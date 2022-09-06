Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
'Chair' versus 'chairman': Gendered language reinforces stereotypes, study finds
Masculine job titles such as chairman, alderman and councilman contribute to assumptions about the titleholder's gender, according to a study published in The Leadership Quarterly. The study, conducted by researchers at the University of Houston and Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University, involved two experiments. The first asked participants to read about...
A Number of Brands That Served the Black Community in the 1900s Are Being Resurrected by Black Women Entrepreneurs
A number of brands that served the Black community during the 1900s are being resurrected by Black women entrepreneurs who are continuing their legacies. The New York Times reports brands including Fashion Fair and MADAM by Madam C.J. Walker have been rebooted and their packaging and marketing have been updated. However, the goal of the brands, which was to generate wealth within the Black community hasn’t changed.
The Washington Post’s CEO wants to blame remote work for poor performance. The numbers don’t add up
Fred Ryan, publisher and CEO of the Post, is no fan of remote work. Research may show he’s behind the curve. The Washington Post is on track to lose money this year after a business slowdown. This could be explained by declining readership in the post-Trump era, an industrywide...
beckershospitalreview.com
Viewpoint: Kaiser Permanente group CEO on how the healthcare system can regain public trust
Many Americans have lost trust in the healthcare system, but organizations can take steps to gain it back, according to Richard Isaacs, MD, CEO and executive director of Oakland, Calif.-based Permanente Medical Group. COVID-19 exposed gaps in the healthcare system that have increased mistrust, Dr. Isaacs wrote in a Sept....
IN THIS ARTICLE
There’s a perk to having a female manager: better pay packages
Female bosses are less swayed by self-serving incentives—suggesting working for a woman pays better than for a man. Many factors dictate what a worker can expect to be paid: Years of experience, tenure with the company, or specialty skills, to name a few. But having a female boss just...
beckershospitalreview.com
Medical licensing and credentialing platform CertifyOS raises $14.5M led by General Catalyst
CertifyOS, a startup that offers digital credentialing and licensing services to healthcare providers and payers, has raised $14.5 million in a series A investment round led by General Catalyst. "This funding reinforces market conviction around the importance of integrating provider data silos to make information accessible, transparent and actionable," CertifyOS...
beckershospitalreview.com
'Investing in your employees goes a long way:' How CIOs retain IT staff
With talent retention becoming increasingly difficult during the era of "quiet quitting" and the "Great Resignation," CIOs are rethinking their approaches to leadership, IT culture, team communication and the value of work. Becker's asked four health system CIOs: What is your health system doing to retain and budget for IT...
Best Workplaces offer superior employee experience regardless of industry
Wegmans Food Markets is No. 1 on the Fortune Best Workplaces in Retail™ list in the large business category. It’s easy to blame our workplace woes on the industry we work in with a resigned shrug:. “Work-life balance is nearly impossible in health care.”. “There’s nothing positive about...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
beckershospitalreview.com
UVM Health taps Brigham and Women's exec as new CEO
Sunil "Sunny" Eappen, MD, was selected as the next president and CEO of the University of Vermont Health Network, a six-hospital organization based in Burlington. Dr. Eappen is chief medical officer and senior vice president of medical affairs for Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, part of Mass General Brigham. He also serves as an associate professor of anesthesia at Harvard Medical School and served since 2020 as the interim head of Brigham's diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, according to a Sept. 8 news release.
beckershospitalreview.com
What patients are willing to pay more for in healthcare
More than half of respondents said they are willing to pay more for quality care, according to a Sept. 1 survey by Akasa, a revenue cycle firm that uses artificial intelligence. YouGov surveyed 2,026 Americans on Akasa's behalf from March 9-14, according to a news release. The survey asked respondents...
beckershospitalreview.com
Amazon exec joins digital healthcare staffing company as COO
A former technical advisor at Amazon, Filiz Genca, joined digital healthcare staffing company CareRev as chief operating officer. Ms. Genca will oversee CareRev's operational functions, as well as product development, scaling operations and implementation teams, according to Sept. 8 press release. Prior to joining CareRev, Ms. Genca spent 10 years...
beckershospitalreview.com
Ernst & Young to announce plan to split businesses
Ernst & Young will split its consulting and auditing businesses, The Wall Street Journal reported Sept. 8. The company predicts the consulting side will achieve greater success without the conflict-of-interest elements of its auditing business. After company leadership announced its decision, Ernst & Young's estimated 13,000 partners will now have...
CNBC
The D'Amelio's, 'TikTok’s first family,' launch new creator economy venture
Charli and Dixie D'Amelio are the two highest earners on TikTok with over 200 million combined followers. The D'Amelio Family is launching a new venture, D'Amelio Brands, creating brands that are 100% owned by the family. The venture announced a $6 million seed round which includes investors Fanatics CEO Michael...
beckershospitalreview.com
Digital pharmacy Medly lays off nearly half of staff; founder exits
Medly, a digital pharmacy that offers free, same-day delivery of medications, has reduced its workforce by almost half while its founder has exited the company. Medly let go of 110 of its 231 employees on Aug. 31 — 45 from its Brooklyn headquarters and 65 from its pharmacy department, according to a Sept. 2 filing with the New York State Department of Labor. The company labeled the reason for the decision as "economic."
Google CEO Delivers Ominous Message About Future of Tech Environment: 'We Feel Very Uncertain'
Sundar Pichai spoke at the Code Conference in Los Angeles this week about Google's productivity and the tech world.
investing.com
Ogilvy appoints Devika Bulchandani as global CEO
New York, Sep 9 (IANS) Ogilvy has announced the appointment of Devika Bulchandanias the Global Chief Executive Officer (CEO). In this role, she will be responsible for all aspects of the creative network's business across 131 offices in 93 countries and spanning its Advertising, Public Relations, Experience, Consulting, and Health units.
beckershospitalreview.com
10 women making moves in healthcare
The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since Sept. 2. 1. Karen Dyer was named CEO of Vandalia, Ill.-based Sarah Bush Lincoln Fayette County Hospital. 2. Marie Moore was named chief nursing officer of Mercy Springfield (Mo.) Communities. 3. Melissa Lockwood was...
The best jobs for Gen Z workers
In a Great Resignation era, managers have been trying to figure out what exactly the elusive Gen Z wants. The answer just became a bit clearer thanks to a new report from Glassdoor, which analyzed its database of company reviews for the roles and companies different generations prefer. It found that Gen Z desires jobs that help them change company culture and have a social impact. For many, that means a role in recruiting.
JOBS・
beckershospitalreview.com
VHC Health adds VP of business development to spearhead growth
Arlington, Va.-based VHC Health selected Jeffery Carr as the new vice president of business development to spearhead the organization's expansion across Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C., according to a Sept. 6 news release. Mr. Carr's experience includes leadership roles at the Utilization Review Accreditation Commission and Falls Church, Va.-based Inova.
Essence
Investing In Our Own: Black Zillennial VC Leaders To Watch
Black investors are still underrepresented across the US and this is affecting how funding decisions get made. Venture capitalists vowed to address diversity at their portfolio companies by funneling more funding into diversely-owned companies and creating more pathways for Black VCs to enter the space. While there has been some movement, Black investors are still underrepresented across the US and this is affecting how funding decisions get made.
Comments / 0