CLEVELAND — With the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine now available, the Cleveland Clinic is now scheduling appointments for patients to receive the updated booster. According to the Clinic, appointments are now available at its vaccine sites located at its Hillcrest and Fairview hospitals. Appointments are required and available from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Appointments can be made via MyChart or by calling 216-448-4117.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO