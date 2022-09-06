ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KETV.com

Space Master Plan: Douglas County courthouse facilities will run out of room by 2035

OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Douglas Building Commission is deciding the best way to build or configure space to handle court cases in downtown Omaha. The commission hired HDR to uncover existing space needs, develop a department-level space program, and plan to support operational performance and efficiency inside the Omaha Douglas Civic Center and Hall of Justice.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Fremont tackles housing, inland port authority in comprehensive plan

Fremont is one step closer to a new comprehensive plan that will determine the growth and expansion of the city. The city council and planning commission met Tuesday evening to discuss the plan. From improving the parks and roadways to revitalizing the historic downtown, Fremont is aiming for growth. After...
FREMONT, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Traffic
Local
Nebraska Government
Omaha, NE
Traffic
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Government
KETV.com

Tired Lincoln police officer side-swipes civilian vehicle

LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police said an officer crashed into civilian vehicle early Thursday morning, resulting in $38,000 in damages to both parties. Officials said the officer was in a marked cruiser traveling southbound on Northwest 48th Street, between West Benton and West Seward streets. His cruiser crossed the...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

OPPD's new natural gas plant coming together 400 tons at a time

OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Public Power District is ramping up construction for a new natural gas plant. Starting Tuesday, the company is delivering internal combustion engines to the Standing Bear Lake Station near North 120th Street and Military Road. An OPPD project engineer said the engines were originally...
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Works Department#Traffic Signals#Traffic Accident#Construction Maintenance
KETV.com

New Costco in West Omaha one step closer to fruition

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha is one step closer to a new Costco in the west. The Omaha Planning Board approved the preliminary plan to build the new store today, but the city council still has to approve it. It would sit off 180th Street and West Maple Road and...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

DHHS giving town hall update on child welfare cases in Omaha, metro

OMAHA, Neb. — The state of Nebraska is giving an update on caring for thousands of child welfare cases in the metro region. Nebraska took over from Saint Francis Ministries at the end of June. This came after years of mismanagement allegations and a legislative probe against the Kansas-based...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Department of Health and Human Services' child welfare town hall

OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska's Department of Health and Human Services is now two months into full control over the Omaha metro's child welfare cases. This control comes after the state cut its contract short with St. Francis Ministries for failing to meet state standards. DHHS hosted a town hall...
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KETV.com

Lincoln police identify second body in homicide investigation

LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police have identified the second body found during a homicide investigation, and they said they think the deaths are connected. Officials initially found 61-year-old Ronald George dead in a field near North 3rd and P Streets on Aug. 31. Police said they charged 55-year-old William...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

OPS proposes budget for 2022-23 with increased spending plans

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Public Schools is eyeing the future with its latest budget proposal. They are boosting the budget for salaries and benefits. If the budget is approved, the district would increase spending by $20 million, while lowering the district’s tax levy for the third year in a row.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy