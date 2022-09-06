ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
beckershospitalreview.com

'Chair' versus 'chairman': Gendered language reinforces stereotypes, study finds

Masculine job titles such as chairman, alderman and councilman contribute to assumptions about the titleholder's gender, according to a study published in The Leadership Quarterly. The study, conducted by researchers at the University of Houston and Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University, involved two experiments. The first asked participants to read about...
NASHVILLE, TN
Black Enterprise

A Number of Brands That Served the Black Community in the 1900s Are Being Resurrected by Black Women Entrepreneurs

A number of brands that served the Black community during the 1900s are being resurrected by Black women entrepreneurs who are continuing their legacies. The New York Times reports brands including Fashion Fair and MADAM by Madam C.J. Walker have been rebooted and their packaging and marketing have been updated. However, the goal of the brands, which was to generate wealth within the Black community hasn’t changed.
MANHATTAN, NY
#Preface#Evofem Biosciences#Frank Research Group
beckershospitalreview.com

Medical licensing and credentialing platform CertifyOS raises $14.5M led by General Catalyst

CertifyOS, a startup that offers digital credentialing and licensing services to healthcare providers and payers, has raised $14.5 million in a series A investment round led by General Catalyst. "This funding reinforces market conviction around the importance of integrating provider data silos to make information accessible, transparent and actionable," CertifyOS...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

'Investing in your employees goes a long way:' How CIOs retain IT staff

With talent retention becoming increasingly difficult during the era of "quiet quitting" and the "Great Resignation," CIOs are rethinking their approaches to leadership, IT culture, team communication and the value of work. Becker's asked four health system CIOs: What is your health system doing to retain and budget for IT...
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

UVM Health taps Brigham and Women's exec as new CEO

Sunil "Sunny" Eappen, MD, was selected as the next president and CEO of the University of Vermont Health Network, a six-hospital organization based in Burlington. Dr. Eappen is chief medical officer and senior vice president of medical affairs for Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, part of Mass General Brigham. He also serves as an associate professor of anesthesia at Harvard Medical School and served since 2020 as the interim head of Brigham's diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, according to a Sept. 8 news release.
BURLINGTON, VT
beckershospitalreview.com

What patients are willing to pay more for in healthcare

More than half of respondents said they are willing to pay more for quality care, according to a Sept. 1 survey by Akasa, a revenue cycle firm that uses artificial intelligence. YouGov surveyed 2,026 Americans on Akasa's behalf from March 9-14, according to a news release. The survey asked respondents...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Amazon exec joins digital healthcare staffing company as COO

A former technical advisor at Amazon, Filiz Genca, joined digital healthcare staffing company CareRev as chief operating officer. Ms. Genca will oversee CareRev's operational functions, as well as product development, scaling operations and implementation teams, according to Sept. 8 press release. Prior to joining CareRev, Ms. Genca spent 10 years...
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

Ernst & Young to announce plan to split businesses

Ernst & Young will split its consulting and auditing businesses, The Wall Street Journal reported Sept. 8. The company predicts the consulting side will achieve greater success without the conflict-of-interest elements of its auditing business. After company leadership announced its decision, Ernst & Young's estimated 13,000 partners will now have...
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

Digital pharmacy Medly lays off nearly half of staff; founder exits

Medly, a digital pharmacy that offers free, same-day delivery of medications, has reduced its workforce by almost half while its founder has exited the company. Medly let go of 110 of its 231 employees on Aug. 31 — 45 from its Brooklyn headquarters and 65 from its pharmacy department, according to a Sept. 2 filing with the New York State Department of Labor. The company labeled the reason for the decision as "economic."
BROOKLYN, NY
investing.com

Ogilvy appoints Devika Bulchandani as global CEO

New York, Sep 9 (IANS) Ogilvy has announced the appointment of Devika Bulchandanias the Global Chief Executive Officer (CEO). In this role, she will be responsible for all aspects of the creative network's business across 131 offices in 93 countries and spanning its Advertising, Public Relations, Experience, Consulting, and Health units.
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

10 women making moves in healthcare

The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since Sept. 2. 1. Karen Dyer was named CEO of Vandalia, Ill.-based Sarah Bush Lincoln Fayette County Hospital. 2. Marie Moore was named chief nursing officer of Mercy Springfield (Mo.) Communities. 3. Melissa Lockwood was...
HEALTH
Fortune

The best jobs for Gen Z workers

In a Great Resignation era, managers have been trying to figure out what exactly the elusive Gen Z wants. The answer just became a bit clearer thanks to a new report from Glassdoor, which analyzed its database of company reviews for the roles and companies different generations prefer. It found that Gen Z desires jobs that help them change company culture and have a social impact. For many, that means a role in recruiting.
JOBS
beckershospitalreview.com

VHC Health adds VP of business development to spearhead growth

Arlington, Va.-based VHC Health selected Jeffery Carr as the new vice president of business development to spearhead the organization's expansion across Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C., according to a Sept. 6 news release. Mr. Carr's experience includes leadership roles at the Utilization Review Accreditation Commission and Falls Church, Va.-based Inova.
WASHINGTON, DC
Essence

Investing In Our Own: Black Zillennial VC Leaders To Watch

Black investors are still underrepresented across the US and this is affecting how funding decisions get made. Venture capitalists vowed to address diversity at their portfolio companies by funneling more funding into diversely-owned companies and creating more pathways for Black VCs to enter the space. While there has been some movement, Black investors are still underrepresented across the US and this is affecting how funding decisions get made.
ECONOMY

