piratemedia1.com
Volleyball to compete in the Quest for the Crown
The East Carolina University volleyball team (2-4, 0-0 American Athletic Conference) will compete in the Quest for the Crown tournament Sept. 9 through 10 in Norfolk, Virginia, at the Old Dominion University (ODU) Volleyball Center. The Pirates will go into the tournament off a three-game losing streak. Head coach Adler...
piratemedia1.com
ECU Athletics announce changes to Dowdy-Ficklen, concessions following NC State game
In an email sent out on Sept. 7 by Aramark Collegiate, Hospitality Regional Vice President Matt Rogers announced that changes will be made in Dowdy Ficklen Stadium for the football game against Old Dominion University on Sept. 10. “We are fully committed to delivering the best fan experience for East...
piratemedia1.com
Football looks to take the Monarchs’ crown
East Carolina University football (0-1, 0-0 American Athletic Conference) will face off against Old Dominion University (ODU) (1-0, 0-0 Sun Belt Conference) on Sept. 10, at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in Greenville, North Carolina. The second game of the season for the Pirates comes at the heels of a heartbreaking 21-20 loss...
piratemedia1.com
What’s happening in Greenville this weekend?
As East Carolina University’s football season is back in full effect, the city of Greenville, North Carolina has plenty of entertainment lined up for travelers, fans and community members. Fresh Food Fridays: Both the Health Science Campus Student Center and Main Campus Student Center will pass out simply prepared,...
piratemedia1.com
ECU addresses National Suicide Prevention Month
A statement sent out to East Carolina University on Sept. 8 by Senior Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Dr. Robin Coger and Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Virginia Hardy discussed mental health resources on campus, as September is National Suicide Prevention Month. In the statement, Coger and Hardy wrote that...
piratemedia1.com
New update on Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Search
Chancellor Philip Rogers announced on Sept. 7 in an email statement that as of now, the recruitment process is still ongoing for the next Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs. Philip Rogers wrote in the email statement that in August, four candidates were selected for on-campus interviews, but a permanent role has not been decided at the moment. The individual selected for the role will strive for student success, Philip Rogers wrote, and other important elements within academic affairs.
piratemedia1.com
Biden forgives student loans, provides opportunity for students
East Carolina University and North Carolina officials discuss President Biden’s student forgiveness plan, in which 10,000 dollars of student debt may be canceled for a student, depending on one’s income. Julie Poorman, director of financial aid at ECU, said the financial aid office has not received direct guidance...
piratemedia1.com
Jenkins Fine Arts Center exhibits mid-20th century art pieces
The Jenkins Arts Center is featuring a new exhibit called “Old Korea: From the Eyes of Four Western Artists,” from Aug. 26 to Oct. 1 to promote diversity and invoke conversations about stereotypical perspectives in four different galleries in Greenville, North Carolina. The art pieces are split up...
