Columbia Canal Project preparing to start bidding stage early next year
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's been nearly seven years since Columbia was flooded with more than 20 inches of rain which left portions of the city underwater and damaged the Columbia Canal. "There was so much water coming down the Broad River and through our canal that breached the canal...
DHEC to study disaster response in Columbia's Lower Richland community
HOPKINS, S.C. — Robert Reese has called Hopkins home for as long as he can remember. "Went away to [Morehouse College] thinking I was going to find something better than Hopkins," Reese said, "but what I realized was that growing up in this neighborhood, growing up in this community, was the best thing that ever happened to me."
City of Columbia to host event providing financial and professional assistance for businesses
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia will be hosting an All Access event for professional assistance on Sept. 15 from 5 pm to 8 pm. The two-part session will focus on providing financial and professional guidance for small business owners, and grant-funding opportunities for non-profit organizations. The City...
Historic Camden building preparing for a new life
CAMDEN, S.C. — The City of Camden has continued to revitalize several historic buildings in the city and now another historic building is seeing a new life. "I think the biggest thing that drew me to it was the architecture," said Rob Brown, new owner of the building located at 1113 Broad Street.
50-mile yard sale stretches through three Fairfield County towns
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — The Big Grab is a 50 mile yard sale that stretches through Winnsboro, Ridgeway and Blythewood. It's back for a new year and will continue tomorrow. Vendors are selling different goods from clothes to shampoo to cow skulls and beyond. Tommy Sanders is in Ridgeway selling antiques for the first time at The Big Grab. He says it's a way for him to make money despite his recent retirement.
Richland County announces rent and utility help for COVID-19 victims
Richland County residents struggling with rent or utility bills because of the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic can still apply for help through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The County is accepting a final round of applications for assistance through Sept. 30. Eligible residents can apply online at portal.neighborlysoftware.com/erap-richlandcountysc....
Dominion Energy says power restored after outage impacts nearly 2,000 near Broad River Road
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dominion Energy is reporting that a major outage that impacted nearly 2,000 customers in the Broad River and St. Andrews communities has been repaired. According to Dominion's outage map, there were a total of about 1,933 customers impacted by an outage that crossed Broad River Road as it stretched from I-126 to the south to the end of Bentley Drive to the north. It also included portions of Skyland Drive to the west and Lucius Road and Gibson Street to the east.
Eutaw Village Festival's second year of revival
EUTAWVILLE, S.C. — Bringing the Eutawville community together is an annual tradition of the Eutaw Village festival. This was a tradition put on hold for years, and is now in its second year of revival. “It means a lot especially for us with the council and the Mayor to...
Dominion Energy reports over 1000 people without power in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Over a thousand people were left without power Friday morning in Columbia. An outage near Broad River Rd. impacted over a thousand customers according to the Dominion Energy outage map at 10:48 a.m. This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.
How Lexington County's new barn for stray livestock has been put to use
LEXINGTON — Three weeks after opening, a barn for stray livestock has hosted its first residents. The six-stall barn comes with Lexington County's own Large Animal Investigator, Holly Hallman, whose primary job is to catch stray livestock, including horses, cows, pigs, goats and chickens, and either return the animals to their owners or house them in the barn until they are adopted.
Portion of Columbia's Saluda Riverwalk to close for maintenance
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A portion of the downstream end of Saluda Riverwalk will be closed so that crews with City of Columbia's Parks and Recreation Department can make needed repairs. Work is scheduled to begin Wednesday, Sept. 7, and go through Friday, Sept. 9, on the downstream portion of...
'Accessibility is key': Orangeburg DPU looking into new affordable broadband options for customers
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Orangeburg Department of Utilities is looking into a way it could bring more affordable broadband to Orangeburg. Orangeburg DPU is working on a study to help guide their next steps in making more broadband options for customers. The goal is to bring in more providers to Orangeburg that would create competition and bring down the price.
Community working to support Rankin family
NEWBERRY COUNTY — Members of the community have pulled together to support the Rankin family following a car accident involving Keith Rankin on Sunday, Aug. 14. Rankin is the owner of Livingston’s Service Center (located on Main Street in Newberry) and is married to Kayla Rankin. Together they have three children. According to Kayla Rankin, he is doing well, considering all that he has been through.
Columbia activists, experts commend city's homelessness plan, look ahead to next steps
COLUMBIA — The capital city's plan to build a village of one-room shelters and create a hub for homeless services is a great first step toward addressing the unsheltered population, say local service providers, experts and homeless people. The next step, they say, should be more affordable housing and...
South Carolina woman brings home pizza and $50,000
(WPDE) — A South Carolina woman went out to pick up a pizza and came home $50,000 richer. The woman said after she picked up her pizza she stopped by the Rainbow Gas Station in Swansea for a couple of $2 lottery tickets. “I don’t play a lot,” she...
Aiken's snakin': Reptile with two heads thriving in captivity under care of local woman
Life can be difficult for a snake with two heads, but Trick and Treat is thriving with some help from Aiken resident Jessica Sharp-Miner. When Trick and Treat faces a challenge, she responds quickly. Sharp-Miner used the pronouns they and them recently while talking about her experiences with her unusual...
Camden hosting a week-long Cultural District celebration
CAMDEN, S.C. — If you love art this is the week to head to Camden. The city is spending the week hosting its first-ever cultural district celebration this week. The celebrations, which kicked off on September 3rd ,will run until September 10th. The week-long celebration will feature musical performances, lectures, and art tours of the city's different galleries.
Harbison Community Association creating new business advisory council
IRMO, S.C. — The Harbison Community Association is looking to breathe new life into the area. They're creating a new business advisory council, open to any business leader to join. This new team will voice any concerns, issues or praises to the Harbison Community Association's nine board members or...
Meet Joe Mistretta: Chapin man who revives old photos
CHAPIN, S.C. — Restoring memories one photo at a time is what Joe Mistretta's specialty is. This self-taught Long Island native, now living in Chapin, tells News 19 he's always loved photography, taking after his father, who created a photographic dark room in the house Mistretta grew up in.
Battle of Camden site preparing for a six-week renovation
CAMDEN, S.C. — Renovations are coming soon to the historic Battle of Camden site in Kershaw County. The Camden battlefield is soon to undergo weeks of construction a the Historic Camden Foundation is preparing to enhance the experience for those on the grounds. "We are doing extensive projects," says...
