Chancellor Philip Rogers announced on Sept. 7 in an email statement that as of now, the recruitment process is still ongoing for the next Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs. Philip Rogers wrote in the email statement that in August, four candidates were selected for on-campus interviews, but a permanent role has not been decided at the moment. The individual selected for the role will strive for student success, Philip Rogers wrote, and other important elements within academic affairs.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO