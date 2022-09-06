Read full article on original website
What is Delta 8 THC and how is it legal?
MADISON, Wis. — Alan Robinson is the cofounder of Herbal Aspect, which is a Black-owned cannabis company based in Madison. In April of 2014, Wisconsin Act 267 was enacted and this legalized the use of medical marijuana throughout the state. The interest in Delta 8 THC has grown drastically...
(Almost) on the cover of the Rolling Stone: Music magazine celebrates Appleton's Mile of Music
APPLETON, Wis — Back in the 1970s, Dr. Hook and the Medicine Show made a hit song about it. “The thrill that’ll getcha when you get your picture on the cover of the Rollin’ Stone.”. At roughly 7 a.m. Wednesday, that thrilling feeling washed all over Appleton’s...
UW-Oshkosh faculty protest against possible plans to outsource jobs
OSHKOSH, Wis. — A pending decision by the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh could impact about 100 of its employees in the upcoming weeks. UW-Oshkosh is considering outsourcing employment for its custodial services and ground crews. This would impact roughly 100 of the university’s employees, who said they received an email about the possibility two weeks ago.
