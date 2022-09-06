ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Comments / 0

Related
MilitaryTimes

See the US Air Force test launch a nuclear missile

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Air Force launched an unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile at 1:13 a.m. Pacific Standard Time on Wednesday. The Minuteman III took off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, with the base confirming the test of the Air Force Global Strike Command weapon. According to Farrah...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Coast#Test Equipment#Launch Window#Coasts#The Air Force
International Business Times

'Deadliest Catch' Cast Gets Entangled In Russian 'Missile' Attack: 'Coming Right For Us'

The crew of Discovery Channel's "Deadliest Catch" may have witnessed a Russian missile launch while filming off the coast of Alaska. In an episode that aired Wednesday night, one of the show's featured fishing vessels, the F/V Wizard, encountered a Russian ship that was trawling in U.S. waters and endangering the Wizard's fishing gear, Yahoo Entertainment reported.
ANCHORAGE, AK
nationalinterest.org

Watch Out China: New Navy Plan Calls for 66 Attack Submarines

A significant impetus for the U.S. Navy is geopolitical competition with China, which maintains six nuclear-powered and forty-six diesel-powered attack submarines. The U.S. Navy’s requests for submarines have for many years exceeded the service’s inventory, particularly in the Pacific. However, the U.S. Navy, Congress, and industry partners are...
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

Are 12 Navy Aircraft Carriers Enough to Stop a Rising China?

It is evident that the PLA Navy wishes to expand its role beyond regional power projection to distant seas where Beijing seeks to become the dominant global power. For years, the question of how many aircraft carriers the U.S. Navy needs has been reverberating throughout the Pentagon, Congress, and the White House as the Navy seeks to best meet demands and respond to threats in an increasingly dangerous and fast-changing threat environment.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
China
nationalinterest.org

The U.S. Marines Are Going All-in to Get Ready for China

The Marine Corps is shifting from a large, primarily land-based force optimized for counter-insurgency in the Middle East to one that will be able to go toe-to-toe with the Chinese in the Indo-Pacific—and win. The Congressional Research Service, a non-partisan think tank that reports to lawmakers, recently released a...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Iranian ship ‘unlawfully tows’ American sea drone before US navy foils theft attempt

The US navy successfully thwarted an Iranian vessel’s attempt to steal one of their sea drones in the Arabian Gulf on Tuesday, 30 August.Officials dispatched the USS Thunderbolt, along with a helicopter, to stop the Iranian support ship from capturing the unmanned surface vessel.The Iranian ship ceased its attempt to capture the sea drone upon the US intervention and left the area around four hours later.This footage shows the Iranian vessel “unlawfully towing” the drone, according to the US navy.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Married At First Sight UK returns to Channel 4 for seventh seasonPutin intends on ‘undoing the good’ of Mikhail Gorbachev, says Boris JohnsonFormer Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev stars in 1997 Pizza Hut advert
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Video shows swarm of six unidentified drones fly over US Navy's most advanced destroyer ship off the coast of California, while vessel was in international waters

The US Navy has released a new video showing the moment a sailor filmed six mysterious drones swarming around its most advanced warship in April 2019. In this incident, drones were captured floating around the USS Zumlwalt, though six other vessels were involved, and all incidents happened between March and July of 2019.
CALIFORNIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Every Helicopter Used by the US Armed Forces

The U.S. Air Force announced in August a decision to cut procurement of the HH-60W Jolly Green II, a combat rescue helicopter designed to replace the HH-60G Pave Hawk. The Jolly Green II has twice the fuel capacity and more advanced flight navigation and defense tools.  As the U.S. military shifts focus from the Middle […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
nationalinterest.org

Build to Deter: The Navy Needs More Ships to Take on China

The real problem facing the United States is an inadequate naval industrial base to support a fleet large enough to carry out its global missions and meet the challenge of a fast-growing Chinese navy that seeks to control the Pacific Rim. On August 28, the United States sent two Ticonderoga-class...
MILITARY
BBC

Iran says it seized US surface drones from Red Sea

Iran says its navy seized two unmanned US drones from the Red Sea. The country's state TV reported the navy took control of them to prevent an accident after "issuing warnings" to the US fleet. They were later released - video showed several crew members pushing the drones into the sea from their vessel.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy