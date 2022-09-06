Sunil "Sunny" Eappen, MD, was selected as the next president and CEO of the University of Vermont Health Network, a six-hospital organization based in Burlington. Dr. Eappen is chief medical officer and senior vice president of medical affairs for Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, part of Mass General Brigham. He also serves as an associate professor of anesthesia at Harvard Medical School and served since 2020 as the interim head of Brigham's diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, according to a Sept. 8 news release.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO