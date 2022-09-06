Read full article on original website
kptv.com
Body pulled from Columbia River identified as Vancouver man missing since May 2021
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A body recovered from the Columbia River in July has been identified as a man who has been missing since May 2021, according to the Vancouver Police Department. Police said the body was found on July 7 by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. The body was...
Man found dead in Lents neighborhood ID’d by police
The identity of a man found dead in the Lents neighborhood has been revealed by the Portland Police Bureau.
Body in Columbia River confirmed to be missing Vancouver man
The body of a man found in the Columbia River on July 7 was identified as a missing man from Vancouver, officials announced Tuesday.
Helicopter crashes into Merrill Lake while assisting with Kalama Fire
Authorities are investigating after a helicopter crashed into Merrill Lake near Cougar, Washington on Wednesday, according to the Washington Department of Natural Resources.
kptv.com
4 men wanted in stabbing attack in NE Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police are asking for help identifying four people who attacked and stabbed a man on Aug. 30, according to the Portland Police Bureau. At about 3:15 a.m., police responded to the 5400 block of Northeast 57th Avenue. They found a man bleeding from multiple stab wounds in his leg and torso. Officers used a tourniquet on the victim’s leg and applied “chest seals” to his kidney area and upper back before medical responders took the victim to a local hospital.
Suspected impaired driver veers into deer, tree along I-5 in Cowlitz County
A man suspected of driving impaired and his passenger were injured Wednesday night after crashing on Interstate 5 in Cowlitz County, authorities said said.
Facebook group recovers stolen vehicles in Portland area, reunites them with owners
PORTLAND, Ore — Portland has a stolen cars problem. For those who have lived in the area for a while, that fact comes as no surprise. Data provided by Portland police shows that despite the recovery of a majority of those vehicles, thieves are stealing more cars, more often.
ClarkCountyToday
Vancouver attorney Angus Lee provides notice that a tort claim will be filed against city of Portland and Multnomah County officials
Clark County resident Joey Gibson and Cowlitz County resident Russell Schultz will seek $100 million in damages in a federal civil lawsuit. Vancouver attorney Angus Lee provided notice this week that a tort claim will be filed against city of Portland and Multnomah County officials on behalf of Clark County resident Joey Gibson and one other individual who in July were acquitted of felony charges levied against them after a brawl that took place outside a Portland bar in 2019.
Neighbors frustrated over NE Portland homeless camp that moved in two years ago and never left
PORTLAND, Ore. — For the past two years, families living near the corner of Northeast 125th Place and Shaver Street have had to share their lawns with a homeless encampment. Residents told KGW that homeless individuals in their quiet neighborhood, nestled between three schools and rows of cornfields, have refused services from the city.
kptv.com
Visitor injured in fall from Pittock Mansion viewpoint
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – One person was taken to the hospital after falling from a viewpoint at Pittock Mansion on Wednesday. First responders were dispatched to the historic home around 3:15 p.m. after a visitor reportedly fell 20 feet. Despite the sizeable fall, the person was up and moving “right away,” according to bystanders.
75-year-old woman killed in Highway 26 crash
A fatal crash on Highway 26 in Sandy slowed traffic Wednesday morning.
KATU.com
Police identify the man who allegedly kidnapped a woman Monday morning in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Police have identified the man who was arrested on Monday after he attempted to kidnap and rob a Vancouver woman early on Labor Day. Officials say the suspect is 31-year-old Jeremy Alexksa. Clark County Sheriff’s deputies were originally called to a home in Camas on a...
Death determined ‘non-criminal’ after body found near Salem railroad
The death of a man has been determined "non-criminal" after officers found a man dead near Salem railroad tracks, Salem Police Department said.
KXL
Murderer of Vancouver Teen Could Get Out of Prison
A judge sentenced him to life in prison, for the rape and murder of a Vancouver teenager. But Roy Russell could get out of prison, after lawmakers changed a Washington state law. Russell’s behind bars, for strangling 14 year old Chelsea Harrison in his Vancouver apartment in 2005. At that time he was 45. Investigators say Chelsea was at his apartment with a group of teens. He tried to rape her. Investigators say she fought back and he killed her.
Oregon’s largest wildfire explodes again, now spans 100K+ acres
Oregon's largest wildfire keeps growing, with fire officials on Thursday saying the Double Creek Fire now spans more than 100,000 acres.
kptv.com
Man arrested after outbound Portland flight diverts to Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KPTV) - A man was arrested Saturday after he became “unruly and disruptive” on an airplane that departed from Portland and made an unscheduled landing in Salt Lake City, according to a police affidavit filed Monday. As Delta Airlines Flight 713 bound for Atlanta was...
Chronicle
Man Appears in Court in Vancouver Kidnapping Case in Which Woman Jumped From Car
A 31-year-old man is accused of kidnapping a woman and driving her vehicle around Clark County until she jumped from the moving SUV to get help. Jeremy A. Alexksa, no address listed, appeared Tuesday in Clark County Superior Court on suspicion of first-degree kidnapping, first-degree robbery, attempting to elude and reckless driving. Judge Robert Lewis set his bail at $750,000, and he is scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 16.
Chronicle
82-Year-Old Southwest Washington Man in Court, Accused of Shooting Handyman
An 82-year-old Woodland man is accused of shooting a handyman in the chest after the man came to his house to collect money he said was owed. Joseph L. Ralls appeared Wednesday in Clark County Superior Court on a summons charging him with first-degree assault and three counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. Judge Nancy Retsinas placed Ralls on supervised release and ordered he wear a GPS tracking device, because of Ralls' age and the fact he uses a wheelchair.
KATU.com
Woman crosses Hwy 26 into oncoming traffic; struck and killed by trailer, officials say
PORTLAND, Ore. — Just after 7 a.m., Wednesday, Oregon State Police say a woman was killed when she was hit by a semi pulling two trailers. Police say Lynn Proctor, 75, from Sandy, was on the westbound shoulder of Highway 26, near East Sylvan Drive, when she crossed the highway into the path of the truck.
Pilot, passengers identified in floatplane crash in Puget Sound
The U.S. Coast Guard on Tuesday morning released the identities of the 10 people aboard a floatplane that crashed off Whidbey Island on Sunday.
