Cambria, CA

Grass fire breaks out east of Cambria

By KSBY Staff
 2 days ago
UPDATE (4:48 p.m.) - The Rosa Fire has burned 16 acres and is 40% contained, according to CAL FIRE.

Officials say the fire is holding within dirt roads and fire retardant lines.

Firefighting aircraft have been released from the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
(3:34 p.m.) - Firefighters are on the scene of a brush fire near Cambria.

It broke out shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of Cinnabar Rock Trail and Santa Rosa Creek Road.

According to CAL FIRE SLO, as of 3:25 p.m., the fire had burned about 10 acres of grass and was spreading uphill at a moderate rate. Fire officials said it had the potential to burn 100 acres.

No homes are currently threatened by the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.

