Read full article on original website
Related
kjzz.com
Driver hospitalized after dump truck rolls into deep ravine in Weber County
HUNTSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — One person sustained serious injuries after a dump truck rolled into a ravine near Huntsville. Officials said they were dispatched to the crash on Trappers Loop Road at mile marker 11 at approximately 2 p.m. on Friday. Crews on the scene reported finding a dump...
kjzz.com
Valley Fire forces more evacuations overnight, hours after previous ones lifted
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — UPDATE: Utah Fire Info released its morning report on the overnight efforts to contain the Valley Fire, previously the Rainbow Fire, that sparked near the mouth of Ogden Canyon. Authorities previous report stated all evacuations were lifted as of 9 p.m., and the fire was...
kjzz.com
Evacuees forced out by Ogden's Valley Fire return home
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — All evacuations have been lifted for the Valley Fire that ignited near Ogden Canyon. Ogden Deputy Fire Chief Mike Slater said the fire had burned 15 acres as of late Wednesday afternoon and was 40 percent contained, although containment was expected to rise later that evening.
Salt Lake City PD respond to three rollovers in 24 hours
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – After responding to three separate rollover crashes within 24 hours, the Salt Lake City Police Department is reminding Utah drivers to slow down, pay attention, and drive safely. While there were no serious injuries in each rollover, police say there have been 21 deadly traffic-related crashes in Salt Lake […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rollover crash in downtown Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A crash between two SUVs has left one rolled over in downtown Salt Lake City at the intersection of 300 West and South Temple, near the Vivint Arena. Utah Transit Authority said that the non-UTA accident has the TRAX Blue and Green Lines and that commuters can expect delays […]
Gephardt Daily
Boy, 6, dead after multi-vehicle collision on I-215 in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 6-year-old boy is dead and several other people were critically injured in a multi-vehicle collision Thursday about 4:30 p.m. on Interstate 215 in Salt Lake City. The accident happened on southbound I-215 at about 700 East, according to...
wvcjournal.com
Changes coming to Bangerter Highway in West Valley City when funding allows
Don’t expect to see orange barrels and heavy equipment any time soon, but the planning process is underway to convert Bangerter Highway through West Valley City into a freeway-style expressway. The Utah Department of Transportation has been conducting public hearings and seeking other feedback recently as part of a...
KSLTV
Fisherman ‘catches’ mystery on Pineview Reservoir
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A fisherman in search of bass and tiger muskies on Pineview Reservoir recently caught something else — a mystery. Braxton Green said he was on his boat in July looking at his radar when he spotted an unusual object under the water. “It looked...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kjzz.com
Rollover crash on I-80 brings morning commute to standstill
TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — Traffic on eastbound I-80 was brought to a standstill Friday morning after a rollover crash left just one lane open. The crash was first reported at 6:17 a.m. at mile post 99 east of Lake Point Junction -- where the only viable alternate route connects back to I-80. The two-lane highway in that area has a very limited capacity for traffic to travel around incidents, as well, leaving drivers no other option but to wait.
KSLTV
Kearns taco restaurant plans to reopen soon after repairs from attic fire
KEARNS, Utah — A restaurant in Kearns remained closed Thursday and the owners were left with cleanup after a fire broke out in the attic of Tacos El Olvido the night before. Unified firefighters got the call to respond at around 6:40 Wednesday night. Flames weren’t visible from the outside, but the inside was filled with smoke. It took crews about 20 minutes to knock it down.
Three moose were recently relocated from Park City; neighbors are asking why
Fall is fast approaching and so are the moose. They are looking for mates, hanging out with their calves and wandering the streets. Carol Dalton, a long-time resident of Park City, lives on the uphill side of the Rail Trail area called Chatham Hills. She said neighbors have been on moose watch.
kjzz.com
Honoring the fallen on 9/11 weekend: Events happening in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Sunday marks 21 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the United States. There are multiple places around northern Utah that are creating spaces to reflect on that day. Utah Healing Field. A healing field to honor the victims of the 9-11 terrorist...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UPDATE: Evacuations lifted at Valley Fire in Ogden
UPDATE: 9/7/22 5:25 PM OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Utah Fire Info reports that the Valley Fire is now at 40% containment and 15 acres, and the Ogden Fire Dept. states that evacuations have been lifted. Resources are making progress at the Ogden wildfire despite the triple digit heat wave, officials say. Fire danger risk is […]
Hundreds of goldfish found illegally dumped in Utah pond
Biologists from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources discovered hundreds of goldfish illegally dumped in a local pond, causing officials to warn residents about dumping fish in state waterways
Head to a community event this weekend in Utah!
Peach days, a Greek festival, Vegfest and more! With temperatures cooling off slightly, it's the perfect opportunity to get out and enjoy a community event happening in Utah!
kjzz.com
Cottonwood High activates hourlong lockout protocol due to police activity
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Cottonwood High School on Friday initiated a lockout protocol Friday morning as police conducted a search in the area. School officials stated Murray Police Department officers were seeking a suspect nearby, so the building's doors were locked and no visitors were allowed as class continued as normal.
2 men fall to their deaths, woman injured in separate Utah hiking accidents
Two men fell to their deaths and a woman sustained a serious head injury during three hiking accidents over the holiday weekend in the mountains of Utah. The first fatality was a 45-year-old man who had been reported missing Saturday night after he failed to meet a friend at the mouth of American Fork Canyon north of Provo, CBS affiliate KUTV-TV reported. The man's body was found Sunday morning by a crew in a state Department of Public Safety helicopter.
Utah’s big game hunting season gets underway, conflicts already starting
Old Town Park City resident Annie Hazlehurst said she runs on the Vail and Park City trail system daily in all seasons. She frequently interacts with hunters on private or city-owned trails where hunting is not permitted. "One set of hunters that I ran into actually had the audacity to...
NOW: Police ‘attacking’ RV fire in Bountiful
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – Crews are currently on the scene of a vehicle fire in Bountiful. South Davis Metro Fire Service Area (SDMFSA) has announced that Company 81 is “attacking a fully engulfed RV fire in Bountiful” at this time. There has not yet been information released regarding the cause of the fire. This is […]
Park Record
Park City restaurant catches fire
An Old Town restaurant caught fire early Wednesday morning, prompting a response from the Park City Fire District. Fire crews were dispatched to Grappa on Main Street around 8 a.m. following reports of a possible structure fire and smoke emanating from the building, according to Michelle Andersen, the fire district’s public information officer. Several fire trucks and two ambulances were sent to the scene.
Comments / 0