ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

HBO Seeking Stand-Ins For Second Season Of ‘Winning Time’

It was announced back in April that the show would return for another run after a fairly successful debut. The series stars John C. Reilly as former Lakers owner Jerry Buss, Quincy Isaiah as Magic Johnson and Hadley Robinson as current owner Jeannie Buss. It has received some criticism around the NBA for its harsh portrayal of former Lakers star and executive Jerry West, played by Jason Clarke.
TV & VIDEOS
ETOnline.com

Get $60 Off Three Months of Hulu + Live TV Just in Time for the NFL Season

To celebrate the NFL season kicking off this Thursday, September 8, Hulu is offering a $20 discount for three months of Hulu + Live TV for both new and returning subscribers. Now with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus at no extra cost, Hulu + Live TV combines the streaming services' best movies, shows, and sports along with over 75 live TV channels. Get $60 off the streaming bundle with this limited-time deal.
NFL
POPSUGAR

That "Devil in Ohio" Twist Ending Has Fans Craving Answers — Will There Be a Season 2?

If you're a fan of thrilling satanic cult tales and psychological dramas, Netflix's "Devil in Ohio" might be right up your alley. The eight-part series based on the 2017 book of the same name by Daria Polatin (who also serves as the showrunner) follows Emily Deschanel's Suzanne, a psychiatrist whose family life turns upside down after she rescues and provides shelter to a cult escapee named Mae (Madeleine Arthur).
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
State
Missouri State
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
Detroit, MI
Entertainment
Deadline

Fox Cooks Up More Plans For Gordon Ramsay As ‘Masked Singer’ Leads Rob Wade’s Busy Reality Season – But Where’s Tom Brady?

Fox has packed its fall schedule with a number of unscripted series and given its plum post-Super Bowl spot to Gordon Ramsay’s Next Level Chef. With Thursday Night Football moving to Amazon, Fox is cooking up the return of Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen, one of the four shows fronted by the Brit chef for the network with more to come. Lego Masters also moved from the summer to follow The Masked Singer, which returns for its eighth season. Fox Day @ TCA: Deadline’s Complete Coverage All of this highlights the continued importance of reality television to the relatively new incarnation of the broadcast network,...
NFL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
88K+
Followers
72K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy