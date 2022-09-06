Teen brought loaded gun to Cherokee football game, police say

Victor McGarity Cherokee Sheriff's Office

A 17-year-old was arrested Friday night after authorities say he brought a backpack containing a loaded pistol and marijuana to Cherokee High School and attempted to enter a football game there with it.

According to the Cherokee County School District, three Woodstock High School students and an adult male were stopped by school police prior to entering the Cherokee-Woodstock game, based on suspicion of drug possession. A search found that one of the students’ backpacks contained a loaded pistol with a magazine and marijuana.

There were no threats made to any students or staff, CCSD spokeswoman Barbara Jacoby said.

Victor McGarity, 17, from Woodstock, is charged with carrying a weapon on school property, possession of a pistol by a person under 18, marijuana possession less than one ounce, and possession of a firearm during the commission or attempt to commit certain felonies, according to an arrest warrant filed by school police.

The other two students and the adult male were served with criminal trespass warnings, according to the school district.

The three Woodstock High students all face school disciplinary action, but Jacoby did not share specific details, citing student privacy laws.

She pointed to the district’s code of conduct , which in a section on “intentional possession of a firearm or dangerous weapon with no intent to do harm” calls for immediate external suspension for nine school days and a tribunal to be scheduled, with a recommendation for expulsion.

“We take any threat to the safety and security of our students and staff — whether during school hours or at our after school hours events — very seriously. Backpacks and oversize bags are not permitted at CCSD athletic events, and weapons and illegal drugs are not allowed on CCSD campuses at any time,” Jacoby said in a statement.

A message about the incident was shared with parents of students at Cherokee and Woodstock high schools Tuesday.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to contact CCSD Police Department at 770.704.4354 or send a message using the district’s Vector Alert system. For more information about Vector Alert and other CCSD emergency notifications visit https://www.cherokeek12.net/Content2/emergency-notifications.

As of Tuesday afternoon, McGarity remained in custody at the Cherokee County jail with bond set at $9,687.50, according to the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office.