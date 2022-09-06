ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haughton, LA

KTAL

1 wounded, shooting at Bossier liquor store

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police were called to the scene of a shooting in Bossier City late Thursday night. Officials say a man was shot multiple times just before 10:00 p.m. in the parking lot of a liquor store on the 1600 block of E. Texas St. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of his wounds.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTAL

Police ID 2 suspects in fatal N. Shreveport shooting

Police have identified two suspects in a fatal shooting Monday in North Shreveport. Police ID 2 suspects in fatal N. Shreveport shooting. Storms possible Wednesday, dry air returns tonight. Bivalent vaccine to be available in Louisiana before …. ERCOT says grid is in a ‘strong position’ heading …
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Suspect identified in fatal Labor Day shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on Labor Day. According to police 42-year-old Lee Buckner is wanted for one count of second-degree murder related to the shooting that happened Monday in the 4500 block of North Market Street.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Coroner IDs woman fatally shot in Cedar Grove

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Coroner’s Office has released the name of the woman shot and killed Wednesday night in Shreveport‘s Cedar Grove neighborhood. The coroner’s office says officers called to the 800 block of Wyngate Circle to investigate reports of gunfire arrived to find 21-year-old Makaree Rayson suffering three gunshot wounds to the neck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Suspect in fatal MLK shooting caught while riding in stolen car

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police say they have arrested the man they believe is responsible for a fatal shooting in the MLK neighborhood in early June. Police say 18-year-old Regge Williams was riding in a stolen vehicle on September 3 when he came into contact with police. Williams was also wanted on an outstanding armed robbery warrant. He was booked into Shreveport City Jail and is charged with second-degree murder.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

CPSO: $1M bond set for wanted man captured in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says they worked all night with other agencies to capture a wanted Shreveport man with a lengthy criminal history. Now, 35-year-old Frankie Tillman is in custody at the Caddo Correctional Center on a $1 million bond. “This criminal has...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

3 arrested in Anderson Island car theft, shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three people are in custody in connection with a shooting Monday night in Shreveport that left one person with critical injuries. The shooting happened at 8:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of Shreveport Barksdale Highway, where officers found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was brought to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

1 shot outside Burger King in Sunset Acres

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are on the scene of a shooting in Sunset Acres that left one person wounded early Tuesday evening. It happened just after 5 p.m. in the parking lot near the Burger King on Hearne Ave. and Grassmere St. Police say the victim was shot in the lower body and ran inside the fast food restaurant.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Labor Day shooting ends 60 days without homicide in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The city of Shreveport went 60 days without a homicide, the longest streak in decades, and Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith says its a credit to all the men and women in uniform. Until the fatal shooting of Kenneth Dotie on Labor Day, there were...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Coroner IDs Lafayette man found fatally shot in downtown Shreveport parking garage

LAFAYETTE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office announced the death of a Lafayette man late Tuesday, marking the 37th homicide in Caddo Parish in 2022. Thirty-two-year-old Jermaine Colston, of the 41500 block of Hebrard Blvd., was killed around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday morning. He was shot in the head in a hotel parking garage on the 100 block of Lake St. in Shreveport. Colston was pronounced deceased at the scene.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KTAL

Man sought in fatal N. Market shooting

A Shreveport man is wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on Labor Day. Warm and pleasant Thursday, spotty weekend showers. State of Texas: Juvenile justice waitlist delays treatment …. Q&A: Texas juvenile justice waitlist delays treatment. State of Texas: Death in Texas raises questions about …. State...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Dad in need, Cares Krewe is there to help

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) –Imagine running out of gas and being lucky enough to cross paths with the Cares Krewe just a few minutes later! It happened for this young father, Austin. 28-year-old Austin said this is a “huge blessing” for his family. His wife, Grace, stays at home with...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

When a loved one commits suicide, what’s left behind?

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Carla Nation, a local mother and suicide awareness advocate, knows how difficult it can be to heal after losing a loved one to suicide. Her oldest son, Bobby, lost his battle with depression in 2015. It is a sudden and painful loss that leaves feelings of guilt, blame, and isolation. It often creates complicated grief conditions and trauma in situations many find difficult to discuss. Those left behind are commonly referred to as “suicide survivors.” So how does a survivor navigate these feelings, and how do others support them?
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Caddo Parish needs poll workers

Caddo Parish needs poll workers for upcoming election. Massive dead alligator found hanging from dumpster …. Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week: Dixon Poirier, …. President Biden hosts Obamas for official White House …. Court still awaiting sanity report on mother accused …. Drier air means limited rain & cooler...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTAL

Captain Shreve holds off Calvary to move to 2-0

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Captain Shreve Gators scored the final fourteen points of the ballgame, in a 27-14 win against Calvary on Thursday night to move to 2-0 on the young season. Jayden Edwards’ two second half rushing touchdowns proved to be the difference in the Gator victory....
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Mansfield water system sustains major rupture

City officials are advising citizens that a water main suffered a major rupture Wednesday evening. They say a large number of customers and businesses will experience low or no water pressure while crews work to repair the issue.
MANSFIELD, LA

