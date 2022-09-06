ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

newportdispatch.com

Passenger arrested after crash on I-91 in Putney

PUTNEY — A 35-year-old man from St. Johnsbury was arrested for violations of conditions following a crash in Putney on Tuesday. The single-vehicle crash took place on I-91 at around 4:50 p.m. Police identified a passenger in the vehicle as Jonathan Fuller when they arrived. Following an investigation, police...
PUTNEY, VT
westernmassnews.com

Pittsfield Police make arrest in road rage incident

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Pittsfield Police have made an arrest after a road rage incident took place last week. Officers were called to Cheshire Road on Wednesday for reports that a driver fired at least one round from a handgun. Police said that no injuries were reported and there was...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNYT

Man hurt after car goes over embankment in Berkshire County

CLARKSBURG – A Pittsfield man is recovering after his car fell nearly 100 feet over an embankment in Clarksburg. The call came in around 6:30 Thursday morning. Clarksburg police say a car was traveling west on Route 2, when driver Richard Wright got to the hairpin turn, his car went into the parking lot of the Golden Eagle Restaurant. His car became stuck between the guardrail and another truck.
CLARKSBURG, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to 2-car accident on Sumner Ave.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Springfield Wednesday afternoon. Police said the crash, which involved two cars, happened at the intersection of Sumner Avenue and Abbott Street just before 12:30 p.m. No serious injuries were reported, however police are seeking...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
