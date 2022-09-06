ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peachtree City, GA

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man shot near busy Publix store in midtown

ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News has learned that someone has been shot in a busy shopping center with a Publix store and a Chase bank. It happened just before 3 p.m. at the shopping center at Piedmont and North avenues. Police confirmed that a man around 40-years-old was...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Fire damages construction equipment near planned 'Cop City' in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Another fire has broken out across the street from the Boulder Walk subdivision in DeKalb County. The flames erupted on property not far from a planned training center for first responders that protesters call "Cop City." It’s at the center of a two-year battle over forest land where police want to build their facility.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Peachtree City, GA
Atlanta, GA
CBS 46

Chicken Salad Chick opens Fayetteville location Sept. 21

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Fast-casual restaurant Chicken Salad Chick will open its 25th Atlanta-area location in Fayetteville Sept. 21. The first 100 people at the opening will receive chicken salad for a year; they’ll receive a Quick Chick per month, with one person receiving a Quick Chick per week.
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Video shows flames after car explodes near Gwinnett County home

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters in Gwinnett County said no one was injured when a vehicle fire caused an explosion on Wednesday in Lawrenceville. Fire investigators believe the fire was accidental and originated from a recreational vehicle parked near the home on Mill Ridge Drive. Video from the scene shows...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Dog dies in care of Cobb County pet hotel while family on vacation

MARIETTA, Ga. — A family’s dog died in the care of a pet hotel, and they want to know how it happened. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “Leni was an affenpinscher, she was about 2 years old. She was the sweetest dog, probably the sweetest dog we ever owned. We miss her. I think about the way she died. It makes me sad,” said Chad Benton, the dog’s owner.
MARIETTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

'Our hearts are definitely broken': Law enforcement mourn Cobb County deputies killed in line of duty

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement agencies across Georgia are mourning the deaths of two Cobb County deputies killed in the line of duty Thursday evening. Officials say the two deputies, both of whose identities have not been released, were attempting to serve a warrant at a home on the corner of Hampton Glen Court and Fenwick Drive just west of Marietta.
COBB COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Months after 24-year-old delivering ice cream shot to death, new SUV stolen, police have no leads

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb police is asking for the public’s help to identify the people who shot and killed a food delivery driver earlier this year. Paris Smith, 24, was gunned down on May 27 as he delivered ice cream for food delivery service GoPuff, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Police said he was driving his brand new white Nissan Altima SUV when he was followed by at least two people in to the Oakwood Manor subdivision off Redan Road.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

