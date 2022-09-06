ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fisher-Titus Medical Center taps Dr. David Levine as new chief medical officer

Norwalk, Ohio-based Fisher-Titus Medical Center named David Levine, MD, its new chief medical officer Sept. 2. His appointment is effective Sept. 19. Prior to Fisher-Titus, Dr. Levine joined Knoxville, Tenn.-based TeamHealth in 2010 and began leading Lima, Ohio-based St. Rita's Medical Center's emergency department. He currently serves as regional medical director over 25 emergency departments and hospitalist programs across Ohio, New York and Pennsylvania.
beckershospitalreview.com

Cleveland Clinic to transform former Kmart into medical center

A vacant Kmart in Middleburg Heights, Ohio, will become a Cleveland Clinic family health center in 2023. The 93,000-square-foot space will undergo renovations to service 180,000 people living in the area, according to a Sept. 7 news release from Cleveland Clinic. The outpatient medical facility is expected to provide speciality and primary care, imaging services, a lab and a drive-thru pharmacy.
WKYC

Cleveland Clinic now scheduling for updated COVID-19 booster vaccine

CLEVELAND — With the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine now available, the Cleveland Clinic is now scheduling appointments for patients to receive the updated booster. According to the Clinic, appointments are now available at its vaccine sites located at its Hillcrest and Fairview hospitals. Appointments are required and available from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Appointments can be made via MyChart or by calling 216-448-4117.
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Clinic to transform former Kmart into new Middleburg Heights health center

Cleveland.com

University Heights mayor accuses three council members and a CIC board member of forming a ‘shadow administration’

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan has accused some members of council and a member of the city’s community improvement corporation board of attempting to form a “shadow administration” to usurp the elected administration’s authority. Speaking during Tuesday’s (Sept. 6) City Council meeting, Brennan...
cleveland19.com

Cleveland woman asks for help in getting roach problem under control

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Angela Bunce is dealing with a nasty problem. She says for over the past few months, roaches have taken over her house on London road in Cleveland. “You go outside, they’re swarming in the driveway, they’re swarming in the garbage can to the point where you’re afraid to throw away a bag of trash,” said Bunce.
Cleveland.com

The Oberlin outlier - when damages for an accusation of racial bias exceed those for the bias itself: Eric Foster

ATLANTA -- In December 2019, several employees filed a lawsuit against Glow Networks, an IT services company based in Austin, Texas, claiming that, among other things, numerous Black employees faced continual racial discrimination at work, including promotion denials, unequal pay, and a hostile work environment. After a trial, the jury found that Glow had subjected employees to unlawful discrimination and retaliation at work, including demotions, promotion denials, and termination. The jury awarded each plaintiff (there were 10 of them) $7 million, broken down as $3 million in emotional distress damages and $4 million in punitive damages.
