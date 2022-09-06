ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Brad
2d ago

So they are discussing more legislation to remove "illegal firearms". If the people carrying these firearms are already braking a law, why not enforce that law instead of making new ones.

Detroit News

Detroit boards up abandoned house where ambush ended in death

Detroit — A city crew on Thursday boarded up a westside abandoned house that was used by criminals this week to lure three pizza delivery drivers into ambush robberies, one of whom was reportedly killed when he confronted his attacker. The vacant house at 16557 Lenore Street in Detroit...
DETROIT, MI
fox40jackson.com

Whitmer-backed Flint, Michigan mayor lied about graduating from university

FIRST ON FOX: The Democratic mayor of Flint, Michigan, whose re-election campaign is backed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer, lied about graduating from a university. Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley claimed throughout his political career to have graduated from Saginaw Valley State University (SVSU) with a communications degree. This was a lie....
FLINT, MI
Detroit News

TikTok star foiled by stick-up shoes pleads guilty in armed robbery spree in Michigan

Detroit — A popular TikTok personality arrested in connection with several armed robberies after he was spotted dancing in what investigators described as his stick-up shoes pleaded guilty Thursday. Redford Township resident Chozen Terrell-Hannah, 23, admitted robbing multiple retail locations, including a 7-Eleven in Commerce Township and a Novi...
NOVI, MI
Michigan Advance

As 2022 election looms, Republicans file suit in Michigan to redo the 2020 election

A municipal clerk in West Michigan who is alleged to have improperly provided a voting tabulator as part of a bogus election investigation is now among a group seeking to decertify the 2020 election and “rerun” it “as soon as possible.”  There were similar unsuccessful efforts across the country following the 2020 election that former […] The post As 2022 election looms, Republicans file suit in Michigan to redo the 2020 election   appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Michigan teen accused of murdering ‘best friend’

DETROIT – A 17-year-old is being charged as an adult in the shooting death of his apparent best friend, officials said. Zayer Brooks, 17, of River Rouge is charged with murder as an adult in the fata shooting of Edmond Lamont Butler, 17, of Detroit, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office announced.
DETROIT, MI
WLNS

MIGOP SOS candidate tried to kill family, court docs claim

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Republican candidate for Michigan Secretary of State Kristina Karamo allegedly tried to kill her husband and children, according to court filings obtained by 6 News media partner MLive. According to the documents, Karamo’s ex-husband, Adom Karamo, wanted more parenting time with the couple’s two daughters and made the allegations in Oakland […]
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

3 carjack/shooting suspects nabbed; victim’s dad speaks out

On Aug. 17, 2022, life changed drastically for Paul Schultz and his family. At 2:30 a.m. that day, Schultz and his wife were awakened by police officers pounding on his front door — there to give him the devastating news that their 22-year-old son, Justin, had been carjacked and shot outside his Southfield apartment.
SOUTHFIELD, MI

