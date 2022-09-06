Read full article on original website
sanbenito.com
Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Hollister
A pedestrian died in a traffic collision in Hollister Monday night, and police are still investigating the crash. Hollister Police responded to the collision about 7:55pm Sept. 5. A vehicle traveling eastbound on Fourth Street was driving through the intersection of Graf Road when the car struck a pedestrian, according to Hollister Police Chief Carlos Reynoso.
NBC Bay Area
Motorcyclist Killed in Collision With Vehicle in San Jose
A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday in a collision with a vehicle in San Jose, police said. The crash happened just before 2 p.m. at the intersection of Santa Teresa Boulevard and Lean Avenue, according to police. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The driver of the...
70-year-old woman fatally struck by vehicle in Hollister
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV) - Hollister Police said a woman was fatally struck by a vehicle on Fourth Street near the intersection of Graf Road Monday night. The woman was only described as being 70, according to police. Hollister Police said the driver was completely cooperative with investigators. The crash happened around 7:55 p.m. Drugs and The post 70-year-old woman fatally struck by vehicle in Hollister appeared first on KION546.
Man riding dirt bike in San Jose dies in collision with Tesla
SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) – A man riding a dirt bike died after crashing into vehicle in San Jose on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.Officers responded shortly before 2 p.m. to the collision reported at the intersection of Santa Teresa Boulevard and Lean Avenue and determined the dirt bike rider was speeding west on Santa Teresa and ran a red light at the intersection, where he collided with a 2018 Tesla sedan going south, police said.The dirt bike rider died at the scene and his name was not yet being released by the Santa Clara County medical examiner's office. The Tesla driver cooperated with the investigation and was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, according to police.The fatal collision was the 46th so far in 2022 on the streets of San Jose. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Aldinger at 4183@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 277-4654.
Two killed after vehicle crashes into pond in Greenfield
Greenfield, Calif. (KION-TV) - The California Highway Patrol says at least two people are dead after a crash in Greenfield Tuesday night. A man and woman were driving westbound on 14th Avenue and Cypress Avenue when they hit a wood post for an unknown reason, said CHP. The 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee flipped into an The post Two killed after vehicle crashes into pond in Greenfield appeared first on KION546.
Bay Area man arrested after reportedly driving drunk onto the iconic ‘Lost Boys bridge’
The passenger, who was on a date with the driver, was hospitalized with serious injuries.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Head-On Collision Fatality on Keyes Road in Stanislaus County
On September 5, 2022, a fatal head-on collision took place on Keyes Road in Stanislaus County. According to the California Highway Patrol, the incident was a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 1:10 a.m. and involved a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2008 Mazda3. Details on the Fatal Head-On Collision...
pajaronian.com
Watsonville homicide victim was striving to ‘clean up’ life, mother says
WATSONVILLE—The Watsonville man who was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in downtown was working to turn his life around, his mother said. On Wednesday, at a large makeshift altar at the site of where her son died, Roxanne Ortiz said Adrian Ayala, 19, was one of her two sons.
51-Year-Old Stockton Man Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Turlock (Turlock, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Saturday in Turlock. The officials stated that a 2011 Honda was traveling westbound on [..]
Three bikers arrested, six total on weapons and drugs charges in Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) - The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they arrested six people, three being Vagos Motorcycle Club members, during a multi-agency raid called Operation "It's not easy being green." Four total homes were searched in Salinas, 13 guns were seized, as well as cash and a large amount of narcotics, said deputies. All The post Three bikers arrested, six total on weapons and drugs charges in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
Pit bull stabbed to death in Monterey County, owner cited
MARINA, Calif. (KRON) — A dog fight in Monterey County ended with one of the dogs fatally stabbed and its owner was issued a citation from police for allegedly failing to control her dog. The incident happened while a woman was walking her pit bull on a leash along Reindollar Avenue near Zanetta Drive in […]
Valley 6-year-old had to spend 2 hours in hot bus with broken AC, mom says
A Merced County mother says her special-needs first grader sat on a school bus with no air conditioning for more than two hours on Tuesday in the middle of a brutal heat wave.
1 Person Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Santa Cruz (Santa Cruz, CA)
The Santa Cruz Police Department responded to a motor-vehicle crash that occurred on the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk. The crash happened at the San Lorenzo River Railroad [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
Two arrested in Salinas, one for attempted murder after chase
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) - The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a gang member wanted for attempted murder in north Salinas Wednesday. Henry Lechuga, 32, of Salinas, was allegedly involved in a shooting on England Avenue on August 18 in Salinas. Lechuga is a gang member with an extensive criminal history, according to deputies. The post Two arrested in Salinas, one for attempted murder after chase appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Deputies seek public help identifying alleged Boulder Creek Elementary thieves
BOULDER CREEK, Calif. — Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Deputies are looking for two people who were caught on camera stealing from Boulder Creek Elementary school. Watch the video of the alleged thieves in the video player above. According to investigators, on Aug. 20, around 12:30 a.m., two people took...
KSBW.com
Monterey County man last seen in Salinas found safe
SALINAS, Calif. — A Silver Alert has been deactivated in Monterey County after authorities located the man who was reported missing. Lorenzo Silva was located in Marina Tuesday evening, Salinas police said. The 79-year-old man was reported missing Sept. 6 after his family could not locate him following an...
Morgan Hill Times
Sheriff’s bomb squad detonates items found at San Martin home
Authorities are investigating a Sept. 5 emergency incident in San Martin where hazardous materials were found at a residence, prompting the sheriff’s bomb squad to conduct a controlled explosion near Rucker Elementary School. Firefighters and emergency medical personnel responded to a report of a medical incident at 5:51pm on...
Salinas man convicted for beating hotel manager and asking police to shoot him
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A man was found guilty of assaulting a Salinas hotel manager and resisting arrest in August of 2021, according to Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni. Jerome Williams, 42, of Salinas, was found guilty of assault likely to cause significant bodily injury, battery resulting in serious bodily injury, and resisting an The post Salinas man convicted for beating hotel manager and asking police to shoot him appeared first on KION546.
Alameda County deputy wanted in early morning Dublin double homicide
DUBLIN -- Two people were dead and an Alameda County deputy wanted in their slaying was the subject of a Bay Area manhunt early Wednesday after a fatal shooting inside a Dublin home. According to the Alameda County sheriff's office, Dublin police officers responded to 911 call at the 3100 block of Colebrook Lane at about 12:45 a.m.The caller reported two subjects had been shot inside the residence and that the suspect had fled the scene in a vehicle.Upon arriving, officers found a male and female suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Medical aid was summoned to the residence, but both...
KSBW.com
Monterey County woman uses pocket knife to break up dog fight
MARINA, Calif. — A dog fight in Marina between two pit bulls ended with one being stabbed to death with a pocket knife. Police say a woman was walking her dog on a leash when another dog bolted from the front door of a home on Reindollar Avenue and Zanetta Drive and attacked the dog on the leash.
