Yardbarker
Three reasons the Packers will beat the Vikings
The NFL is finally back and the Green Bay Packers will begin their title quest on Sunday. The Packers will kick their season off with a division game in Minnesota. The Packers split the season series with the Vikings last season and will have a chance to win a big game to start the season. The NFC North is expected to be a two-horse race between the Packers and Vikings. Here are three reasons The Packers will come out on top Sunday.
CBS News
Expert says odds that Bears will move to Arlington Heights are '90-plus'
The Bears unveiled potential plans for a new stadium in Arlington Heights Tuesday, while Mayor Lori Lightfoot talked about more plans to keep the team from "abandoning" Chicago. CBS 2's Chris Tye reports.
Bears installed new Bermuda-style grass at Soldier Field
The last time the Chicago Bears played at Soldier Field (in their preseason opener against the Kansas City Chiefs), the turf was an absolute mess. And the entire NFL world ripped the league for allowing a game to be played on it. But breathe easy, Bears fans. The Soldier Field...
Popculture
Chicago Bears Announce Major Update on New Stadium and Relocation
The Chicago Bears annoucned a big update on their plans to relocate and build and a new stadium. The team penned an open letter that shows the conceptual plans for the development of the 326-acre property on Arlington Park, which features the construction of a domed stadium. Arlington Park is located in Arlington Heights, Illinois, which is a suburb of Chicago. The team currently plays its games at Soldier Field on the Near South Side of the city.
Yardbarker
Kemba Walker hasn't signed buyout agreement, could remain under contract with Pistons?
Kemba Walker may be pulling something that we are not too used to seeing. James L. Edwards III of The Athletic said this week in a mailbag article that the ex-All-Star guard Walker could voluntarily remain under contract with the Detroit Pistons, despite not fitting into the team’s future plans. Edwards reports that the plan has been for Detroit to buy out Walker’s contract and let him become a free agent, adding that the two sides have informally agreed to a number that is a few million below what Walker is owed.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Are Shocked To Discover That Anthony Davis' Wingspan Is 5 Seats Long
As one of the best big men in the NBA, Lakers superstar Anthony Davis is naturally a pretty big guy. As a 6'10", 250+ pound machine, the guy is almost impossible to stop when he's at the top of his game. Still, we can sometimes lose track of just how...
Yardbarker
Bears GM explains why he did not trade top pass rusher Robert Quinn
One season removed from setting the Bears' franchise record for sacks in a season (18.5), Robert Quinn presumably had high trade value. But as first-year general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus begin the start of what is expected to be an arduous rebuild, they decided to hold onto the NFL’s second-leading sacker from 2021. They elected to have him anchor a young defensive line instead of flipping him for salary cap relief and draft capital.
Bears release first rendering of ambitious stadium campus in Arlington Heights
The Chicago Bears are getting closer and closer to leaving Soldier Field and moving to a new venue in Arlington Heights with their latest news. For years and years, Soldier Field has been the home of the Chicago Bears. That may not be the case for much longer, with Arlington Heights looming.
Yardbarker
Former Packers WR Davante Adams on living in Green Bay: 'I'm a West Coast dude'
The Green Bay Packers wide receiver room is a little duller this season. The Packers traded away their most productive 2021 wide receiver, Davante Adams, to the Oakland Raiders this offseason. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is trying to work with the new corps, but there are many drops in the learning process for the rookies. The Packers will miss Adams this season.
Aaron Rodgers’ savage message to Packers’ NFC North rivals ahead of Week 1
Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers took a shot at the entire NFC North ahead of Week 1. Packers reporter Matt Schneidman reported that Rodgers called out Green Bay’s rivals on Wednesday. “All the other teams in the NFC North, it seems like every single year, I think...
Yardbarker
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett reportedly set to make $1 million in NIL money
Stetson Bennett became a household name when he helped lead Georgia to a national championship last season, and the quarterback has cashed in on that success in a big way. Bennett has signed NIL deals with several companies, including Fanatics, Georgia Power, AARP and Synovus Bank. His agent, Jeff Hoffman of Everett Sports Management, told Pete Nakos of On3 that Bennett is approaching $1 million in total endorsement deals.
ESPN
Chicago Bears' conceptual plans for 326-acre property includes construction of domed stadium
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The Chicago Bears released their conceptual plans Tuesday for the development of the 326-acre Arlington Park property, which includes the construction of a domed stadium. In what the organization is calling "one of the largest development projects in Illinois state history," the Bears envision building a...
Chicago Bears to hold new stadium meeting on 9/8
The Chicago Bears will be holding a community meeting at Hersey High School in Arlington Heights from 7 PM CST to 9 PM on Thursday, September 8th. The purpose of the meeting is for the Bears to address the people of Arlington Heights in regards to moving away from Soldier Field in Chicago and building a new stadium in Arlington Heights.
Za'Darius Smith says he signed with Vikings to get payback on Packers
Talk about holding a grudge. Former Green Bay Packers pass-rusher Za'Darius Smith admitted this week that he didn't sign a three-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings because of money or someone on the team he wanted to play with. A main reason he signed with them is that they are a close rival to the Packers -- and Smith wants to face them twice a year to exact revenge.
Yardbarker
Seahawks HC Pete Carroll on Week 1 game vs Russell Wilson's Broncos: ‘I have as much information as you can have’
In a fantastic piece of NFL schedule theater, the Seattle Seahawks will welcome back team legend Russell Wilson in Week 1 of the season and head coach Pete Carroll couldn’t be any more excited about the prospect. One of the biggest stories of the 2022 NFL offseason was the...
Yardbarker
Lamar Jackson was trolling by liking tweet about him going to Dolphins
Lamar Jackson sparked a frenzy on social media last week with the click of a button, and the Baltimore Ravens star admits that he did so intentionally. Jackson “liked” a tweet from a fan that suggested he should become the quarterback of the Miami Dolphins. He discussed the uproar during an appearance on the “GoJo Show” with Mike Golic Jr. this week. Rather than using the hacked excuse, Jackson admitted he was trolling fans.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bulls To Sign Former Player
View the original article to see embedded media. Malcolm Hill played his rookie season in the NBA this past year for the Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls. The 26-year-old began the season with Atlanta, and in three games he averaged 5.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals per contest. After...
Here’s What The Bears Arlington Heights Stadium Campus Could Possibly Look Like
The Bears could be leaving Soldier Field, and if they do, they have plans in place for a new stadium in the suburbs. Should they go to Arlington Heights, they’d build their campus on a former Arlington Park racetrack. A meeting is set for Thursday in which officials will present conceptual plans for the stadium. This isn’t the first time the Bears have threatened to leave Soldier Field. The saga actually dates back to the ’70s when the team first made its interest in moving to Arlington Heights well known. Ahead of the meeting and a subsequent announcement, the team has released renderings for the new campus design. Said to cover 326 acres, the Arlington Heights stadium and surrounding campus will be a new hub for entertainment, which would include commercial retail sites, multi-purpose entertainment ventures, office space, a hotel, park areas, and a fitness center along with a housing district. To put this plan in motion, they will rely on government funding. Should the project move forward, it could potentially create more than 48,000 jobs in the area and could have a $9.4 billion economic impact.
What we learned about Bears' Arlington Park plan at stadium meeting
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. – The Bears held their first informational community meeting about their exploration into developing Arlington Park into a multi-use property anchored by a new NFL stadium on Thursday. Bears chairman George McCaskey, CEO Ted Phillips, senior vice president of marketing Scott Hagel, and senior vice president...
