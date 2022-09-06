Read full article on original website
piratemedia1.com
ECU soccer prepares for possible fifth consecutive shutout
The East Carolina University soccer team (3-2-1, 0-0 American Athletic Conference) prepares to compete against George Mason University (1-3-2, 0-0 Atlantic 10 Conference) Sept. 8 at 5 p.m. in Fairfax, Virginia, at the George Mason Stadium. Mason and East Carolina have a short three-game history from 2014 through 2018. The...
piratemedia1.com
Football looks to take the Monarchs’ crown
East Carolina University football (0-1, 0-0 American Athletic Conference) will face off against Old Dominion University (ODU) (1-0, 0-0 Sun Belt Conference) on Sept. 10, at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in Greenville, North Carolina. The second game of the season for the Pirates comes at the heels of a heartbreaking 21-20 loss...
piratemedia1.com
ECU Athletics announce changes to Dowdy-Ficklen, concessions following NC State game
In an email sent out on Sept. 7 by Aramark Collegiate, Hospitality Regional Vice President Matt Rogers announced that changes will be made in Dowdy Ficklen Stadium for the football game against Old Dominion University on Sept. 10. “We are fully committed to delivering the best fan experience for East...
nsuspartans.com
Battle of the Bay Home Opener Set for Wednesday
NORFOLK, Va. – After last year's Battle of the Bay resulted in a captivating five-set thriller in front of a packed house, the Spartans and Pirates will run it back this Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Norfolk State's home opener. Hampton came out on top of the 2021 match,...
wfxrtv.com
Hokies disappointed in what happened to their locker room at ODU
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — We’re hearing for the first time from Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry… about thousands of dollars worth of stuff being stolen from the Hokies’ locker room last week… at Old Dominion University. Virginia Tech officials say it was nearly $8000 worth of personal property that was taken.
Tides players pulled off the field in Memphis; shooting suspect arrested
Players from the Norfolk Tides and the Memphis Redbirds were pulled off the field Wednesday evening amid an active shooter situation in Memphis.
piratemedia1.com
What’s happening in Greenville this weekend?
As East Carolina University’s football season is back in full effect, the city of Greenville, North Carolina has plenty of entertainment lined up for travelers, fans and community members. Fresh Food Fridays: Both the Health Science Campus Student Center and Main Campus Student Center will pass out simply prepared,...
insideradio.com
Michael “Moose” Smith
Market veteran Michael “Moose” Smith joins East Carolina Radio hot AC “96.7 The Coast” WKJX Elizabeth City, NC where he will host mornings. Smith first arrived in the Outer Banks in 2002 where he hosted mornings at crosstown hot AC “Beach 104” WCXL and served in a management role at the group.
allaccess.com
WTAR/Norfolk Flips To Top 40 As 'Lucy FM 96.5'
SINCLAIR COMMUNICATIONS Sports WTAR-A-W243DJ-W243EK (SPORTS RADIO 850 AM AND 96.5 FM)/NORFOLK has flipped to Top 40 as LUCY FM 96.5. The change on TUESDAY morning (9/6) followed a weekend-long stunt with a loop of JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE's "SexyBack." The station, which aired FOX SPORTS RADIO, WASHINGTON COMMANDERS football, UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA...
peninsulachronicle.com
Aberdeen Gardens Celebrated In Documentary
HAMPTON—Aberdeen Gardens began as the first New Deal Planned Resettlement Community for African Americans under President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s Subsistence Homestead Project during the early 1930s following the Great Depression. Its development was initiated by Hampton Institute (now Hampton University) in 1934. It was the only New Deal community designed by a Black architect, Hillyard R. Robertson from Howard University, overseen by a Black supervisor, and built by Black laborers. Charles Duke, a Black architect, was named architect-in-charge to design and manage the construction of 158 brick houses on large lots and the Aberdeen Elementary School.
Virginia Business
Riverside Health System to get new CEO in 2023
Bill Downey will retire after 40 years with Newport News care provider. Newport News-based Riverside Health System will start 2023 with a transition to a new CEO, the health care system announced Wednesday. Bill Downey will step down after 40 years with Riverside, the past 12 years of which he...
Norfolk Virginia Zoo Free Admission For Seniors In September
Don't miss out on this fantastic free admission deal for seniors. Entrance to Norfolk's Virginia Zoo (Virginia Zoological Park).By Mytwocents at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0.
WAVY News 10
Remainder of local students return to classroom Tuesday
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Students in Southside Hampton Roads and other parts of the region are returning to the classroom Tuesday. You can watch live coverage here. This comes after thousands of students across the Peninsula and Northeast North Carolina had already returned before Labor Day weekend. WAVY...
Dad returns from deployment, surprises his kids at their Virginia Beach school
Chief Michael Collins has five children, and he decided it would be memorable to surprise the three youngest at their school, Saint Matthew’s Catholic School in Virginia Beach.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Hampton University Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications Welcomes 8-time EMMY Winner Maynard Eaton as Endowed Professor
HAMPTON, VA (Sept. 6, 2022) – Hampton University, one of the nation’s leading Historically Black Colleges & Universities, today announced the addition of award-winning newsman Maynard Eaton to the Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications. A 1971 Hampton University graduate, Eaton is an eight-time, EMMY-winning journalist and the first African American local newsman at WVEC – Channel 13 in Hampton. “We are honored to welcome Endowed Professor Eaton to our school,” said Julia A. Wilson, dean of the Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications. “Professor Eaton is a veteran journalist and local pioneer in the television industry, with vast experience and expertise in covering high-profile news stories. “I know Professor Eaton will inspire our students with his skills in investigative reporting and his knowledge of media ethics and America’s formative Civil Rights Era. His exceptional journalistic mastery and high standards of ethics will be invaluable in helping us develop culturally literate, diverse and internationally competitive journalists and strategic communicators,” Wilson said. For more than 40 years, Eaton has conducted numerous high-profile news reports and interviews with heads of state, political luminaries, renowned entertainers, athletes, and civil rights leaders. For the past decade, he has served as National Communications Director for the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy organization. Eaton continues to write feature articles for the National Association of Black Journalists’ Black News & Views and the Spelman College Messenger.Eaton has garnered many prestigious awards and accolades including a Gannett News Service reporting award, 2008 Journalist of the Year by the Rainbow/PUSH civil rights group, eight EMMY Awards for TV news reporting/writing, two Atlanta Association of Black Journalist awards for his excellence in writing and reporting, and several honors from the National Association of Black Journalists. Eaton earned his Master’s of Arts degree from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism, where he was mentored by the late Fred Friendly (former president of CBS News), and a Bachelor’s of Arts degree in Mass Media Arts from Hampton University. In addition to teaching writing and content editing classes, Eaton will teach JAC 454 Civil Rights Era & the Media, and JAC 404 Media Ethics.
Governor and First Lady Youngkin Announce September 2022 Spirit of Virginia Award Recipient
Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin have presented the Spirit of Virginia Award to “An Achievable Dream,” a full K-12 education program that operates six schools in Virginia in partnership with Newport News Public Schools, Virginia Beach City Public Schools and Henrico County Public Schools. “Education is a critical component of opportunity for […]
Bay Weekly
Fishing on a Challenging and Changing Chesapeake
Our fourth big rockfish came over the side only two hours after we had started. The healthy 34-inch fish barely fit into our ice chest and we had to stop and rearrange the contents, removing some water bottles and ice and nestling the four, similar sized beauties together before dumping the ice back in and deciding our next move. Would my friend Mo and I call an early end to the trip or catch some fat white perch to put frosting on our angling cake? Those were truly exciting days.
13News Now Vault: Norfolk's Wards Corner in the 1990s
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk’s Wards Corner has lived a long life filled with ups and downs. The section of town surrounding Granby Street and Little Creek Road was one of the first suburban shopping centers in the country. Shortly after World War II, it was even called the...
WAVY News 10
Squirrel caused 10K-plus to lose power in Virginia Beach Wednesday, Dominion says
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — More than 10,000 people lost power Wednesday morning in Virginia Beach after a squirrel got into a substation, Dominion Energy says. The outage stretched from the Kempsville area northeast across I-264 to the King’s Grant neighborhood, including Town Center. Dominion expected power to...
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Norfolk
(Ryzhkov/Adobe Stock Images) If you're looking for great seafood restaurants to try out in Norfolk, Virginia, we found the top 5 highest-rated spots in the city. These rankings are based on OpenTable reviewers rating these restaurants and are compiled of the highest-rated seafood eateries on OpenTable in Norfolk.
