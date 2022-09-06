ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placer County, CA

CHP rescues hiker who fell and broke both legs near American River

By Megan Camponovo
 2 days ago

(KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol assisted CAL FIRE and Placer County Fire with recusing a 27-year-old woman who had fallen off a trail near the North Fork of the American River.

According to a Facebook post from the California Highway Patrol – Valley Division Air Operations, the woman had fallen off an approximately 50-foot cliff. “The crew of H-24 inserted Rescue 180 crews, Placer County SAR Mountain Rescue Team members and a Helicopter Rescue Technician from Nevada County Fire for the difficult extrication.”

The victim was hoisted and then taken to CalStar for further transport to a local hospital.

According to the post, the victim suffered two broken legs and multi-system trauma.

Tahoe Daily Tribune

Wildfire smoke impacting air quality at Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Smoke from wildfires burning south and west of the basin is impacting air quality at Lake Tahoe. South Lake Tahoe had unhealthy air quality Thursday morning according to https://fire.airnow.gov while the north and western shores are rated moderate and Truckee is in the green with good air quality.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Placer County declares local emergency due to Mosquito Fire

FORESTHILL, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County declared a local emergency in reaction to the Mosquito Fire Thursday afternoon. CAL FIRE reported on Thursday that the Mosquito Fire has seen more significant growth as it is remapped to 6,870 acres, an increase of 1,165 from Wednesday night. Immediate evacuation orders have been issued Thursday by the […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Latest Major Wildfire Burns Along Northern Sierra Nevada

Placer County, CA — A wildfire burning out of control in the northern Sierra Nevada has destroyed both structures and cars. Evacuation orders and warnings were put in place in Placer and El Dorado counties yesterday afternoon due to the Mosquito Fire. It was located on Tuesday evening and quadrupled in size on Wednesday. It has burned over 6,800 acres and there is no containment.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Grass Valley man arrested for groping several women

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Grass Valley man was arrested on Aug. 29 for groping several women, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that Matthew Rodriguez-Reavis, 18, reportedly grabbed a female minor and two adult women on Aug. 27. On Aug. 29 another woman reported being groped by Rodriguez-Reavis, […]
GRASS VALLEY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Rancho Cordova Double Casualty Accident When Vehicle Leaves Road

Single-Vehicle Collision on U.S. 50 Reportedly Involved Erratic Driver. A double casualty accident that left two people in critical condition happened in Rancho Cordova on September 5 when a vehicle exited the freeway. The collision was reported along eastbound U.S. 50 just west of the Sunrise Boulevard off-ramp around 6:51 following a report of a driver acting erratically. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) had received reports of a vehicle with a camper on the back all over the lanes, straddling the line and stopping in the roadway.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
