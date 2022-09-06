Read full article on original website
US nonprofit and public healthcare medians improved in 2021
U.S. nonprofit and public healthcare median financial metrics temporarily rebounded in 2021. However, declines are likely in 2022, according to investor service Moody's, which published its annual Not-for-Profit and Public Healthcare median series Sept. 7. Actions taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic drove recovery. Measures include government relief grants...
Ernst & Young to announce plan to split businesses
Ernst & Young will split its consulting and auditing businesses, The Wall Street Journal reported Sept. 8. The company predicts the consulting side will achieve greater success without the conflict-of-interest elements of its auditing business. After company leadership announced its decision, Ernst & Young's estimated 13,000 partners will now have...
Amazon exec joins digital healthcare staffing company as COO
A former technical advisor at Amazon, Filiz Genca, joined digital healthcare staffing company CareRev as chief operating officer. Ms. Genca will oversee CareRev's operational functions, as well as product development, scaling operations and implementation teams, according to Sept. 8 press release. Prior to joining CareRev, Ms. Genca spent 10 years...
Ford is laying off thousands of employees, and here’s the memo explaining the change
Ford is laying off about 3,000 employees and contract workers, with the cuts primarily affecting staff in the US, Canada, and India, The Wall Street Journal reports. Chairman Bill Ford and CEO Jim Farley sent a memo on Monday informing staff of the layoffs, with affected workers being told later this week.
Managers freaking out over 'quiet quitting' shows some bosses are out of touch and have always expected their employees to work extra
Workers are "quiet quitting" — which just means doing their jobs as written. And yet, it's caused huge pushback.
Social Security Payments for September: When Will Your Money Arrive?
Two payments have been sent out by the Social Security Administration so far in September. The first went to those who receive Supplemental Security Income, and the second to those who receive both SSI and Social Security. If you're an SSI beneficiary, you can expect to receive two payments this month -- we'll explain below.
Snap employees have started joking they work at 'Snapazon' now, as massive layoffs, forced attrition and an Amazon-like metrics culture take over
In the midst of a brutal reorganizationn, Snap employees have been grimly joking the company has been turning itself into "Snapazon." The reference is both an acknowledgement that Amazon executives have ascended to key roles at the social media company, and that Snap managers are obsessing more over metrics, Amazon-style.
It's not just changing jobs—boomeranging back to your old company could get you the biggest pay raise
The workers scoring the biggest raises and promotions aren't just changing jobs — they're going back to their exes. Between January and April 2022, the average boomerang employee scored a 28% pay raise when returning to an old employer, compared with their pay at the time of resignation, according to Visier data of 3 million employee records at 129 global companies. The typical boomerang worker made their return 13 months after leaving.
Indian CEO slammed for saying new recruits should work 18-hour days
An Indian chief executive has been accused of promoting “toxic work culture” after suggesting that new recruits must put in 18 hours of work a day for the first few years of their career.Shantanu Deshpande, the founder of Bombay Shaving Company, in a social media post on Tuesday, argued that young employees should consider doing away with a work-life balance early on in their career and “worship” their work instead.“When you are 22 and new in your job, throw yourself into it. Eat well and stay fit, but put in the 18-hour days for at least four-five years,” he...
Digital pharmacy Medly lays off nearly half of staff; founder exits
Medly, a digital pharmacy that offers free, same-day delivery of medications, has reduced its workforce by almost half while its founder has exited the company. Medly let go of 110 of its 231 employees on Aug. 31 — 45 from its Brooklyn headquarters and 65 from its pharmacy department, according to a Sept. 2 filing with the New York State Department of Labor. The company labeled the reason for the decision as "economic."
Which industries pay chief information security officers the most?
While chief information security officers in the U.S. make an average of $584,000, up from $509,000 last year, their pay varies widely depending on their industry, according to an annual CISO survey by executive search firm Heidrick & Struggles. Here is the average total cash compensation (base and bonus) by...
How data has helped chief marketing officers 'earn a seat' at the executive table
Data has been one of the most transformational drivers in improving precision and accuracy of marketing efforts, but most importantly, the role of data has changed health system chief marketing officer's overall roles within their facilities. The chief marketing officer, who once simply voiced marketing plans and how they support those priorities, is now becoming more business focused with data being at the center of marketing success.
Female executives bring better customer relationships, financial performance: study
Female executives are more likely to focus on customer relationships, thus bettering their company's financial performance according to a recent study published in the Journal of Marketing. The study, conducted by the American Marketing Association, examined trends in 389 Fortune 500 firms over six years. The results showed that female...
Former Cerner president to lead digital health company
Former Cerner President Donald Trigg was named CEO of Vera Whole Health and Castlight Health, now known as Apree Health. Mr. Trigg will help the company build an integrated digital navigation and advanced primary care model, according to a Sept. 8 press release. Prior to becoming CEO of Apree Health,...
Forget ‘quiet quitting.’ Workplaces should focus on ‘quiet firing’
After “quiet quitting,” the term “quiet firing” is the latest buzzword to make the rounds on social media. The term refers to when an employer purposefully treats a worker badly to try to get them to quit. Employers can choose to do this if they don’t...
Viewpoint: Kaiser Permanente group CEO on how the healthcare system can regain public trust
Many Americans have lost trust in the healthcare system, but organizations can take steps to gain it back, according to Richard Isaacs, MD, CEO and executive director of Oakland, Calif.-based Permanente Medical Group. COVID-19 exposed gaps in the healthcare system that have increased mistrust, Dr. Isaacs wrote in a Sept....
Meta disbands its 'Responsible Innovation' team responsible for ensuring Facebook products are ethical - weeks after CEO Mark Zuckerberg warned 'many teams are going to shrink' as the company tries to cut costs
Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has disbanded the Responsible Innovation team responsible for policing ethical concerns about its products, as the company and other tech giants slash costs amid weak growth. The team consisted of roughly two dozen engineers, ethicists, and others who collaborated with product teams across the...
8 recent RCM mergers and acquisitions
From Panacea Healthcare Solutions acquiring two companies, to R1 RCM's completed acquisition of CloudMed, here are eight revenue cycle management mergers and acquisitions Becker's has reported since June 21:. 1. Tech-enabled out-of-network payment integrity platform Collect Rx is joining revenue cycle management company Wakefield & Associates. Collect Rx assists customers...
