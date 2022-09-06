Read full article on original website
Two cities in Wisconsin have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensWisconsin State
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin churchJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Stimulus proposal would give families in Wisconsin hundreds each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
milwaukeerecord.com
Here’s the full Bay View Bash entertainment lineup, vendor list, and everything else you need to know
Even though most of Milwaukee’s major festivals are now in the rear view mirror, one of the city’s biggest and best undertakings is still on the horizon. Yes, Bay View Bash will make its long-awaited return to Kinnickinnic Avenue on Saturday, September 17. Since this will be the...
wuwm.com
Marcus Center for the Performing Arts participates in new BIPOC Executive Leadership in the Arts Program
This spring, Marcus Performing Arts Center president and CEO Kendra Whitlock Ingram helped launch the BIPOC Executive Leadership in the Arts Program. It’s the first of its kind — designed to accelerate the development of leadership skills for mid-career BIPOC professionals in the arts, change the culture of artistic organizations, and diversify their leadership.
milwaukeemag.com
10 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Sept. 9-11
Milwaukee’s annual Downtown Dining Week has returned! Sit down and enjoy delicious prix fixe menus from around 30 Downtown restaurants and experiences for lunch and dinner. Be sure to check out dining critic Ann Christenson’s guide to what you need to know about this year’s food-filled week.
wuwm.com
A deeper look at Milwaukee's south side 'Mural Of Peace'
If you’ve driven northbound on Interstate 43 toward Milwaukee’s downtown, chances are you’ve noticed a gigantic mural. That colorful mural has caught the eye of Tim Brever, of Greendale, since he was a kid. He wanted to learn more about it, so he reached out to Bubbler Talk — our series where you ask, we investigate and together we unveil the answers. Brever wanted to know:
wuwm.com
Tuesday on Lake Effect: Inflation Reduction Act homes, 5 things in Milwaukee, Book of the Month, Bubbler Talk
Today on Lake Effect, we learn how the Inflation Reduction Act could help more people in our area build and live in environmentally friendly homes. Then, look at five community events happening this month in Milwaukee, and bring you a new book recommendation for the month. We learn about the film American Reckoning. Plus, we explore Walker's Point history as a gay neighborhood.
bravamagazine.com
8 Wisconsin Fall Festivals to Check Out
One of the best ways to celebrate the sights, sounds and smells of autumn is by attending a fall festival. Here are eight within easy driving distance. This multifaceted festival, held at Endres Manufacturing in Waunakee, begins on Thursday night with wine tasting and live music. The Wauktoberfest grounds officially open on Friday, when you can grab some suds and enjoy music from various groups.
wuwm.com
Milwaukee County task force says no to allocating ARPA dollars to rehab The Domes
Hopes among advocates that federal dollars could help lay a financial path to restore the Mitchell Park Domes were not answered Thursday. Four county supervisors asked the Milwaukee County American Rescue Plan Act Task Force for $19 million toward rehabilitating The Domes, including newly elected Supervisor Juan Miguel Martinez. He represents the 12th District in which the Domes reside.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Saving annual plants over winter
MILWAUKEE - Not quite ready to say goodbye to your favorite annual plant? Save it over winter with these tips from Melinda Myers!. Visit Melinda’s website for information on her upcoming appearances and webinars.
Greater Milwaukee Today
A Ride to Remember will never be forgotten
KEWASKUM — Tarra Gundrum, an executive assistant and special coordinator for Washington County, finished her Ride to Remember and returned home on Saturday after a more than 1,000-mile bike trip out to Pittsburgh and Washington D.C. for both the National Black Girls do Bike convention in Pittsburgh, and to raise money for the Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial in Kewaskum.
Milwaukee's Taco Fest 2022: Everything you need to know (and eat)
Taco Fest will be held Saturday, Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. for lunch and 4 - 8 p.m. for dinner. It will be held at the Summerfest grounds at 200 N. Harbor Dr. in Milwaukee.
CBS 58
Culvers and Kwik Trip engagement photo goes viral on social media
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An engagement photo shoot in Wisconsin is taking social media by storm. That photo shoot has 11,000 likes and thousands of shares on Facebook. "We met on Tinder like every other person our age these days," said Andrew Meier. Meier and his fiancé, Annemarie Ryan, set...
fortatkinsononline.com
Whitewater: Police chief expresses concerns with ‘ongoing influx of new community members’
The City of Whitewater Common Council Tuesday received a presentation from Police Chief Dan Meyer, addressing, according to the agenda, an “increase in new members to the community, opportunities to connect with new members, and safety issues.”. The presentation centered around statistics associated with what has been described by...
CBS 58
Introducing Winston! 7-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Meet our pet of the week, 7-year-old Winston, up for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society.
Local group leads effort to demolish Lake Interchange in Milwaukee
An environmental advocacy group is leading an effort to demolish the Lake Interchange in downtown Milwaukee to clear land for development
foodieflashpacker.com
Best Pizza In Mequon | 5 Best Pizza Restaurants In Mequon
Mequon, a quiet northern suburb of Milwaukee, has lately undergone an economic development plan that has resulted in a slew of new, independent, and delicious restaurants in this relatively tranquil Midwestern town. What was formerly largely residential dwellings is now a hotspot for exciting places to eat pizza north of...
3 Towns in Wisconsin That Are A Must Visit For A Weekend Getaway
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the TrivagoMagazine website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some amazing towns for a weekend getaway in Wisconsin, you might want to consider the following places.
‘The Worst City in Wisconsin’ According to Sucky Tripadvisor Review
Leave it to Tripadvisor once again, having me in tears! Any website that allows for "comments" or "reviews" is in for it at times. I have a great idea, let's let a bunch of keyboard warriors and/or Karen's, take to the world wide web and say WHATEVER THEY WANT! That is a recipe for disaster or brilliant humor...Not sure which one this is. TripAdvisor.
WISN
Omicron-specific boosters arrive in Milwaukee
Omicron-specific booster shots have arrived in Milwaukee. Anyone 12 years old and up is eligible to get one, provided they have been fully vaccinated previously. The so-called bivalent boosters cover the original virus that causes COVID-19, and specifically target the newest variants BA.4 and BA.5. Those variants are responsible for nearly all COVID-19 infections in the country now, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
wlip.com
Concept For Kenosha Regional Airport Stirs Controversy
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A preliminary concept to expand facilities at the Kenosha Regional Airport is stirring controversy. The concept-approved by the Kenosha Airport Commission on a 5-0 vote-would allow for a 737 jet to land and be housed at the airport. This would possibly require a larger hangar and would shorten the life of the current runway.
wuwm.com
Wisconsin perspectives on what the new Inflation Reduction Act means for consumers and the planet
Last month, President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act, or IRA. Within its sweeping scope, the law allocates nearly $400 billion to incentivize clean energy and climate action. Supporters call it a win for consumers in reducing energy costs along with their carbon footprints. But will the carrots rather than stick approach be enough mitigate an increasingly volatile climate?
