Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How A Ten Year Old Lost Her Life To An Evil Stepmother—If You Don't Want Kids Please Don't Get OneMary HolmanAtlanta, GA
Popeyes Employee Calls Police on Customer Attempting to Buy Homeless Man FoodBriana BelcherAtlanta, GA
3 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
WellStar announces the closure of its Atlanta Medical Center, downtown location November 1, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Related
Man shot near busy Publix store in midtown
ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News has learned that someone has been shot in a busy shopping center with a Publix store and a Chase bank. It happened just before 3 p.m. at the shopping center at Piedmont and North avenues. Police confirmed that a man around 40-years-old was...
CBS 46
Restaurant Report Card: Midtown Diner fails with a 50; McDaniel’s QN2 earns 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Peachtree Street in Midtown Atlanta, next to the Fox Theatre, there’s trouble brewing at a 24-hour diner. The restaurant doors were locked, and the lights were out following a recent health inspection. Midtown Diner failed with 50-points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report...
fox5atlanta.com
Fire damages construction equipment near planned 'Cop City' in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Another fire has broken out across the street from the Boulder Walk subdivision in DeKalb County. The flames erupted on property not far from a planned training center for first responders that protesters call "Cop City." It’s at the center of a two-year battle over forest land where police want to build their facility.
Video shows suspects in homicide at DeKalb County pizza restaurant, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in DeKalb County are seeking help in identifying three suspects who opened fire and killed on a man at a pizza restaurant last month. On Aug. 28, officers said they responded to a shooting at the Halal Pizza and Café on North Indian Creek Drive.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS 46
Chicken Salad Chick opens Fayetteville location Sept. 21
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Fast-casual restaurant Chicken Salad Chick will open its 25th Atlanta-area location in Fayetteville Sept. 21. The first 100 people at the opening will receive chicken salad for a year; they’ll receive a Quick Chick per month, with one person receiving a Quick Chick per week.
“Kia Boyz” viral trend leading to car thefts across the country now hitting metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — A viral social media trend that’s leading to a rash of car thefts across the country is now hitting Metro Atlanta. Atlanta Police tell Channel 2 Action News that they’ve made several arrests of thieves accused of stealing Kias and Hyundais. Police said the thieves believe they’re easier to steal.
Worries about Grady’s viability come after word of AMC closure
A week after learning Atlanta Medical Center will close, a whiff of anxiety about the viability of Atlanta’s sole remain...
DeKalb couple left with $56K lien on their home over what they say is error in water billing
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County couple who is facing a water bill the price of a Mercedes amid ongoing problems with the county’s water billing system now may be unable to sell their home. Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Justin Gray was in Stone Mountain, where Jazmeen...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Photos released of suspects accused of shooting guard in Old Fourth Ward
A security guard was shot Thursday morning outside an Old Fourth Ward apartment building after confronting a group of people breaking into cars, police said.
fox5atlanta.com
Marietta couple arrested for leaving infant home alone while making deliveries, police say
MARIETTA, Ga. - A Marietta couple was arrested for leaving their baby home alone. According to warrants, when Matthew Stander and Grace Bowes, were pulled over by officers last week near Cobb Parkway and Kennesaw Due West Road. They told officers they had to get home to their infant son.
fox5atlanta.com
Video shows flames after car explodes near Gwinnett County home
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters in Gwinnett County said no one was injured when a vehicle fire caused an explosion on Wednesday in Lawrenceville. Fire investigators believe the fire was accidental and originated from a recreational vehicle parked near the home on Mill Ridge Drive. Video from the scene shows...
Rapper arrested in pink Maserati in Atlanta after firing gun at Virginia funeral, US Marshals say
ATLANTA — A Virginia rapper accused of firing shots at a funeral was arrested Thursday in Atlanta after federal agents spotted his distinctive pink Maserati. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Darak Figueroa, 21, who raps under the name Stay Solid Rocky, has been on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Neighbor speaks out while on lockdown in Marietta neighborhood after 2 deputies killed in line of duty
MARIETTA, Ga. — A neighbor is speaking out while he's on lockdown in a Marietta neighborhood Thursday night after two deputies were killed in the line of duty. A SWAT standoff with a barricaded suspect is underway in the Hampton Glen area near the McNeel Farms neighborhood. Officers are blocking off John Ward Road at Habersham Drive in Marietta.
Popeyes Employee Calls Police on Customer Attempting to Buy Homeless Man Food
There's an infinite amount of food that is wasted or thrown out at restaurants all across the country every single day. According to a recent study, a half pound of food is wasted per meal in restaurants, and approximately 85% of food that isn't used in your average American restaurant is thrown out.
The Citizen Online
A part of Peachtree City Walmart to reopen for business in the parking lot
While the fire-damaged main building of the Peachtree City Walmart remains closed and under reconstruction, the company has announced a mobile pharmacy will be available for the store’s drug store customers. “While we remain closed, we’re happy to announce the arrival of our mobile pharmacy called “Big Blue.” Once...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in shooting at ‘Real Housewives’ star’s restaurant
An employee of reality star Kandi Burruss’ restaurant Blaze Steak and Seafood was shot by a coworker Wednesday evening, according to South Fulton police.
Dog dies in care of Cobb County pet hotel while family on vacation
MARIETTA, Ga. — A family’s dog died in the care of a pet hotel, and they want to know how it happened. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “Leni was an affenpinscher, she was about 2 years old. She was the sweetest dog, probably the sweetest dog we ever owned. We miss her. I think about the way she died. It makes me sad,” said Chad Benton, the dog’s owner.
fox5atlanta.com
'Our hearts are definitely broken': Law enforcement mourn Cobb County deputies killed in line of duty
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement agencies across Georgia are mourning the deaths of two Cobb County deputies killed in the line of duty Thursday evening. Officials say the two deputies, both of whose identities have not been released, were attempting to serve a warrant at a home on the corner of Hampton Glen Court and Fenwick Drive just west of Marietta.
Family of missing Covington woman last seen leaving a pub pleads to public for leads in case
HAPEVILLE, Ga. — The family of a missing Covington woman, Yolanda Brown, is searching for answers when it comes to her disappearance. “There is a suspect, I believe, someone who followed her home,” said Joshua Doughty, Brown’s son. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol...
Months after 24-year-old delivering ice cream shot to death, new SUV stolen, police have no leads
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb police is asking for the public’s help to identify the people who shot and killed a food delivery driver earlier this year. Paris Smith, 24, was gunned down on May 27 as he delivered ice cream for food delivery service GoPuff, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Police said he was driving his brand new white Nissan Altima SUV when he was followed by at least two people in to the Oakwood Manor subdivision off Redan Road.
Comments / 0