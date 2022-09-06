Read full article on original website
Related
Eaton Rapids House For Sale Listed as “Barndominium”
By now, you probably know I love interesting real estate listings, and this one definitely fits that category. And what's really cool about it is that it's right here in Lansing's backyard; Eaton Rapids. Interesting Mid-Michigan Real Estate Listings. So, are you looking for a new place to live? Perhaps...
$83.8 million awarded in Michigan placemaking grants
Fresh grant money is being pumped in Michigan housing and placemaking projects.
Pure Roots opens cannabis dispensary at its Lansing cultivation and processing facilities
A grand opening is planned for Tuesday, Sept. 20
‘Marshall Megasite’ garners interest from manufacturing companies
A massive area of Marshall Township may not be much for now, but more than 1,800 acres are planned to become what is called a "megasite" for Michigan's economy.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foodmanufacturing.com
Snack Foods Maker Announces Michigan Headquarters
LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to announce that SnackCraft, a Greece-based manufacturer of high-quality snack foods, is establishing its U.S. headquarters in the city of Kentwood with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. “This investment by SnackCraft will create long-term economic...
Take a step into a Lansing woman’s homegrown paradise
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This week in the garden, 6 News Meteorologist Jim Geyer stopped by Carla Iansiti’s home for a tour of her garden. Carla has just about everything you could imagine in her garden, but this year, companion gardening has been big for the “Spartan Tree Hugger.” “So, I have basil, in with […]
WNDU
Gov. Whitmer announces 3 Michigan bridges completed ahead of schedule
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer celebrated the completion of 3 major bridge projects two months ahead of schedule. The bridges are in Berrien, Clinton, and Ingham counties. The bridge in Berrien County is connected to M-140 which is a major road throughout southwest Michigan. On Thursday, she issued...
WILX-TV
Former Walter French School in Lansing to become affordable housing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The state is helping Lansing fight a statewide affordable housing shortage by putting $5 million toward the redevelopment of the old Walter H. French Junior High School. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer estimates the state needs about 160,000 affordable housing units across the state. Her administration announced Wednesday...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Will Michigan Schools No Longer Have Snow Days?
They very well may be. Thanks to technology - when old man winter hits Michigan, students may be required to learn from home. If this sounds crazy, think again. New York City has already called off snow days for students in the Big Apple. If the roads are too treacherous for school buses in NYC, all grades will be required to attend school virtually.
Lt. Gov. Gilchrist announces millions for housing
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – $83 million is headed to the state millions of it right here to mid-Michigan. It’s part of an executive housing action designed to create more affordable housing. The Michigan Economic Development Corporation hosted a roundtable today at the Neighborhood Empowerment Center in Lansing, where there were some big announcements on Michigan’s […]
Is This The Best Apple Orchard in Michigan?
Even though I'm a die-hard summer-lover (It's not over yet! Fall doesn't officially start until Sept. 22!), I have to admit there are some things about fall that aren't so bad... Apple picking is one them!. Growing up in Southwest Michigan, it was a fall tradition in my family to...
Michigan grants nearly $84M in pandemic aid to community projects across the state
LANSING, MI – Michigan is distributing $83.8 million to community revitalization projects across the state. The Michigan Strategic Fund Wednesday, Sept. 7 approved 22 grants through the Revitalization and Placemaking Program. Communities will use the funding for projects like housing developments, park improvements and rehabilitating historic buildings. “We’re proud...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Families flock to Michigan State Fair
Novi, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - From the outdoor rides that took people up in the air and spun them around, to old-fashioned staples like the bumper cars, people flocked to the state fairgrounds in Novi to have big fun. Andre Evans from Westland said he planned on trying a variety of what the fair had to offer. "So we want to ride all the rides, eat all the fried food, the good delicious food," said Evans. "Obviously look at the animals. So have a good time with the family."The fair also offered several indoor rides, as well as the featured attraction, the Rock N Roll K9s. There were many things to do and people say the 2022 Michigan State Fair did not disappoint.
abc12.com
7 Mid-Michigan waterways renamed to eliminate use of Native American term
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Seven waterways in Mid-Michigan are part of 32 statewide to receive new names in the federal register to eliminate use of a Native American term. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names announced new names for the waterways on Thursday that previously had Squaw in their name. The renamed waterways in Mid-Michigan are:
Michigan lawmakers eye lowering recreational marijuana working age to 18
College-aged students interested in cannabis studies could soon be able to work with marijuana in the classroom setting under a bill currently before the House Regulatory Reform Committee. House Bill 6061, sponsored by Rep. Kevin Coleman, D-Westland, would amend the state’s Marihuana Act to lower the minimum age to work...
WILX-TV
Michigan prepares for new COVID variant booster vaccine
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - New COVID boosters are expected to provide another line of protection. The Pfizer booster is available to those 12 and older, the Moderna booster is available for those 18 and older. Sept. 6, 2022: Michigan reports 15,854 new cases, 83 deaths over past 7 days. The...
Bobcat Bonnie's to take over second space at old Lansing train station
A restaurant called Bobcat Bonnie's will be moving into the second space at the former Lansing train station.
wcsx.com
Michigan Has One of the Least Desirable Places to Retire
I know of plenty retired people who live in Michigan, and I have to say, they love it. The winters can be harsh, but overall, Michigan offers a great state to enjoy the lakes in the summer and beautiful views in the winter. That’s not to mention some pretty cool sports teams, fall colors and more.
michiganradio.org
Michigan's farmland rental market is not in lock step with ownership prices
A new county-by-county survey from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Michigan State University Extension survey shows that not all farmland in Michigan is keeping pace with the recent price hikes in ownership sales. "Not all ground went up in value," said Jon LaPorte, a Michigan State University Extension Farm...
Abandoned Adults-Only “Party” Club, Eastern Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. I'll try to make the following information of this place as sterile as possible. From the information supplied by my buddies at Ruin Road, this was built...
Comments / 0