Read full article on original website
Related
Man Found Dead In Oregon Was Wanted For July Murder Of His Girlfriend In Utah
A Utah man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend last month has been found dead hundreds of miles away in Oregon, authorities said. Michael Grant Asman’s white Chevrolet pickup truck was found on Monday afternoon by a U.S. Forest Service Ranger in Oregon's Wallowa State Park — near the state's border with Washington and Idaho — according to a Heber City Police Department press release sent to Oxygen.com.
Hiker dies after 100-foot fall in Oregon's Columbia River Gorge
A woman hiking with a group of friends in the Columbia River Gorge outside Portland, Oregon, died on Friday after falling approximately 100 feet and suffering a head injury, say officials.
Human remains found in receding Lake Mead identified as man who reportedly drowned two decades ago, officials say
Human remains found at Lake Mead more than three months ago have been identified as Thomas Erndt, who is believed to have died by drowning two decades ago, authorities in Nevada said Wednesday.
Grand Canyon Wildfire Leads to Break in Case of Man Missing Since 2014
David Alford's backpack was found by fire crews who were controlling a wildfire in a remote area near the canyon's North Rim.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ezekiel Kelly’s family speak out as 19-year-old suspect is arrested after ‘bloody shooting is livestreamed on Facebook’
AN aunt of a suspected gunman who allegedly livestreamed a shooting rampage at a convenience store on Facebook and killed at least four people has spoken out after his arrest. Ezekiel Kelly's relative, who did not wish to be named, spoke exclusively to The U.S. Sun after the teen was booked by Memphis cops during wild manhunt across state lines to Arkansas in stolen cars.
California woman and ex-boyfriend found dead after vanishing around same time as Kiely Rodni
A California woman and her ex-boyfriend who vanished around the same time and from the same area as missing teenager Kiely Rodni have been found dead.The bodies of Janette “JJ” Pantoja, 29, and Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, were found outside of a vehicle that had crashed down an embankment in Nevada County on Wednesday afternoon.Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said that a man called 911 shortly after 5pm on Wednesday to report finding a vehicle that appeared to have crashed in the area of Highway 20 and Poker Flats Road. Officers responded to the scene where the caller directed...
Search ends for 9 missing in Northwest floatplane crash
The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended the search for nine people missing after a floatplane crashed in the waters of Puget Sound northwest of Seattle.A nearby resident said they heard what sounded like a thunderclap at the time of the crash Sunday.Just after noon on Monday, the Coast Guard said it was halting the search for survivors after “saturating an area” of more than 2,100 square nautical miles (nearly 2,800 square miles or 7,250 square kilometers).“All next of kin have been notified of this decision,” the Coast Guard said on Twitter. “Our hearts go out to the families, loved...
insideedition.com
Utah Man Arrested for Allegedly Murdering Wife After Their 9-Year-Son Finds Her Dead
A Utah man was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife after the woman’s 9-year old son found her dead in a bathroom, according to news reports. Thirty-six-year-old Michael Leroy Patterson was arrested on suspicion of murdering his wife, whose identity has not been released, in their Utah home, KSL reported.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shooting at an Oregon shopping center leaves at least two people dead, police say
(CNN) -- A shooting at a shopping center in Bend, Oregon, Sunday evening has left at least two people dead, police said. The shooter is also believed to be dead. The Bend Police Department responded to the Forum Shopping Center shortly after 7 p.m. after several people called 911 reporting shots fired, the department said in an emergency alert Sunday night. Investigators believe a shooter began firing in the parking lot before entering a Safeway grocery store in the shopping center, police said. One person was shot inside the entrance and was pronounced dead after being taken to a local...
Two Oregon hikers die within a week of each other, just miles apart
A hiker in northeast Oregon was found dead at the bottom of a cliff this week, just days after another hiker died in a fall about 3 miles away, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said. Other hikers called 911 on Wednesday afternoon about what looked like a body near...
Rum Creek Fire in Oregon is just 1% contained, threatening thousands of homes
The Rum Creek Fire burning in southwest Oregon has grown to nearly 12,000 acres and was 1% contained as of Tuesday, officials said. The wildfire has scorched an estimated 11,974 acres and has fire officials expanding structure protection plans for homes east of the fire from Hog Creek County Park north to Grave Creek in Josephine County, the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal said Tuesday.
Evacuations ordered in Idaho due to the Four Corners Fire
Increased fire activity has caused evacuation orders to be implemented in parts of Idaho impacted by the Four Corners Fire, which was reported on August 13th.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
natureworldnews.com
Baby Found Dead Inside Hot Car in New Plymouth, Idaho as Temperatures Spike Near 100 Degrees Fahrenheit
An Idaho baby girl was found dead inside a hot car in New Plymouth, Idaho, after being left by her family amid temperatures spiking near 100 degrees Fahrenheit. The baby was pronounced dead in a nearby hospital. While deemed accidental, the police in southwestern Idaho are currently investigating the death...
Firefighter Dies After Being Struck by Tree While Battling Blaze in Oregon
On Thursday, August 18, a firefighter working to control a blaze in Oregon tragically died after a tree struck him. The Oregon Department of Forestry and Bureau of Land Management reported 25-year-old Logan Taylor’s death in a Facebook post, according to Out There Colorado. The department shared that while battling the Rum Creek Fire in Josephine County, a falling tree critically injured Taylor. Rescue crews airlifted him to a nearby hospital but he died despite their attempts to save him.
Canadian climber dies after falling off Mount Rainier in Washington state
A Canadian climber fell to his death in Mount Rainier National Park in Washington state earlier this week, officials said Thursday.
Utah Man Sets Idaho State Record With MONSTER Sturgeon
Sturgeon, along with being the largest freshwater fish in America, have to have originated from another planet and I will accept no answers to the contrary. Seriously, these things are freaky big, as most recently witnessed by a Utah man fishing a reservoir in southwest Idaho. On August 5th, Greg...
Dog missing for three days rescued from Oregon cliff
ESTACADA, Ore. — Three days after falling off the side of a cliff, a chihuahua has been reunited with her family thanks to the hard work of rescuers. Flora, a 9-year-old chihuahua, was on a road trip with her owners Robert and Diane when she sneaked out of the couple’s RV when they had pulled over, KPTV reported.
Comments / 0