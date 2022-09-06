Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pilots and Lady Pilot Take Labor Day Weekend Trip To GeorgiaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
LSUS Lady Pilots and Pilots Get Wins Over WeekendUnder The Radar NWLALongview, TX
2022 Football Season Ready To Roll with Local JamboreesUnder The Radar NWLABossier City, LA
LSUS Men’s Soccer Open With Tie Against No. 2 Team in NAIAUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Six Shreveport United Players Make GCPL Best XIUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
KTAL
1 wounded, shooting at Bossier liquor store
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police were called to the scene of a shooting in Bossier City late Thursday night. Officials say a man was shot multiple times just before 10:00 p.m. in the parking lot of a liquor store on the 1600 block of E. Texas St. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of his wounds.
KTAL
Police ID 2 suspects in fatal N. Shreveport shooting
Police have identified two suspects in a fatal shooting Monday in North Shreveport.
KTAL
Suspect identified in fatal Labor Day shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on Labor Day. According to police 42-year-old Lee Buckner is wanted for one count of second-degree murder related to the shooting that happened Monday in the 4500 block of North Market Street.
KTAL
Coroner IDs woman fatally shot in Cedar Grove
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Coroner’s Office has released the name of the woman shot and killed Wednesday night in Shreveport‘s Cedar Grove neighborhood. The coroner’s office says officers called to the 800 block of Wyngate Circle to investigate reports of gunfire arrived to find 21-year-old Makaree Rayson suffering three gunshot wounds to the neck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
KTAL
Watkins murder trial: Defense asks for and is denied mistrial for the sixth time
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After seven days of testimony in the trial of the man accused of shooting and killing a couple who gave him a ride home from the mall in Shreveport, DeWayne Watkin’s defense attorney called for a mistrial Thursday. That motion was ultimately denied, but...
KTAL
Watkins double murder trial testimony covers DNA, gasoline traces, borrowed bike
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A DNA expert and a chemist testified for most of Wednesday morning in the trial of the Shreveport man accused in the November 2018 shooting deaths of a local couple who offered him a ride home. DeWayne Watkins is charged with two counts of first-degree...
KTAL
Court still awaiting sanity report on mother accused of throwing kids into Cross Lake
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport woman accused of throwing her two young children into Cross Lake late last year has been found competent to stand trial, but the court is still waiting for a report on whether she is mentally ill. That was the upshot of a brief...
KTAL
Suspect in fatal MLK shooting caught while riding in stolen car
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police say they have arrested the man they believe is responsible for a fatal shooting in the MLK neighborhood in early June. Police say 18-year-old Regge Williams was riding in a stolen vehicle on September 3 when he came into contact with police. Williams was also wanted on an outstanding armed robbery warrant. He was booked into Shreveport City Jail and is charged with second-degree murder.
KTAL
CPSO: $1M bond set for wanted man captured in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says they worked all night with other agencies to capture a wanted Shreveport man with a lengthy criminal history. Now, 35-year-old Frankie Tillman is in custody at the Caddo Correctional Center on a $1 million bond. “This criminal has...
KTAL
3 arrested in Anderson Island car theft, shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three people are in custody in connection with a shooting Monday night in Shreveport that left one person with critical injuries. The shooting happened at 8:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of Shreveport Barksdale Highway, where officers found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was brought to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
KTAL
1 shot outside Burger King in Sunset Acres
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are on the scene of a shooting in Sunset Acres that left one person wounded early Tuesday evening. It happened just after 5 p.m. in the parking lot near the Burger King on Hearne Ave. and Grassmere St. Police say the victim was shot in the lower body and ran inside the fast food restaurant.
KTAL
Labor Day shooting ends 60 days without homicide in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The city of Shreveport went 60 days without a homicide, the longest streak in decades, and Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith says its a credit to all the men and women in uniform. Until the fatal shooting of Kenneth Dotie on Labor Day, there were...
KTAL
Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office & Youth Challenge Program address recent riot at Camp Minden: ‘What’s done is done’
CAMP MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana National Guard’s Youth Challenge Program responded Wednesday to concerns of violence involving their cadets after the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s office was called there multiple times. The most recent disturbance at the YCP on Saturday led to two arrests and ten...
KTAL
Coroner IDs Lafayette man found fatally shot in downtown Shreveport parking garage
LAFAYETTE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office announced the death of a Lafayette man late Tuesday, marking the 37th homicide in Caddo Parish in 2022. Thirty-two-year-old Jermaine Colston, of the 41500 block of Hebrard Blvd., was killed around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday morning. He was shot in the head in a hotel parking garage on the 100 block of Lake St. in Shreveport. Colston was pronounced deceased at the scene.
KTAL
Man sought in fatal N. Market shooting
A Shreveport man is wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on Labor Day.
KTAL
Dad in need, Cares Krewe is there to help
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) –Imagine running out of gas and being lucky enough to cross paths with the Cares Krewe just a few minutes later! It happened for this young father, Austin. 28-year-old Austin said this is a “huge blessing” for his family. His wife, Grace, stays at home with...
KTAL
When a loved one commits suicide, what’s left behind?
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Carla Nation, a local mother and suicide awareness advocate, knows how difficult it can be to heal after losing a loved one to suicide. Her oldest son, Bobby, lost his battle with depression in 2015. It is a sudden and painful loss that leaves feelings of guilt, blame, and isolation. It often creates complicated grief conditions and trauma in situations many find difficult to discuss. Those left behind are commonly referred to as “suicide survivors.” So how does a survivor navigate these feelings, and how do others support them?
KTAL
Caddo Parish needs poll workers
Caddo Parish needs poll workers for upcoming election.
KTAL
Captain Shreve holds off Calvary to move to 2-0
SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Captain Shreve Gators scored the final fourteen points of the ballgame, in a 27-14 win against Calvary on Thursday night to move to 2-0 on the young season. Jayden Edwards’ two second half rushing touchdowns proved to be the difference in the Gator victory....
KTAL
Mansfield water system sustains major rupture
City officials are advising citizens that a water main suffered a major rupture Wednesday evening. They say a large number of customers and businesses will experience low or no water pressure while crews work to repair the issue.
