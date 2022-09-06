CHP rescues hiker who fell and broke both legs near American River

(KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol assisted CAL FIRE and Placer County Fire with recusing a 27-year-old woman who had fallen off a trail near the North Fork of the American River.

According to a Facebook post from the California Highway Patrol – Valley Division Air Operations, the woman had fallen off an approximately 50-foot cliff. “The crew of H-24 inserted Rescue 180 crews, Placer County SAR Mountain Rescue Team members and a Helicopter Rescue Technician from Nevada County Fire for the difficult extrication.”

The victim was hoisted and then taken to CalStar for further transport to a local hospital.

According to the post, the victim suffered two broken legs and multi-system trauma.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.