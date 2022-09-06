The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended the search for nine people missing after a floatplane crashed in the waters of Puget Sound northwest of Seattle.A nearby resident said they heard what sounded like a thunderclap at the time of the crash Sunday.Just after noon on Monday, the Coast Guard said it was halting the search for survivors after “saturating an area” of more than 2,100 square nautical miles (nearly 2,800 square miles or 7,250 square kilometers).“All next of kin have been notified of this decision,” the Coast Guard said on Twitter. “Our hearts go out to the families, loved...

