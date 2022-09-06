Read full article on original website
Mayo Clinic partners with health tech company to develop home-based cardiac rehab
Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic is partnering with health tech company WizeCare to develop an at-home cardiac rehabilitation program. The project will use artificial intelligence-driven remote monitoring technology with motion detection and virtual reality video sessions. The initiative will guide patients in their daily exercise routines and monitor heart rate, cardiopulmonary fitness levels and oxygen consumption. The hope is to identify any life-threatening cardiac events early and improve adherence to the rehab program.
Talks of staffing shortages, leadership and the Omicron variant with Dr. Michael Anderson
Michael Anderson, MD, serves as the senior vice president and chief medical officer at Seattle-based Virginia Mason Franciscan Health. Dr. Anderson will serve on the "Emergency Excellence: Is Your ED Ready for the Next Crisis?" panel at Becker's 10th Annual CEO + CFO Roundtable. As part of an ongoing series, Becker's is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference on Nov. 7-10 in Chicago.
Study: Growth in remote patient monitoring driven by small number of providers
A small number of primary care providers have been responsible for most of the recent growth in remote patient monitoring, though it's not known how much their patients needed that type of potentially expensive care, a new Health Affairs study found. Remote patient monitoring grew fourfold during the pandemic's first...
Open role at Mayo centered on engaging Black community
Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic posted a job Aug. 31 for a community engagement coordinator-research position. The position "will support the engagement of the African American community in research efforts in Rochester and surrounding areas within Southeast Minnesota," according to the job description. The individual in the role will help with...
2 nurses assaulted every hour, Press Ganey analysis shows
More than 5,200 nursing personnel were assaulted in the second quarter of 2022, with patients being the largest source of violence, according to newly released data from Press Ganey. In the second quarter of 2022, an analysis of Press Ganey's National Database of Nursing Quality Indicators showed that on average,...
Equum Medical partners with rural hospital group to provide telehealth care
Telehealth company Equum Medical has been named a pipeline partner of the National Rural Health Association. The NHRA has 26,000 members across all 50 states. Because of the partnership, all NHRA members will now have access to Equum services, according to the Sept. 7 Equum news release. Equum's telehealth services...
Medicare’s annual wellness visits fail to meet needs of older adult, study says
Medicare annual wellness visits do not adequately meet the wellness needs of the diverse population of U.S. adults, according to research conducted at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine. Physicians at the medical school weighed the opportunities gained and lost through the one-size-fits-all approach to Medicare annual wellness...
Henry Ford Health taps former COO for CEO role
Detroit-based Henry Ford Health has named Robert Riney — the system's former COO — as its new CEO and president. Mr. Riney has been serving as interim CEO since Wright Lassiter III departed in August, according to a Sept. 8 news release shared with Becker's. Mr. Riney has...
Patient experience surveys should start probing discrimination, researchers say
HCAHPS surveys have been around for more than 15 years, yet they still don't poll patients on whether they've experienced discrimination or recieved culturally competent care, Kaiser Health News reported Sept. 8. Researchers told the news outlet not probing this kind of information is a major oversight, citing studies that...
Oracle Cerner, Freenome partner with more than 90 health systems on cancer research
Biotech company Freenome is partnering with Oracle Cerner and dozens of health systems to study how its data platform can detect cancer. Freenome uses multiomics, which fuses tumor and nontumor signals with machine learning, along with real-world data to help diagnose cancer through a blood draw. "Our goal is to...
Multidisciplinary women's heart centers may improve diagnosis, outcomes, study finds
Canadian researchers discovered multidisciplinary women's heart centers improve diagnosis as well as clinical and psychological outcomes for women with myocardial infarction or myocardial ischemia with no obstructive coronary artery disease. The study, published in the Canadian Journal of Cardiology on Sept. 6, followed 154 women with nonobstructive coronary artery disease...
Where 4 revenue cycle leaders see opportunities for disruption in healthcare
From developing financially unaffiliate partnerships to personalized healthcare, here is where four revenue cycle leaders recently told Becker's they see opportunities for disruption in healthcare:. Christopher Ault. Chief Revenue Officer at Cooper University Health Care (Camden, N.J.): Development of true, financially unaffiliated, provider/payer partnerships that provide accurate forecasts on yield...
UVM Health taps Brigham and Women's exec as new CEO
Sunil "Sunny" Eappen, MD, was selected as the next president and CEO of the University of Vermont Health Network, a six-hospital organization based in Burlington. Dr. Eappen is chief medical officer and senior vice president of medical affairs for Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, part of Mass General Brigham. He also serves as an associate professor of anesthesia at Harvard Medical School and served since 2020 as the interim head of Brigham's diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, according to a Sept. 8 news release.
U of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health taps Dr. Michelle D'Alessandro, as chief nursing officer
The University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health in Bel Air, Md., has named Michelle D'Alessandro, DNP, RN, as chief nursing officer, according to Sept. 9 news release sent to Becker's. Dr. D'Alessandro joins UM UCH from Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, where she served as senior director of nursing...
Focusing: A Step Beyond Mindfulness Meditation
Mindfulness involves learning to accept distressing thoughts and emotions non-judgmentally and compassionately, and also letting go of them. Focusing brings a special kind of interested and compassionate listening to our distressed inner states. What we least like about ourselves can change more easily when we listen to our troubled inner...
Top 10 emergency medicine residency programs, ranked by physicians
The University of Southern California in Los Angeles offers the best clinical training in emergency medicine, according to Doximity's 2022 to 2023 Residency Navigator. The ranking system, released July 25, gives medical students insights from physicians on residency programs nationwide, consisting of over 300,000 reviews and ratings from more than 125,000 verified residents and alumni.
U of Maryland Medical System debuts nursing program that puts students at patients' bedside
This fall, the University of Maryland Medical System in Baltimore plans to welcome its first full class of nursing students for a program that puts them at patients' bedside for one 12-hour shift per week. The university's Academy of Clinical Essentials initiative assigns cohorts to hospital units for the duration...
How data has helped chief marketing officers 'earn a seat' at the executive table
Data has been one of the most transformational drivers in improving precision and accuracy of marketing efforts, but most importantly, the role of data has changed health system chief marketing officer's overall roles within their facilities. The chief marketing officer, who once simply voiced marketing plans and how they support those priorities, is now becoming more business focused with data being at the center of marketing success.
How Johns Hopkins, Banner + 2 other systems support employees' mental health
As hospitals have increased their mental health services to meet employee needs, some have created unique ways to better their employees' well-being. On top of counseling services, some hospitals have implemented mental health initiatives including a hotline to help workers deal with day-to-day patient- or work-related stress, mental health first aid training, and wellness events to support employee morale and wellness.
Huntsman Cancer Institute awarded $300K to improve rural patient care
Salt Lake City-based Huntsman Cancer Institute received $300,000 from the American Cancer Society to expand its patient navigation program to rural cancer patients. Patient navigators are part of the healthcare team provided to patients for free. They coordinate appointments, internal and community resources, and communication between patients and healthcare teams. Currently, patient navigators at Huntsman focus on adolescents and young adults, American Indians, and Spanish speakers.
