CAR AND DRIVER
The Real Cost of Owning an Electric Car
The Nissan Leaf was the first mass-market electric car sold in the United States. Yes, there were EVs available before the Leaf (General Motors' EV1 and Tesla's Roadster are two well-known examples), but it was Nissan that tried to thread the needle of zero-emission mobility with a cost of entry low enough to sell tens of thousands—as opposed to a few hundred or thousand—of EVs to interested customers.
Ford Has Bad News for EV Buyers
Ford (F) did not want to upset its customers and future buyers of electric vehicles. As consumers grapple with soaring prices for virtually everything from groceries to basic necessities to gallons of gas at the pump, the automaker has opted for a phased strategy to announce increases prices of its electric vehicles.
CNET
Jeep Will Electrify Entire Lineup, Launch 4 EVs by 2025
Jeep announced plans to electrify its entire US lineup, with the goal of 50% EV sales by 2030. Jeep's plan includes expanding its 4xe plug-in hybrid powertrains, as well as introducing four new fully electric SUVs by 2025. What's next. The Jeep Recon and a new Wagoneer EV will debut...
MotorAuthority
2023 Toyota GR Corolla, Porsche IPO, Ferrari Purosangue: Car News Headlines
Toyota has added a new model to its growing GR lineup in the form of the 2023 GR Corolla. The hot hatch combines a 300-hp inline-3, 6-speed manual, and all-wheel drive, and we've just learned the all-important pricing information. You will soon be able to buy and sell shares in...
Carscoops
Nissan To Suspend Operations At Tennessee Plant Building Engines For Mercedes
Nissan will suspend operations at its powertrain facility in Decherd, Tennessee in March 2023 “pending future product announcements,” Nissan North America spokesman Brian Brockman revealed. The plant was opened in 2014 at a cost of $319 million at the height of Nissan and Mercedes-Benz’s engine-sharing collaboration. It has...
torquenews.com
Avoid the Directional Tire Trap If You Own A VW ID.4 Or Any Vehicle With Mis-Matched Tire Sizes
Some vehicles have different front and rear tire sizes. In vehicles where this is the case, you must avoid tires with a directional tire tread. Here’s why. On most cars, the tires on all four corners are the same size. They have the same width, aspect ratio, and diameter. However, this is not true of all vehicles. Case in point the new Volkswagen ID.4, which has trims in which the front and rear tires are not the same. This is often called "staggered" tire sizes. What makes the ID.4 unusual is that it is not a performance vehicle.
topgear.com
Range Rover P510e review: plug-in hybrid might be the best new Rangey
It’s the new, fifth-generation Range Rover. Something we’ve already driven at reasonable length in petrol and diesel forms, but which is now available as a plug-in hybrid. Two plug-in hybrids, in fact, for you’ve a pair of options on the configurator. At a whisker over £108,000, the P440e is nine grand more than a base diesel but is nearly a second quicker to 62mph, while its claimed 19g/km of CO2 emissions and 334.5mpg shadow the D300’s 202g/km and 36.6mpg considerably – however daydreamy the PHEV’s economy numbers may seem in reality.
Road & Track
Toyota GR Corolla Pricing Finally Arrives
Toyota announced pricing Tuesday for its long-awaited U.S.-bound hot hatchback, the GR Corolla. Its base-model pricing helps cement the five-door hoonmobile as a hard-to-ignore option for those in the market for a new affordable performance car. Pricing for the GR Corolla starts at $35,900 for the base-level and first-arriving Core...
insideevs.com
Pride Group Orders 250 eCascadia And eM2 Electric Trucks
Pride Group announced a significant order for of the newly launched Freightliner eCascadia Class 8 semi trucks and the upcoming Freightliner eM2 Class 6-7 electric trucks. The company is committed to ordering 200 eCascadia and 50 eM2, which means a total of 250 electric vehicles, which will be available for Pride Group's customers in the US and Canada.
Motley Fool
Tesla and General Motors Could Soon Soar 30%
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this video, I will be talking about...
topgear.com
Jeep has revealed three all-new electric cars
And the Avenger, Recon and plush new Wagoneer will be joined by a fourth EV soon after... Skip 5 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Jeep is having a major pile-on in battery electric drive. It wants to be...
Is There Really a Downside to Electric Vehicles?
Should we be concerned about the environmental impact of electric vehicles and their batteries? The post Is There Really a Downside to Electric Vehicles? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Motley Fool
Will This 1 Thing Short Circuit the EV Industry?
California is banning all gas-powered cars by 2035 and several states are following its lead. The electric power grid likely can't handle the influx of every car being an EV. More worrisome is the lack of natural resources to produce all the EVs envisioned. You’re reading a free article with...
torquenews.com
Toyota's 2023 GR Supra Is Now Available With a Stick Shift Manual Transmission
The long-awaited arrival of the stick shift Toyota Supra is now here. Toyota announced today that the 2023 GR Supra available with its manual stick-shifted transmission is now ready for purchase. The manual is available on the GR Supra 3.0, 3.0 Premium, and the A91-MT Edition. The starting price of a GR Supra MT is about $54,000, and the top trims top out around $65K. These prices are before added dealer fees and markups.
China and India bought $9 billion worth of additional Russian crude in the 2nd quarter, undercutting the West's attempt to squeeze Moscow's finances
The two nations bought $9 billion in additional Russian crude in the second quarter compared to the first quarter, a Financial Times report says. China and India together imported 11 million additional tonnes during that span. India alone imported 8.42 million tonnes in the second quarter, up from 0.66 million...
MotorAuthority
Feisty 2023 Toyota GR Corolla starts at $36,995
The third of three Toyota performance cars, the 2023 GR Corolla hot hatchback, starts at $36,995, Toyota announced on Tuesday. The 2023 GR Corolla comes in Core, Circuit Edition, and Morizo Edition trim levels. The base price applies to the Core. The Circuit Edition starts at $43,995 and the top-of-the-line Morizo Edition starts at $50,995. All figures include $1,095 for destination.
torquenews.com
My Tesla Recharged Itself While Driving
My Tesla Model 3 RWD gained an astounding 6% of its battery on a downhill drive from a mountain hike I went on. This is staggering and beats any ICE car hands down. I have a Tesla Model 3 RWD that I got just over two weeks ago. Something interesting happened during that time one day while I went up to a hike in the mountains. My car charged 6% of its battery during my drive back down the mountain.
yankodesign.com
This modernized Ford dune buggy is equally swift on city roads
Ford is known for its robust trucks like the F-150 Raptor and they have a few upbeat concept buggy designs in the pipeline too. That makes complete sense as the future shouts out loud for compact off-roading vehicles that are good for city commutes too instead of hoarding multiple vehicles. This Ford concept off-roading buggy is in line with the future-forward vision the Michigan-based automotive giant could adopt in the coming years.
Voices: I signed up for solar panels – and my green energy dream turned into a nightmare
Solar power has become a hot ticket. Get panels on your roof and the energy crisis goes from major surgery to painful procedure. Get panels on lots of roofs and it has the potential to reduce the nation’s emissions and its reliance on wholesale gas markets, which go into overdrive when powerful psychopaths decide to start killing people in neighbouring countries.There’s a reason Tory backbencher Andrew Mitchell, writing for The Guardian, said of solar (and also wind): “We should be in no doubt where our price and security of supply interests now lie.”So, thought my wife and I, we’ve...
insideevs.com
Report: Three Tesla Semis Spotted Together
As the market launch of the Tesla Semi nears (finally), Tesla followers report that the electric Semi prototype sightings are becoming more common. Below we can see a short video of three Tesla Semi (shared by Shoaib Quraishi) seen together, potentially during some tests. Some of them were with trailers, some not, but in general, they appear to be the latest, updated versions of the Semi.
