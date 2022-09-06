ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Today Explained: Some College Grads Regret Their Majors

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PbEkj_0hkb77Z900

The number of new graduates with degrees in humanities and arts has declined as a report from the Federal Reserve says that obtaining a major in the field is one of the most regretted by graduates.

Comments / 1

Related
Cheddar News

John Fetterman Presses Biden to Decriminalize Cannabis Before Labor Day

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is calling on President Joe Biden to decriminalize cannabis — and soon.“It’s long past time that we finally decriminalize marijuana,” Fetterman, who is running against Dr. Mehmet Oz in a high-profile Senate race, said in a statement on Monday. “The president needs to use his executive authority to begin descheduling marijuana. I would love to see him do this prior to his visit to Pittsburgh."Biden is slated to attend Pittsburgh’s Labor Day Parade on Monday and is facing mounting pressure from critics who question his inaction on cannabis. During a Monday press briefing, a reporter asked...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Cheddar News

What to Stream This Weekend: Magic Rings, 'Elvis,' Katrina Anniversary & 'Treme'

Don't have plans this Labor Day weekend? Here are some recommendations for streaming away the holiday: the Baz Luhrman biopic "Elvis," a return to Middle Earth in "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," the harrowing stories of survivors who were just kids when Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans in "Katrina Babies," and the fictionalized aftermath of the tragedy in "Treme."Elvis - HBO Max, Prime VideoPicked by Growth Associate Keara O’DriscollElvis has left the theaters — and entered the streaming world.This had to be one of the most well-done biopics I have seen, well, since Rocketman. Even Priscilla...
TV & VIDEOS
Cheddar News

U.S. Labor Market Hits the Brakes Ahead of Crucial Fed Meeting

The long-anticipated slowdown in the U.S. labor market is finally here, and it came just in time for the data to influence the Federal Reserve's next big rate hike decision later this month. The U.S. added 315,000 jobs in August, down from a 528,000 jump in July, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The unemployment rate also increased for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, rising to 3.7 percent from a half-century low of 3.5 percent. Job gains tracked closely with expectations, while unemployment rose more than expected. Business and professional services, health care, and retail led the...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

The Week's Top Stories: Starbucks Boss, Snap Layoffs & Self-Driving Cars

The Week's Top Stories is a guided tour through the biggest market stories of the week, from winning stocks to brutal dips to the facts and forecasts generating buzz on Wall Street.   Markets started the week still reeling from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole speech, which made it very clear that more rate hikes were coming in September. However, stocks got a temporary boost Friday morning after the August jobs report showed a slight deceleration in the labor market. The U.S. economy added fewer jobs than the month prior, and unemployment ticked up to 3.7 percent. Investors seemed...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Federal Reserve#College#Grads#Art#Humanities
Cheddar News

Chingy, Angela Lewis & Yogi Roth: Top Newsmakers This Week

Cheddar has been covering the biggest news of the week with some of the biggest names. In case you missed it, we've pulled together some of the highlights that will keep you informed as we get ready for the week ahead.Chingy's New SingleChingy is back! You might recall his 2003 smash Right Thurr, released under Ludacris' DTP label, but nearly 20 years later he's looking to take over again. The rapper appeared on Cheddar News this week to talk about his new single Can't Blame Me from his upcoming album Chinglish, which is slated for a 2023 release. "I wanted...
CELEBRITIES
Cheddar News

In Entertainment: 'Blonde' Rating Controversy, Britney x Madonna & Brendan Fraser

Ahead of its September 8 Netflix debut, the Marilyn Monroe drama Blonde received an NC-17 rating, which came as a surprise to many including the film's star Ana de Armas. She told L'Officiel, a French magazine, that she didn't understand why the movie received that rating. "I can tell you a number of shows or movies that are way more explicit with a lot more sexual content than Blonde," said Armas, in part.
MOVIES
Cheddar News

Carbon Could Be Costing Society Three Times as Much as Previously Thought

What is the "social cost of carbon"? It depends on who you ask. The Biden Administration's current tally is $51 per metric ton, but according to a new study, it's more than three times as much — or about $185 per metric ton. That disparity could have serious consequences for climate change mitigation efforts in the future."Many times it's clear what the value of something is, and it's clear how much it might cost you. You go into a store, you see the price of bread," said Richard G. Newell, Ph.D., co-author of the study and president and CEO of...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Arts
Cheddar News

Gas Prices Could Fall Back Under $3 Per Gallon

Patrick DeHaan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, joined Cheddar News to discuss how soon a price drop for gas is expected to arrive. "Prices could go below the $3 per gallon mark, and I do think that, of course, it is subject to hurricane season or unexpected outages. The national average could ultimately fall another 20, 40, even 50 cents a gallon over the next couple of months."
TRAFFIC
Cheddar News

Hollywood Actors Who Succeeded (and Failed) on Broadway

Theater acting takes a certain level of skill to execute each night on cue and to perfection. The stage, the big bright lights, and an audience that can be quick to judge at the slightest falter can all prove to be too big for some actors more accustomed to film and television, with multiple takes and a cutting room floor, but not for Lea Michele.Michele was a child actor on Broadway and starred in Spring Awakening. Now she has officially made her return to the Great White Way to star in Funny Girl after a successful run in Hollywood with...
MOVIES
Cheddar News

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Continues Terrible Week for the Home Goods Retailer

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond tanked 18 percent Tuesday following reports that Chief Financial Officer Gustavo Arnal died by suicide over Labor Day weekend, just weeks after being named in a lawsuit alleging he was involved in a "pump and dump" scheme.While the shocking news may have rattled investors, Arnal's death is hardly the first jolt to the embattled home goods retailer.  Just last week, the company announced plans to close 150 stores and lay off 20 percent of its workforce as part of its multi-year turnaround effort that has so far failed to right the firm's financial ship. Against...
RETAIL
Cheddar News

Trump Lashes Out at EVs in Pennsylvania Campaign Rally

Donald Trump lashed out at electric vehicles during a campaign rally in a Pennsylvania coal-mining town over the weekend. The former president's rhetoric is a flipflop from 2020 when he embraced electric vehicles, and also takes a swipe at his rivals as Trump deals with his own mounting scandals"You see in California, you see what's happening there where they're going all electric cars. Number two, the batteries have made all in China, all the earth, the rare earth comes out China," Trump said during his first comments since the FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago residence.Trump started his diatribe against electric...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Cheddar News

U.S. Stocks Close Off Session Lows

U.S. stocks closed mixed and off their session lows on Thursday, ending the four-day losing streak for the major indexes prompted by comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, which signaled the U.S. central bank will continue to make efforts toward lowering inflation. The Nasdaq fell 0.3% for its first five-day decline since February. Sam Stovall, Chief Investment Officer of CFRA Research, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
STOCKS
Cheddar News

What the Performance of 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Could Mean For Amazon and Its Streaming Future

The first two episodes of the most expensive TV show are now available to stream. Amazon's 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' is based on the popular novel by J.R.R. Tolkien and is set thousands of years before the movie trilogy. Amazon spent a reported $465 million on the production of the show's first season, after shelling out $250 million to acquire the rights to the story; but could the show's success determine the company's streaming future? The show has received mostly positive reviews from critics, with many saying it lives up to its hype and budget. Seth Schachner, Managing Director StratAmericas, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
TV SERIES
Cheddar News

One Good Thing: Hospital Worker Paints Stylish Casts for Kids

This hospital worker is bringing style to injured children by painting characters and favorite sports team logos on their casts. This has helped the kids smile and distract them from the pain. "Making kids happy is the greatest feeling in the world," said Luis Ruiz, an orthopedic technician at Children's Hospital in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cheddar News

Seaplane Service Tailwind Banks on Customers Putting Premium on Time, Certainty

While some New Yorkers are lining up for security at JFK and LaGuardia airports, a select few are climbing into an eight-seat seaplane parked in the East River just off of 23rd Street. These amphibious aircraft are owned by Tailwind Air, a high-end travel company offering a mix of scheduled and chartered flights throughout the East Coast.Flights between New York City and Boston are its bread and butter, but last month Tailwind started offering service to Washington, DC. During the summer months, it also flies passengers to vacation destinations such as the Hamptons and Provincetown. While the flight service has...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cheddar News

Biden Blasts Trump & Mississippi Water Crisis: What You Need2Know

1. BIDEN BLASTS TRUMP IDEOLOGYPresident Joe Biden unleashed a searing rebuke on the “extreme ideology” of Donald Trump and his “MAGA Republican” adherents during a prime-time address Thursday at Philadelphia’s Independence Hall. "They live not in the light of truth but in the shadow of lies," Biden declared. "As I stand here tonight, equality and democracy are under assault.” His broadside came only two months before bitterly contested midterm elections that Biden calls a crossroads for the nation. Biden warns his audience: “Equality and democracy are under assault.” [AP Photo/Evan Vucci] 2. CALIFORNIA CLIMATE BILLHot on the heels of a bill...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
US News and World Report

These MBA Programs Send Grads Into High-Paying Fields

If you're applying to a graduate business school with the hope that an MBA degree will catapult you into an interesting and well-paying occupation, it's important to compare the employment statistics at various programs, experts say. Heather Byrne, managing director of the career development office with the University of Michigan—Ann...
COLLEGES
Daily Mail

Princeton will offer 'free ride' worth $300,000 to all students whose families earn less than $100,000: Includes tuition, housing and meals

Princeton announced it will offer a 'free ride' for most undergraduate students from families making under $100,000, including tuition, accommodation and food. The Ivy League institution's offer breaks down to about $79,540 annually, and is equivalent to more than $300,000 over the course of four year-degree. The offer will also...
PRINCETON, NJ
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
597K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy