Milwaukee, WI

wuwm.com

Marcus Center for the Performing Arts participates in new BIPOC Executive Leadership in the Arts Program

This spring, Marcus Performing Arts Center president and CEO Kendra Whitlock Ingram helped launch the BIPOC Executive Leadership in the Arts Program. It’s the first of its kind — designed to accelerate the development of leadership skills for mid-career BIPOC professionals in the arts, change the culture of artistic organizations, and diversify their leadership.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

10 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Sept. 9-11

Milwaukee’s annual Downtown Dining Week has returned! Sit down and enjoy delicious prix fixe menus from around 30 Downtown restaurants and experiences for lunch and dinner. Be sure to check out dining critic Ann Christenson’s guide to what you need to know about this year’s food-filled week.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wuwm.com

A deeper look at Milwaukee's south side 'Mural Of Peace'

If you’ve driven northbound on Interstate 43 toward Milwaukee’s downtown, chances are you’ve noticed a gigantic mural. That colorful mural has caught the eye of Tim Brever, of Greendale, since he was a kid. He wanted to learn more about it, so he reached out to Bubbler Talk — our series where you ask, we investigate and together we unveil the answers. Brever wanted to know:
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Entertainment
wuwm.com

Tuesday on Lake Effect: Inflation Reduction Act homes, 5 things in Milwaukee, Book of the Month, Bubbler Talk

Today on Lake Effect, we learn how the Inflation Reduction Act could help more people in our area build and live in environmentally friendly homes. Then, look at five community events happening this month in Milwaukee, and bring you a new book recommendation for the month. We learn about the film American Reckoning. Plus, we explore Walker's Point history as a gay neighborhood.
MILWAUKEE, WI
bravamagazine.com

8 Wisconsin Fall Festivals to Check Out

One of the best ways to celebrate the sights, sounds and smells of autumn is by attending a fall festival. Here are eight within easy driving distance. This multifaceted festival, held at Endres Manufacturing in Waunakee, begins on Thursday night with wine tasting and live music. The Wauktoberfest grounds officially open on Friday, when you can grab some suds and enjoy music from various groups.
LAKE GENEVA, WI
wuwm.com

Milwaukee County task force says no to allocating ARPA dollars to rehab The Domes

Hopes among advocates that federal dollars could help lay a financial path to restore the Mitchell Park Domes were not answered Thursday. Four county supervisors asked the Milwaukee County American Rescue Plan Act Task Force for $19 million toward rehabilitating The Domes, including newly elected Supervisor Juan Miguel Martinez. He represents the 12th District in which the Domes reside.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Saving annual plants over winter

MILWAUKEE - Not quite ready to say goodbye to your favorite annual plant? Save it over winter with these tips from Melinda Myers!. Visit Melinda’s website for information on her upcoming appearances and webinars.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

A Ride to Remember will never be forgotten

KEWASKUM — Tarra Gundrum, an executive assistant and special coordinator for Washington County, finished her Ride to Remember and returned home on Saturday after a more than 1,000-mile bike trip out to Pittsburgh and Washington D.C. for both the National Black Girls do Bike convention in Pittsburgh, and to raise money for the Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial in Kewaskum.
KEWASKUM, WI
CBS 58

Culvers and Kwik Trip engagement photo goes viral on social media

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An engagement photo shoot in Wisconsin is taking social media by storm. That photo shoot has 11,000 likes and thousands of shares on Facebook. "We met on Tinder like every other person our age these days," said Andrew Meier. Meier and his fiancé, Annemarie Ryan, set...
WISCONSIN STATE
foodieflashpacker.com

Best Pizza In Mequon | 5 Best Pizza Restaurants In Mequon

Mequon, a quiet northern suburb of Milwaukee, has lately undergone an economic development plan that has resulted in a slew of new, independent, and delicious restaurants in this relatively tranquil Midwestern town. What was formerly largely residential dwellings is now a hotspot for exciting places to eat pizza north of...
MEQUON, WI
97ZOK

‘The Worst City in Wisconsin’ According to Sucky Tripadvisor Review

Leave it to Tripadvisor once again, having me in tears! Any website that allows for "comments" or "reviews" is in for it at times. I have a great idea, let's let a bunch of keyboard warriors and/or Karen's, take to the world wide web and say WHATEVER THEY WANT! That is a recipe for disaster or brilliant humor...Not sure which one this is. TripAdvisor.
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Omicron-specific boosters arrive in Milwaukee

Omicron-specific booster shots have arrived in Milwaukee. Anyone 12 years old and up is eligible to get one, provided they have been fully vaccinated previously. The so-called bivalent boosters cover the original virus that causes COVID-19, and specifically target the newest variants BA.4 and BA.5. Those variants are responsible for nearly all COVID-19 infections in the country now, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wlip.com

Concept For Kenosha Regional Airport Stirs Controversy

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A preliminary concept to expand facilities at the Kenosha Regional Airport is stirring controversy. The concept-approved by the Kenosha Airport Commission on a 5-0 vote-would allow for a 737 jet to land and be housed at the airport. This would possibly require a larger hangar and would shorten the life of the current runway.
wuwm.com

Wisconsin perspectives on what the new Inflation Reduction Act means for consumers and the planet

Last month, President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act, or IRA. Within its sweeping scope, the law allocates nearly $400 billion to incentivize clean energy and climate action. Supporters call it a win for consumers in reducing energy costs along with their carbon footprints. But will the carrots rather than stick approach be enough mitigate an increasingly volatile climate?
WISCONSIN STATE

