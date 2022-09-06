ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

kptv.com

4 men wanted in stabbing attack in NE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police are asking for help identifying four people who attacked and stabbed a man on Aug. 30, according to the Portland Police Bureau. At about 3:15 a.m., police responded to the 5400 block of Northeast 57th Avenue. They found a man bleeding from multiple stab wounds in his leg and torso. Officers used a tourniquet on the victim’s leg and applied “chest seals” to his kidney area and upper back before medical responders took the victim to a local hospital.
PORTLAND, OR
ClarkCountyToday

Vancouver attorney Angus Lee provides notice that a tort claim will be filed against city of Portland and Multnomah County officials

Clark County resident Joey Gibson and Cowlitz County resident Russell Schultz will seek $100 million in damages in a federal civil lawsuit. Vancouver attorney Angus Lee provided notice this week that a tort claim will be filed against city of Portland and Multnomah County officials on behalf of Clark County resident Joey Gibson and one other individual who in July were acquitted of felony charges levied against them after a brawl that took place outside a Portland bar in 2019.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Visitor injured in fall from Pittock Mansion viewpoint

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – One person was taken to the hospital after falling from a viewpoint at Pittock Mansion on Wednesday. First responders were dispatched to the historic home around 3:15 p.m. after a visitor reportedly fell 20 feet. Despite the sizeable fall, the person was up and moving “right away,” according to bystanders.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Murderer of Vancouver Teen Could Get Out of Prison

A judge sentenced him to life in prison, for the rape and murder of a Vancouver teenager. But Roy Russell could get out of prison, after lawmakers changed a Washington state law. Russell’s behind bars, for strangling 14 year old Chelsea Harrison in his Vancouver apartment in 2005. At that time he was 45. Investigators say Chelsea was at his apartment with a group of teens. He tried to rape her. Investigators say she fought back and he killed her.
VANCOUVER, WA
Chronicle

Man Appears in Court in Vancouver Kidnapping Case in Which Woman Jumped From Car

A 31-year-old man is accused of kidnapping a woman and driving her vehicle around Clark County until she jumped from the moving SUV to get help. Jeremy A. Alexksa, no address listed, appeared Tuesday in Clark County Superior Court on suspicion of first-degree kidnapping, first-degree robbery, attempting to elude and reckless driving. Judge Robert Lewis set his bail at $750,000, and he is scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 16.
VANCOUVER, WA
Chronicle

82-Year-Old Southwest Washington Man in Court, Accused of Shooting Handyman

An 82-year-old Woodland man is accused of shooting a handyman in the chest after the man came to his house to collect money he said was owed. Joseph L. Ralls appeared Wednesday in Clark County Superior Court on a summons charging him with first-degree assault and three counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. Judge Nancy Retsinas placed Ralls on supervised release and ordered he wear a GPS tracking device, because of Ralls' age and the fact he uses a wheelchair.
WOODLAND, WA

