A judge sentenced him to life in prison, for the rape and murder of a Vancouver teenager. But Roy Russell could get out of prison, after lawmakers changed a Washington state law. Russell’s behind bars, for strangling 14 year old Chelsea Harrison in his Vancouver apartment in 2005. At that time he was 45. Investigators say Chelsea was at his apartment with a group of teens. He tried to rape her. Investigators say she fought back and he killed her.

VANCOUVER, WA ・ 21 HOURS AGO