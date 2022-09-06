ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

Baptist Health hosting expo for student nurses on Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health is hosting an event to pave the way for future nurses. The Nursing Student Expo is being held Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Baptist Health Louisville Innovative Learning Center on Kresge Way. The expo will allow students to connect with...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Person housed at Louisville jail revives fellow inmate with Narcan

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A person being housed at Louisville Metro Department of Corrections was revived when Narcan was used on Friday morning. According to a news release, an incarcerated person overdosed on an unknown substance, but was revived by Narcan by another person in custody. The overdose emergency medicine was recently installed inside a housing unit at the jail in downtown Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Health
Louisville, KY
Health
City
Louisville, KY
wdrb.com

Period pantry for women opens in California neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pantry specifically for women opened this week in the California neighborhood. Change Today, Change Tomorrow now has a Jilly Pads period pantry at its location on South 15th Street. It's open during the weekly grocery pop-up in west Louisville. A refurbished newspaper stand will offer...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Blessings in a Backpack volunteers hand out much-needed meals to JCPS students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Blessings in a Backpack is back in schools to provide love, encouragement and food items to children who need them. Volunteers were handing out food Friday morning at Engelhard Elementary School, where almost the entire student body depends on the Blessings in a Backpack program to have food on the weekends.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Issues#Cdc#Health Crisis#Linus Mental Health#General Health#Diseases#Lcsw
wdrb.com

Louisville nonprofits hope to raise $50,000 at charity golf scramble

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tish Frederick is the founder and executive director of a Louisville nonprofit aimed at helping girls who are victims of bullying. She started Beautiful As You Are (BAYA) in 2014 as a way to help her daughter. "She was a self-harmer," Frederick said. "She tried to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Father accused of threatening elementary students on JCPS bus arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who apologized after he was seen on video threatening students on a JCPS bus after saying his daughter was bullied was arrested on Friday, facing several charges. He has since been released, after posting a $5,000 bond. According to online records, 29-year-old Delvantae King...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
wdrb.com

UofL Health, Louisville Bats partner to 'Strike Out Cancer'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The UofL Health Brown Cancer Center is partnering with the Louisville Bats to Strike Out Cancer at Slugger Field on Saturday. The Bats will wear special jerseys and recognize cancer survivors during the game. The jerseys will eventually be auctioned off. In honor of the event,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

UofL hosting Louisville Maker Faire on Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville is hosting a fair this weekend to help inspire creativity. More than 50 exhibitors, vendors and entertainers will be set up on Saturday for the Louisville Maker Faire. It's being held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Swain Student Activities...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Hardin County 3rd-grader dies of undisclosed illness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A third-grade boy in Hardin County passed away away recently from an undisclosed illness. In a Facebook post Tuesday, Hardin County Schools said Rineyville Elementary School student Quincy Sweatt was a "vibrant young man who thoroughly enjoyed his young life." "He made an impact on all...
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Well known 'house on the hill' in Fairdale catches fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some called it "the house on the hill." Others called it "the ol' Coots house," after the longtime owners. Known by many Fairdale residents, the home in the 10000 block of West Manslick Road caught fire Wednesday night and was badly damaged. The family living there...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Body found in Ohio River, police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department’s (LMPD) Homicide Unit is conducting a death investigation regarding a body retrieved from the Ohio River on the evening of Sept. 8. Police said someone called MetroSafe shortly before 10:00 p.m. advising they had seen what looked like a body at...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

‘She could’ve died’: 32 bullets hit disabled mother’s Louisville home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman is concerned for her mother’s safety after two shootings in the Chickasaw neighborhood left her home riddled with bullets. Chaunda Lee says the shootings happened back-to-back in the early morning hours of Aug. 7, leaving a total of 32 bullet holes throughout her mother Mattie’s home. The retired 68-year-old had only been living in the house for less than two months.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy