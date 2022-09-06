ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Traverse City Area Public Schools Ready for New School Year

By Josh Monroe
 2 days ago
The day after Labor Day means the first day of a new school year for many students.

While some students went back in August, Tuesday was the first day for many across northern Michigan, including Traverse City Area Public Schools.

It was a busy summer for TCAPS as they made upgrades to their buildings and planned new programs. They’re optimistic this school year will feel more like normal for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

“To have as much of a normal start as we could was really important to our people and so going and being able to see the smiling faces and while some maybe still choose to wear a mask and that is totally appropriate we have many smiling faces still at this point,” Dr. John VanWagoner, TCAPS Superintendent, said.

TCAPS says they will continue following the CDC and the health department’s COVID-19 guidelines.

