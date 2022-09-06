Read full article on original website
Ohio school district tells teachers they don’t have to inform parents of students’ name, pronoun changes
An Ohio school district recently informed teachers they have no obligation to inform parents if a transgender or transitioning student as young as 11 requests to be called by a different name or pronoun. On Aug. 31, Mentor Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Timothy Hamman sent an email to teachers in...
Cleveland Clinic to start offering new COVID-19 booster shots
The Cleveland Clinic announced they are now offering new COVID-19 boosters at their vaccine sites that will help against the omicron variant.
Education Station: Cleveland Metropolitan School District reboots campaign to curb chronic student absenteeism
CLEVELAND — As we kick off our Education Station campaign again this school year, we want to tell you about a reboot of an old effort that educators hope will be the key to increasing student attendance at Cleveland public schools. The district has been seeing an increase in...
Cleveland Clinic now scheduling for updated COVID-19 booster vaccine
CLEVELAND — With the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine now available, the Cleveland Clinic is now scheduling appointments for patients to receive the updated booster. According to the Clinic, appointments are now available at its vaccine sites located at its Hillcrest and Fairview hospitals. Appointments are required and available from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Appointments can be made via MyChart or by calling 216-448-4117.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police employees bring in nearly $9 million in overtime in six months
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 Investigates found dozens of city police officers and employees brought in five figures in over time this year, costing you the taxpayer. Cleveland Police employees raked up nearly $9 million in overtime in the first six months of the year, according to city records we obtained.
Cleveland Clinic to transform former Kmart into new Middleburg Heights health center
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- An empty former Kmart at 17840 Bagley Road will be transformed into the Cleveland Clinic Middleburg Heights Family Health Center, with a targeted opening date of mid-summer 2023. Cleveland Clinic, Premier Development Partners and Middleburg Heights officials announced the project Wednesday (Sept. 7). The existing 93,000-square-foot...
University Heights mayor accuses three council members and a CIC board member of forming a ‘shadow administration’
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan has accused some members of council and a member of the city’s community improvement corporation board of attempting to form a “shadow administration” to usurp the elected administration’s authority. Speaking during Tuesday’s (Sept. 6) City Council meeting, Brennan...
cleveland19.com
Family turns East Cleveland motel into housing for football mentorship program
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In East Cleveland along Euclid Avenue lies the notorious “Noble Motel,” which is a spot known to attract crime. James Howard, and his wife Veronica, approached the motel owner this spring and asked to lease out the property. The owner agreed to do...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland woman asks for help in getting roach problem under control
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Angela Bunce is dealing with a nasty problem. She says for over the past few months, roaches have taken over her house on London road in Cleveland. “You go outside, they’re swarming in the driveway, they’re swarming in the garbage can to the point where you’re afraid to throw away a bag of trash,” said Bunce.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland woman gets legal help in fight to gain custody of her great-grandson
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “They don’t love him like I do. He’s mine. He comes from the rib of my body, from her to me.”. That’s what Denise Betts said about the foster family, that isn’t family. The county gave her great-grandson, Larell Stockwell, to...
The Oberlin outlier - when damages for an accusation of racial bias exceed those for the bias itself: Eric Foster
ATLANTA -- In December 2019, several employees filed a lawsuit against Glow Networks, an IT services company based in Austin, Texas, claiming that, among other things, numerous Black employees faced continual racial discrimination at work, including promotion denials, unequal pay, and a hostile work environment. After a trial, the jury found that Glow had subjected employees to unlawful discrimination and retaliation at work, including demotions, promotion denials, and termination. The jury awarded each plaintiff (there were 10 of them) $7 million, broken down as $3 million in emotional distress damages and $4 million in punitive damages.
Cleveland businessmen launch unique restaurant-distributor service, ‘crisis shopping’ venture
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Jolly Scholar owner Matt Vann is caught in the middle, and he likes it. Vann, who owns the popular Case Western campus watering hole and brewery, has co-founded a pair of companies that aim to help restaurants locate the best prices for their orders and in getting whatever they need as fast as possible.
See which 25 Cleveland restaurants had the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the Cleveland restaurants and retailers cited with the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. Some 2,356 places were cited during the most recent inspection year. But more than one-half of the cited locations received six...
CMSD renames schools after influential educators
Cleveland Metropolitan School District is renaming two of its schools over the next 2 weeks to the Natividad Pagan International Newcomers Academy and Mary Church Terrell School.
cleveland19.com
Residents of Cleveland apartment building say they live in terrible conditions and accuse owners of not responding to problems
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some residents who live in The Colony Apartments in Cleveland say they’re living in conditions that are unacceptable. They’re concerned the issues could even further endanger their health, and all because they say new owners of the apartments fail to show up and address the problems.
Teen hospitalized after Cleveland Heights shooting: Officials
Cleveland Heights police are investigating after a juvenile was shot in the stomach Thursday evening.
