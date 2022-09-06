COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dominion Energy is reporting that a major outage that impacted nearly 2,000 customers in the Broad River and St. Andrews communities has been repaired. According to Dominion's outage map, there were a total of about 1,933 customers impacted by an outage that crossed Broad River Road as it stretched from I-126 to the south to the end of Bentley Drive to the north. It also included portions of Skyland Drive to the west and Lucius Road and Gibson Street to the east.

