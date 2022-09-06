Read full article on original website
Related
Chris Pine ‘disassociating’ in Harry Styles interview goes viral
Chris Pine is quickly becoming the king of the “Don’t Worry Darling” press tour. The actor has been spotted playing middleman for the cast and crew – which includes Florence Pugh, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde – both on the red carpet and in the theater for the film’s premiere at the Venice Film Festival. Amid all the ongoing drama, an interview has gone viral that shows Pine, 42, seemingly “disassociating” while Styles, 28, answers a reporter’s question. “I think, you know, my favorite thing about the movie is that it feels like a… movie,” Styles says in the clip, while Pine stares...
Chris Pine clarifies Harry Styles spit speculation once and for all
That was a sticky spituation. A rep for Chris Pine shot down the wild theory that Harry Styles spat on him as he made his way to his seat at the “Don’t Worry Darling” premiere Monday during the Venice Film Festival. “This is a ridiculous story — a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation,” Pine’s rep told People Tuesday. “Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine,” the rep continued. “There is nothing but respect between these two men, and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create...
Everyone's Trying To Figure Out If Harry Styles Just Spit On Chris Pine
The drama over "Don't Worry Darling" takes a weird new turn.
Harry Styles Is Caught in a Forbidden Love Triangle in ‘My Policeman’ Trailer
Harry Styles has found himself grappling with a complicated tangle of emotions — and no, we aren’t talking about anything that has to do with the Don’t Worry Darling drama (for once). The first official trailer for Styles’ upcoming film My Policeman dropped Wednesday, showing the singer and aspiring actor caught in a fraught love triangle. Directed by Michael Grandage, My Policeman is based on Bethan Roberts’ novel of the same name. Set primarily in the British sea town of Brighton in the 1950s, Styles stars as Tom, a young policeman who marries a school teacher named Marion (Emma Corrin) while...
RELATED PEOPLE
TODAY.com
Chris Pine’s rep says Harry Styles did not spit on him: ‘Ridiculous story’
Since Monday, Twitter sleuths have been analyzing a short video of an interaction between "Don't Worry Darling" co-stars Chris Pine and Harry Styles during the screening of their movie at the Venice Film Festival. In the 11-second video, fans speculated that Styles may have spit on Pine as he was...
wegotthiscovered.com
One of Clint Eastwood’s most controversial films ever is holding its own on HBO
Clint Eastwood‘s last few cinematic efforts have underperformed at the box office over the last few years, but one of his biggest successes is dominating the latest ratings on the HBO top 10, enjoying a new round of post-pandemic success on the platform for the first time since it’s 2014 release. But even though the movie has enjoyed and is enjoying a confirmed track record of success, it is inarguably one of the most controversial movies in the acclaimed director’s filmography.
wegotthiscovered.com
Movie lovers are absolutely roasting Harry Styles’ acting after latest ‘My Policeman’ trailer
From mind-blowing accusations of spitting on Don’t Worry Darling co-star and meme magnet Chris Pine to eagle-eyed film buffs criticizing his apparent juggling of accents in Olivia Wilde’s newest thriller, it appears that singer-turned-actor-turned-likely-back-to-singer Harry Styles just cannot catch a break. The latest bout of roasting against Styles...
Mystery Woman May Have Conclusive Footage of Harry Styles Chris Pine 'Spit'
The internet has been rocked by footage showing Styles allegedly "spitting" on "Don't Worry Darling" co-star Pine.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
An all-but-forgotten Adam Sandler comedy unleashes its fury on streaming charts
The late 1990s and early 2000s were an absolute golden age for comedian Adam Sandler. The Saturday Night Live star seemed to be everywhere, the star of a new blockbuster comedy every few months. Now, close to twenty years on, one has shot itself back up the charts and is...
Both Harry Styles and Chris Pine deny there was a spitting incident at the 'Don't Worry Darling' premiere. The internet doesn't believe them.
"This is a ridiculous story — a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion," a representative for Pine told People.
Harry Styles Kisses Nick Kroll On The Lips At Venice Film Festival And It's Sweet
At least some of the actors from "Don't Worry Darling" appear to be getting along.
wegotthiscovered.com
Lea Michele gets four standing ovations on first night in ‘Funny Girl’
Lea Michele’s foray into Broadway musical Funny Girl sounds like a hit, after its first night got a glowing audience reception. On opening night that featured no critics, the musical received four different standing ovations before the intermission, showing Michele may have just been the perfect pick for the revival of a Broadway classic. Harvey Fierstein who was part of the production team was among those with a standing ovation, alongside the likes of Jonathan Groff and Glee creator Ryan Murphy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The FADER
Harry Styles jokes about Chris Pine spit rumor as he returns to the stage
It's the question on everybody's lips: did Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine at the Venice premiere of Don't Worry Darling. Pine's team have denied the rumor, which is part of a movie press tour that will go down in celebrity gossip history, stating that it is a, quote, "ridiculous story" and a "blatant attempt to create drama." Stepping away from Venice, and his job promoting a movie that "feels like... a movie," Styles was on stage in New York on Wednesday night where he touched on the crazy week he had in Italy.
ETOnline.com
Chris Pine's Rep Addresses Claim Harry Styles Spit on Him at Venice Film Festival
Chris Pine's rep is denying a fan theory. In a statement to ET, the 42-year-old actor's rep shuts down claims that Harry Styles spit on Pine at the premiere of their flick, Don't Worry Darling, at the Venice Film Festival. "This is a ridiculous story... a complete fabrication and the...
wegotthiscovered.com
Olivia Wilde still claims she fired Shia LaBeouf from ‘Don’t Worry Darling’
The timeline of drama surrounding Olivia Wilde’s psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling seems never-ending at this point. From the wild unfolding of Spitgate to Florence Pugh refusing to make eye contact with Wilde during the Venice Film Festival premiere, there has been plenty of controversy surrounding the inner workings of the film — which now includes Wilde maintaining her claim that she definitely fired actor Shia LaBeouf from the project.
wegotthiscovered.com
Florence Pugh once again declines to comment on a story revolving around Olivia Wilde
Once again, Florence Pugh is apparently taking the high road when it comes to making any kind of remark revolving around the drama surrounding Olivia Wilde and the film Don’t Worry Darling. While rumors persist that star Pugh quietly had a falling out with director Wilde during filming, such...
wegotthiscovered.com
Hugh Jackman’s new film might be his greatest yet after receiving 10-minute standing ovation
The world may know Hugh Jackman as X-Men‘s Wolverine, but don’t forget that he’s a talented actor and a triple threat. In saying that, this well-loved received a 10-minute standing ovation at the 2022 Venice Film Festival in his role in the new film, The Son, directed by Florian Zeller.
Harry Styles jokes he ‘spit on Chris Pine’ during Venice premiere
Harry Styles jokingly told fans he “popped very quickly to Venice to spit on Chris Pine” during his Madison Square Gardens concert.Returning to his Love On Tour residency at the iconic arena, the singer made reference to the infamous viral video which alleges to show him spitting on Don’t Worry Darling co-star, Chris Pine.His remark about the Venice Film Festival clip was met with roaring cheers from his audience on Wednesday (8 September), who he told it was “wonderful wonderful wonderful to be back” in New York.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
wegotthiscovered.com
An absolutely bonkers new horror film has just debuted with a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score
It’s not quite officially spooky season yet, but if you’re already itching for some great new horror content, then this is your lucky day, as an acclaimed — and totally nuts — entry in the genre just hit theaters this Friday. Barbarian might not have been a movie that has been on many people’s radars before now, but anyone looking for a uniquely scary rollercoaster ride will want to catch this one as soon as possible, to avoid spoilers.
Harry Styles Kisses Nick Kroll On The Lips While Celebrating ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ In Venice: Watch
There were plenty of emotions – and bodily fluids – flying during the Don’t Worry Darling screening at the Venice Film Festival, courtesy of one Harry Styles. If Harry, 28, wasn’t allegedly gobbing on his costar, Chris Pine, he was swapping spit with his other costar, Nick Kroll. Actually, things didn’t get that wet and wild between Nick, 44, and Harry, but the two did share a kiss after the viewing. As the audience gave the film a standing ovation, Nick – in an electric blue jacket – embraced Harry, and the “Watermelon Sugar” kissed the Big Mouth creator on the lips.
Comments / 0