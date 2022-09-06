Read full article on original website
Related
KTAL
1 wounded, shooting at Bossier liquor store
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police were called to the scene of a shooting in Bossier City late Thursday night. Officials say a man was shot multiple times just before 10:00 p.m. in the parking lot of a liquor store on the 1600 block of E. Texas St. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of his wounds.
KTBS
Woman shot, killed in Shreveport Wednesday night identified
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police say a 21-year-old woman was shot and killed Wednesday night in the 800 block of Wyngate Circle. Authorities are searching for the shooter. Police say Makaree Rayson was shot three times and died at the scene. She is the seventh homicide victim so far in...
KSLA
1 shot outside Bossier City liquor store
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Bossier City police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital. It happened Thursday night (Sept. 8) in the parking lot of a liquor store in the 1600 block of East Texas Street. Authorities said the injured person’s wounds did not...
KTAL
Coroner IDs woman fatally shot in Cedar Grove
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Coroner’s Office has released the name of the woman shot and killed Wednesday night in Shreveport‘s Cedar Grove neighborhood. The coroner’s office says officers called to the 800 block of Wyngate Circle to investigate reports of gunfire arrived to find 21-year-old Makaree Rayson suffering three gunshot wounds to the neck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Four Louisiana Teens Arrested for Allegedly Stealing a Vehicle and Burglarizing Several Other Vehicles
Four Louisiana Teens Arrested for Allegedly Stealing a Vehicle and Burglarizing Several Other Vehicles. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 7, 2022, that deputies arrested four teenagers aged 13, 15, and 19 on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, after they reportedly burglarized at least seven vehicles. Caddo patrol...
KTAL
Suspect identified in fatal Labor Day shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on Labor Day. According to police 42-year-old Lee Buckner is wanted for one count of second-degree murder related to the shooting that happened Monday in the 4500 block of North Market Street.
KTAL
Watkins murder trial: Defense asks for and is denied mistrial for the sixth time
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After seven days of testimony in the trial of the man accused of shooting and killing a couple who gave him a ride home from the mall in Shreveport, DeWayne Watkin’s defense attorney called for a mistrial Thursday. That motion was ultimately denied, but...
KTAL
Labor Day shooting ends 60 days without homicide in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The city of Shreveport went 60 days without a homicide, the longest streak in decades, and Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith says its a credit to all the men and women in uniform. Until the fatal shooting of Kenneth Dotie on Labor Day, there were...
RELATED PEOPLE
KTBS
Man shot a Shreveport apartment complex dies; 2 suspects sought
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man shot at a Shreveport apartment complex Monday afternoon has died and police are on the hunt for two suspects. Nearly 20 units responded to the Northside Villa Apartments in the 4500 block of North Market Street where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Witnesses said two people were seen running away.
westcentralsbest.com
Early evening shooting on Hearne Avenue in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, LA - A shooting unfolded on Hearne Avenue in Shreveport early Tuesday evening. The Shreveport Police Department said the shooting happened on 6363 Hearne Avenue around 5:15 p.m. According to authorities, the wounded man ran into a nearby Burger King and was being uncooperative. Narcotics and a handgun were...
Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Arrests 4 Teen Burglars
Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator announced on Wednesday that his deputies have arrested 4 teenagers, ages 13, 15, and 19, after they burglarized at least 7 cars. Caddo patrol deputies responded to a call just after 3AM at the 4300 block of Roy Road in Blanchard where apartment residents reported cash and prescription drugs had been stolen from various parked cars. After a search of the area, deputies caught a 13 year old boy as he ran from the area. Deputies then arrested 3 other suspects on Hilry Huckaby Avenue in Shreveport.
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with June Homicide and is Suspected to be Involved in Other Crimes
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with June Homicide and is Suspected to be Involved in Other Crimes. The Shreveport Police Department confirmed on September 6, 2022, that on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, patrol officers responded to the 1700 block of Jamison on reports of a shooting that had just happened. Officers on the scene discovered a white vehicle that had been hit many times by gunfire.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shreveport Police Make Arrest in August Shooting
On August 8th, 2022, around 10am Shreveport Police Department Patrol officers responded to the 6500 block of Central Street on reports of a shots. Responding officers located witnesses who advised that Dam’on Lewis had fired a weapon at an individual but did not strike them. Investigators with the Violent...
Death of Lafayette man marks 37th homicide in Caddo
The Caddo Parish Coroner's office announced the death of a Lafayette man late Tuesday, marking the 37th homicide in Caddo Parish in 2022.
KTAL
Man sought in fatal N. Market shooting
A Shreveport man is wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on Labor Day. Warm and pleasant Thursday, spotty weekend showers. State of Texas: Juvenile justice waitlist delays treatment …. Q&A: Texas juvenile justice waitlist delays treatment. State of Texas: Death in Texas raises questions about …. State...
KTAL
Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office & Youth Challenge Program address recent riot at Camp Minden: ‘What’s done is done’
CAMP MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana National Guard’s Youth Challenge Program responded Wednesday to concerns of violence involving their cadets after the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s office was called there multiple times. The most recent disturbance at the YCP on Saturday led to two arrests and ten...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTBS
Arrest made in June 7 homicide
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man arrested Saturday in a stolen vehicle was also wanted on outstanding arrest warrants. But his troubled did not stop there. Shreveport police then charged Regge Williams with second-degree murder based on new information from the violent crimes detectives. He's accused in the June 7 shooting death of Kabrodrick Mitchell.
westcentralsbest.com
3 arrested in Monday night shooting in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Three people are charged with attempted first-degree murder in a Monday night shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries. Shreveport police arrested Juquentin Taylor, 19, Tyanna Waller, 24, and Keiuntre Normandin, 25. The shooting happened in the 1100 block of Shreveport-Barksdale Highway. Police said Taylor, Waller...
KSLA
Woman accused of running scam boutique arrested on counterfeit trademark charges
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A woman accused of scamming shoppers via her online boutique, Boujee Babes, is now facing charges in Bossier Parish. Bailey Baker, 23, turned herself in to authorities on Aug. 30 after a warrant was issued for her arrest in Bossier Parish. She’s facing eight counts of illegal use of counterfeit trademark for allegedly selling goods mimicking the following brands:
KTAL
Watkins double murder trial testimony covers DNA, gasoline traces, borrowed bike
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A DNA expert and a chemist testified for most of Wednesday morning in the trial of the Shreveport man accused in the November 2018 shooting deaths of a local couple who offered him a ride home. DeWayne Watkins is charged with two counts of first-degree...
Comments / 0