in late July to have suffered a torn ACL last fall, and while the tight end didn't play in the preseason, head coach Kliff Kingsbury told Weinfuss on Wednesday that Williams will be a "full go" for Sunday's season opener at Chicago. With Zach Ertz still tending to a calf injury, Williams could be a big part of the game plan this weekend -- along with rookie second-rounder Trey McBride -- if the fellow veteran tight end is limited or out.
Buccaneers' Russell Gage: Logs another limited practice
Gage (hamstring) practiced on a limited basis Thursday, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports. An offseason signing by Tampa Bay, Gage initially picked up his hamstring issue during a joint practice with the Dolphins on Aug. 10. He subsequently missed the entire preseason slate but was able to get back on the practice field last week. As the Bucs prepare for a Week 1 game at Dallas, Gage's activity level has become known, revealing that he isn't 100 percent healthy. Still, he has one more session this week in which to potentially log every rep. If he's able to suit up Sunday night, Gage could benefit with the status of Chris Godwin (knee), who didn't practice Thursday, uncertain this weekend.
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Estimated as limited participant
Shepard (Achilles) was listed as a limited participant on Thursday's estimated practice report, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. The Giants didn't hold a traditional practice Thursday, so Shepard will be listed as limited for the second day in a row after his reps were capped during Wednesday's session. Shepard will look to upgrade to full activity Friday, which would bode well for his chances of being cleared to play in Sunday's season opener versus the Titans.
Bills' Ed Oliver: Spotted in walking boot postgame
Oliver (ankle) was seen wearing a walking boot on his right leg following the Bills' 31-10 win over the Rams on Thursday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Oliver had to leave Thursday's contest after he sustained an unspecified ankle injury at some point during the first half. The 2021 first-round pick attempted to return early on in the second half, but he was able to play just three additional defensive snaps before sitting out the remainder of Buffalo's season-opening win. Oliver's timeline for a return is currently unclear heading into the Bills' next matchup against the Titans on Sept. 19.
Giants' Austin Calitro: Listed as starter on depth chart
Calitro and Tae Crowder are listed as the starting linebackers on the Giants' first unofficial depth chart, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports. It's been quite an ascension for Calitro, who wasn't even signed until late July and has played only 20 NFL snaps since 2019. He impressed with three takeaways during preseason action and now has a chance to take over the starting role initially expected to be filled by Blake Martinez, who was released by New York last week.
Giants' Bryce Johnson: Heads back to minors
The Giants optioned Johnson to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday. Even though the righty-hitting Johnson started in the outfield in each of the last three games during a lefty-heavy part of the Giants' schedule, San Francisco didn't have room for him on the roster with the team in need of extra relief arm following Tuesday's bullpen day. Luis Ortiz was called up from Triple-A to replace Johnson on the 28-man active roster.
Cardinals' Rondale Moore: Set for MRI on hamstring
Moore injured his hamstring in Thursday's practice and is set to undergo an MRI, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. The extent of the issue is unknown after Moore missed time in the preseason with an undisclosed injury, but the second-year wide receiver will be evaluated further to get a sense of his availability for Week 1 against the Chiefs. The Cardinals already will be without DeAndre Hopkins due to his six-game suspension and Antoine Wesley (hip, IR) on Sunday, so the team's current healthy options at the position are Marquise Brown, A.J. Green, Andy Isabella and Greg Dortch.
Cardinals' Trace McSorley: Added to active roster
Arizona signed McSorley off its practice squad Wednesday. In a corresponding move, the team placed Colt McCoy (calf) on injured reserve, meaning that he'll miss at least four games. As a result, McSorley is slated to back up Kyler Murray early on this season.
Yankees' Matt Carpenter: Not cleared for baseball activities
Carpenter (foot) underwent X-rays on Wednesday that showed healing, but he hasn't yet been cleared to resume baseball activities, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports. Carpenter has been sidelined with a broken foot for just under a month, but he didn't require surgery to address the issue. Although he's improving, his foot isn't yet healed to the point where he's able to resume baseball activities. The 36-year-old is slated to undergo another X-ray in 10-to-14 days, but he's running out of time to return during the regular season.
