CHP rescues hiker who fell and broke both legs near American River
(KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol assisted CAL FIRE and Placer County Fire with recusing a 27-year-old woman who had fallen off a trail near the North Fork of the American River.
According to a Facebook post from the California Highway Patrol – Valley Division Air Operations, the woman had fallen off an approximately 50-foot cliff. “The crew of H-24 inserted Rescue 180 crews, Placer County SAR Mountain Rescue Team members and a Helicopter Rescue Technician from Nevada County Fire for the difficult extrication.”
The victim was hoisted and then taken to CalStar for further transport to a local hospital.
According to the post, the victim suffered two broken legs and multi-system trauma.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.
Comments / 3