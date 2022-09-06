Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Montgomery Clift: His Tragic Life and Lingering Painful DeathHerbie J PilatoOmaha, NE
Nebraska Man Sets Guinness World Record for Rowing a Boat Carved from an 800lb Pumpkin 38 Miles Down the Missouri RiverEric SentellBellevue, NE
This Gigantic Recreation Complex is Opening in Nebraska SoonTravel MavenGretna, NE
KETV.com
'Transportation is everything': New I-80 interchange plans ramp up in Sarpy County
GRETNA, Neb. — The drive to add an interchange to Interstate 80 through the western half of the Omaha metro is ramping up, but the process to get it done has plenty of speed bumps along the way. "This is the start of a very long process to use...
KETV.com
Space Master Plan: Douglas County courthouse facilities will run out of room by 2035
OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Douglas Building Commission is deciding the best way to build or configure space to handle court cases in downtown Omaha. The commission hired HDR to uncover existing space needs, develop a department-level space program, and plan to support operational performance and efficiency inside the Omaha Douglas Civic Center and Hall of Justice.
KETV.com
Fremont tackles housing, inland port authority in comprehensive plan
Fremont is one step closer to a new comprehensive plan that will determine the growth and expansion of the city. The city council and planning commission met Tuesday evening to discuss the plan. From improving the parks and roadways to revitalizing the historic downtown, Fremont is aiming for growth. After...
KETV.com
EPA considers putting contaminated Bellevue site on Superfund National Priorities List
The federal government wants to add a former dry-cleaning site in Bellevue to its superfund priorities list. We reported back in 2020 that the groundwater on the former Carriage Cleaners was contaminated. It sits on around 15 blocks in Old Towne. The EPA wants feedback before it decides whether to...
KETV.com
Tired Lincoln police officer side-swipes civilian vehicle
LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police said an officer crashed into civilian vehicle early Thursday morning, resulting in $38,000 in damages to both parties. Officials said the officer was in a marked cruiser traveling southbound on Northwest 48th Street, between West Benton and West Seward streets. His cruiser crossed the...
KETV.com
OPPD's new natural gas plant coming together 400 tons at a time
OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Public Power District is ramping up construction for a new natural gas plant. Starting Tuesday, the company is delivering internal combustion engines to the Standing Bear Lake Station near North 120th Street and Military Road. An OPPD project engineer said the engines were originally...
KETV.com
Trash, recycling pickup in Omaha will be delayed one day because of Labor Day
OMAHA, Neb. — A reminder for homeowners in Omaha: Trash and recycling will be delayed one day this week due to Labor Day. The Public Works Department observed the Labor Day holiday, meaning Monday's materials will be picked up on Tuesday. The rest of the collections will be delayed...
KETV.com
Nebraska facing worst drought conditions in nearly 10 years, maps show
Neb. — Drought conditions are intensifying in Nebraska. More than 10% of the state is in extreme drought for the first time since 2013. Some areas, like Dodge County, are seeing exceptional drought that hasn't been seen in decades. The entire state is in some state of drought...
KETV.com
New Costco in West Omaha one step closer to fruition
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha is one step closer to a new Costco in the west. The Omaha Planning Board approved the preliminary plan to build the new store today, but the city council still has to approve it. It would sit off 180th Street and West Maple Road and...
KETV.com
DHHS giving town hall update on child welfare cases in Omaha, metro
OMAHA, Neb. — The state of Nebraska is giving an update on caring for thousands of child welfare cases in the metro region. Nebraska took over from Saint Francis Ministries at the end of June. This came after years of mismanagement allegations and a legislative probe against the Kansas-based...
KETV.com
Department of Health and Human Services' child welfare town hall
OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska's Department of Health and Human Services is now two months into full control over the Omaha metro's child welfare cases. This control comes after the state cut its contract short with St. Francis Ministries for failing to meet state standards. DHHS hosted a town hall...
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol arrests more than 60 impaired drivers in two-week campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol arrested more than 60 impaired drivers during the latest Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. The campaign, which ran from Aug. 19 to Sept. 5, led to troopers arresting 66 people for driving under the influence, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.
KETV.com
Westside Community Schools to reduce tax levy rate for fourth consecutive year
OMAHA, Neb. — A bonus for Omaha taxpayers: Westside Community Schools will reduce their tax levy rate for the fourth consecutive year. It's the second-highest year-to-year levy rate drop in 25 years for the district. “One of our top priorities as a school district and for our Board of...
KETV.com
Douglas County Health Department announces free COVID-19 booster clinics
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — The Douglas County Health Department has announced free COVID-19 booster vaccine clinics. Anyone 12 years and older is eligible, but those 12-18 years old must have a parent present. The department says you can get the Pfizer booster shot, approved by the Federal Drug Administration...
KETV.com
School resource officer at Omaha North called for help to 'de-escalate a situation'
OMAHA, Neb. — A school resource officer called for assistance Tuesday at Omaha North High School, according to a letter sent to parents. In the letter, Omaha North Principal Collette Nero said it started when someone came to the school and was upset over an incident that involved their student.
KETV.com
Lincoln police identify second body in homicide investigation
LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police have identified the second body found during a homicide investigation, and they said they think the deaths are connected. Officials initially found 61-year-old Ronald George dead in a field near North 3rd and P Streets on Aug. 31. Police said they charged 55-year-old William...
KETV.com
'I just saw a splash': Lincoln man rescues person having medical episode from pond
LINCOLN, Neb. — We're learning more about an incredible rescue in Lincoln. Police say a medical issue caused a man to drive his truck into a pond. He's alive, thanks to two people who saw the splash and jumped into the water. A hat, tube of chapstick, a yeti...
KETV.com
County Commissioner: High numbers at DCYC are manageable, won't overwhelm new youth center
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — A county commissioner addresses capacity at the Douglas County Youth Center as the county attorney reports an uptick in violent young offenders. A brand new juvenile justice center is set to open in 2023, its capacity is 64 beds. The number of juveniles housed in...
KETV.com
Omaha's Nelson Mandela Elementary unveils mural honoring Allan Lozier
OMAHA, Neb. — It's a dedication through art to a man who gave so much to the community, spending decades building up a place he called home. On the northside of the building, there's a sea of colors, faces and laughter. "We tried to think of a way that...
KETV.com
OPS proposes budget for 2022-23 with increased spending plans
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Public Schools is eyeing the future with its latest budget proposal. They are boosting the budget for salaries and benefits. If the budget is approved, the district would increase spending by $20 million, while lowering the district’s tax levy for the third year in a row.
