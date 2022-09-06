ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Traffic alert for Thursday on 9th Street North

By MTN News
KRTV News
KRTV News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30DFBq_0hkb6rbl00

There will be a traffic disruption in Great Falls on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

Rocky Mountain Contractors is working on placing fiber optic cable that will feed Great Falls Public School.

The construction activity will require lane shifts for northbound traffic on 9th Street North starting at the intersection with 2nd Avenue North.

The lane shift will effect 2nd and 3rd Avenue North.

During the construction period there will be signs and cones in place.

The City of Great Falls asks that no cars be parked in this area on Thursday.

For more information about the work and lane shift, call 406-868-2069.

TRENDING ARTICLES

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
montanarightnow.com

Structure fire & grass fire reported north of Conrad, evacuations started

CONRAD, Mont. - Fire activity in the area of Highway 91 and I-15 blocked traffic Wednesday evening. According to Glacier County Disaster and Emergency Preparedness, a structure fire and a grass fire were reported north of Conrad. Visibility is low on I-15 and other roads in the area. Evacuations have...
CONRAD, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Great Falls, MT
Traffic
Montana State
Montana Obituaries
Great Falls, MT
Obituaries
State
Montana State
City
Great Falls, MT
Local
Montana Traffic
Flathead Beacon

‘Extremely Critical’ Fire Risk in Montana as Heat Sears West

BILLINGS – Strong winds and blistering temperatures will set the stage for new wildfires to spread uncontrollably in parts of the U.S. Northwest and Northern Plains Wednesday, according to forecasters who said the dangerous conditions will sweep into the central Plains by Thursday. The National Weather Service warned of...
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Great Falls Public School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
theelectricgf.com

Business Bites: New Mexican restaurant opening; Great Falls Clinic downsizing; tourism denies more funding for Expo Park study; downtown leadership changes; NeighborWorks Great Falls expands to Havre

The city approved a safety inspection certificate for Mi Rancho, a Mexican restaurant, in the former Fiesta En Jalisco space in front of Holiday Village Mall. The restaurant hasn’t yet said when it will open. A&K Diner. The A&K Diner will open Sept. 7 at 705 Central Ave. W.,...
GREAT FALLS, MT
KRTV News

KRTV News

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
587K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Great Falls, Montana news and weather from KRTV News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy