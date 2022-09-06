Medly, a digital pharmacy that offers free, same-day delivery of medications, has reduced its workforce by almost half while its founder has exited the company. Medly let go of 110 of its 231 employees on Aug. 31 — 45 from its Brooklyn headquarters and 65 from its pharmacy department, according to a Sept. 2 filing with the New York State Department of Labor. The company labeled the reason for the decision as "economic."

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO