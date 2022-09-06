ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollister, CA

Comments / 0

Related
sanbenito.com

Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Hollister

A pedestrian died in a traffic collision in Hollister Monday night, and police are still investigating the crash. Hollister Police responded to the collision about 7:55pm Sept. 5. A vehicle traveling eastbound on Fourth Street was driving through the intersection of Graf Road when the car struck a pedestrian, according to Hollister Police Chief Carlos Reynoso.
HOLLISTER, CA
NBC Bay Area

Motorcyclist Killed in Collision With Vehicle in San Jose

A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday in a collision with a vehicle in San Jose, police said. The crash happened just before 2 p.m. at the intersection of Santa Teresa Boulevard and Lean Avenue, according to police. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The driver of the...
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

70-year-old woman fatally struck by vehicle in Hollister

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV) - Hollister Police said a woman was fatally struck by a vehicle on Fourth Street near the intersection of Graf Road Monday night. The woman was only described as being 70, according to police. Hollister Police said the driver was completely cooperative with investigators. The crash happened around 7:55 p.m. Drugs and The post 70-year-old woman fatally struck by vehicle in Hollister appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man riding dirt bike in San Jose dies in collision with Tesla

SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) – A man riding a dirt bike died after crashing into vehicle in San Jose on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.Officers responded shortly before 2 p.m. to the collision reported at the intersection of Santa Teresa Boulevard and Lean Avenue and determined the dirt bike rider was speeding west on Santa Teresa and ran a red light at the intersection, where he collided with a 2018 Tesla sedan going south, police said.The dirt bike rider died at the scene and his name was not yet being released by the Santa Clara County medical examiner's office. The Tesla driver cooperated with the investigation and was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, according to police.The fatal collision was the 46th so far in 2022 on the streets of San Jose. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Aldinger at 4183@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 277-4654.
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Hollister, CA
Accidents
City
Hollister, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Hollister, CA
Crime & Safety
KION News Channel 5/46

Two killed after vehicle crashes into pond in Greenfield

Greenfield, Calif. (KION-TV) - The California Highway Patrol says at least two people are dead after a crash in Greenfield Tuesday night. A man and woman were driving westbound on 14th Avenue and Cypress Avenue when they hit a wood post for an unknown reason, said CHP. The 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee flipped into an The post Two killed after vehicle crashes into pond in Greenfield appeared first on KION546.
GREENFIELD, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Head-On Collision Fatality on Keyes Road in Stanislaus County

On September 5, 2022, a fatal head-on collision took place on Keyes Road in Stanislaus County. According to the California Highway Patrol, the incident was a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 1:10 a.m. and involved a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2008 Mazda3. Details on the Fatal Head-On Collision...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pedestrian#Accident#The Save N Shop#The Shop N Save#Internship Program
KION News Channel 5/46

Three bikers arrested, six total on weapons and drugs charges in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) - The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they arrested six people, three being Vagos Motorcycle Club members, during a multi-agency raid called Operation "It's not easy being green." Four total homes were searched in Salinas, 13 guns were seized, as well as cash and a large amount of narcotics, said deputies. All The post Three bikers arrested, six total on weapons and drugs charges in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KION News Channel 5/46

Two arrested in Salinas, one for attempted murder after chase

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) - The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a gang member wanted for attempted murder in north Salinas Wednesday. Henry Lechuga, 32, of Salinas, was allegedly involved in a shooting on England Avenue on August 18 in Salinas. Lechuga is a gang member with an extensive criminal history, according to deputies. The post Two arrested in Salinas, one for attempted murder after chase appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KSBW.com

Monterey County man last seen in Salinas found safe

SALINAS, Calif. — A Silver Alert has been deactivated in Monterey County after authorities located the man who was reported missing. Lorenzo Silva was located in Marina Tuesday evening, Salinas police said. The 79-year-old man was reported missing Sept. 6 after his family could not locate him following an...
SALINAS, CA
Morgan Hill Times

Sheriff’s bomb squad detonates items found at San Martin home

Authorities are investigating a Sept. 5 emergency incident in San Martin where hazardous materials were found at a residence, prompting the sheriff’s bomb squad to conduct a controlled explosion near Rucker Elementary School. Firefighters and emergency medical personnel responded to a report of a medical incident at 5:51pm on...
SAN MARTIN, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas man convicted for beating hotel manager and asking police to shoot him

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A man was found guilty of assaulting a Salinas hotel manager and resisting arrest in August of 2021, according to Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni. Jerome Williams, 42, of Salinas, was found guilty of assault likely to cause significant bodily injury, battery resulting in serious bodily injury, and resisting an The post Salinas man convicted for beating hotel manager and asking police to shoot him appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
CBS San Francisco

Alameda County deputy wanted in early morning Dublin double homicide

DUBLIN -- Two people were dead and an Alameda County deputy wanted in their slaying was the subject of a Bay Area manhunt early Wednesday after a fatal shooting inside a Dublin home.  According to the Alameda County sheriff's office, Dublin police officers responded to 911 call at the 3100 block of Colebrook Lane at about 12:45 a.m.The caller reported two subjects had been shot inside the residence and that the suspect had fled the scene in a vehicle.Upon arriving, officers found a male and female suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Medical aid was summoned to the residence, but both...
DUBLIN, CA
KSBW.com

Monterey County woman uses pocket knife to break up dog fight

MARINA, Calif. — A dog fight in Marina between two pit bulls ended with one being stabbed to death with a pocket knife. Police say a woman was walking her dog on a leash when another dog bolted from the front door of a home on Reindollar Avenue and Zanetta Drive and attacked the dog on the leash.
MARINA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy