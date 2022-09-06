ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Cinemablend

Stephen King's New Netflix Movie Finally Has A Release Date

This summer, Stephen King fans were delivered some really rough news. While writer/director Gary Dauberman’s Salem’s Lot (based on King’s book of the same name) had been scheduled to be released in time for this year’s Halloween season, the film was first pushed to April 2023 and then taken off the 2023 movie release schedule entirely. We’re still waiting to see what Warner Bros. decides to do with the movie – but for right now Constant Readers can get excited because Netflix has announced the release date for what now will be the next Stephen King adaptation: John Lee Hancock’s Mr. Harrigan’s Phone.
MOVIES
talentrecap.com

Meet The Celebrity Cast of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31

After weeks of fan speculation, Dancing With the Stars has officially confirmed of the cast members of season 31. Dancing With the Star‘s first season on Disney+ premieres on September 19. Here’s who will compete for this year’s mirrorball trophy. Unlike past seasons, fans were unable to...
TV SHOWS
thedigitalfix.com

Doctor Who 60th anniversary release date speculation, cast, and more

What is the Doctor Who 60th anniversary release date, who is in the cast, and what else do we know about the sci-fi series special? Jodie Whittaker’s time as the 13th doctor is coming to an imminent end. Her final episode is set to release in October 2022, and current showrunner Chris Chibnall is also stepping down alongside her.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Announces Season 31 Cast, Including First Ever Drag Queen Plus Selma Blair, Cheryl Ladd & More

Dancing with the Stars is logging a couple of firsts in its 31st season. Chief among them: a new digital home, a significant star from a competing broadcast network and its first-ever drag queen competitor. Actor and Performer D.J. “Shangela” Pierce, who was the first contestant to compete on three separate seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race, will dance with Gleb Savchenko when the former ABC competition show makes its debut on Disney+  Shangela’s participation marks the first time a drag queen has ever competed for the mirror ball trophy. Joining Shangela in the ballroom is Wayne Brady, the host of CBS’ Let’s...
THEATER & DANCE
Us Weekly

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros for Season 31 Announced: Who’s Back in the Ballroom and Who’s Missing?

Back to the ballroom! Before Dancing With the Stars makes its debut on Disney+, several of the show’s pros showed off their stuff for the official promo shoot. “The mirrorball’s makeover? It’s a 🔟 from us. 👏,” the reality TV series’ official Instagram wrote alongside the poster on Thursday, August 18. In the pic, dancers Cheryl Burke, Witney Carson, Artem […]
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Miles Teller’s Next Role Revealed

Top Gun: Maverick is still the talk of the town with its unprecedented success still generating big dollars. The film would not be the success it is if it wasn’t for the performances of its talented cast. It’s, of course, led by megastar Tom Cruise, but Top Gun: Maverick also features an exceptional supporting cast. Another name whose stock has grown since the film’s release is Miles Teller who played Lieutenant Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

First look at Eddie Murphy's return as Axel Foley in Netflix's Beverly Hills Cop 4

Eddie Murphy's Axel Foley is reporting for duty once again, as a first-look photo of the actor on the set of Netflix's fourth Beverly Hills Cop instalment has been released. Newly titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, the sequel will follow the titular detective nearly 40 years after the original 1984 film, in which the wise-cracking police officer found himself embroiled in the criminal world of Beverly Hills.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Harry Styles Is Mired in a Complicated and Steamy Love Triangle in New ‘My Policeman’ Trailer

Harry Styles finds himself in an emotionally complicated love triangle in the latest trailer for My Policeman, which dropped on Wednesday ahead of a world premiere for Michael Grandage’s 1950s romantic drama at the Toronto Film Festival. Styles plays Tom, a closeted policeman who, along with Emma Corrin as teacher Marion and museum curator Patrick, played by David Dawson, become entangled in a forbidden relationship. Tom and Marion marry, but Styles’ character soon falls for Patrick as they begin a gay relationship.  More from The Hollywood ReporterSteven Spielberg's 'The Fabelmans' Releases New Poster'The Son' Review: Hugh Jackman is Outstanding in Florian...
MOVIES
E! News

Inside Lea Michele’s Opening Night in Funny Girl on Broadway

Watch: Lea Michele Addresses Past Work Allegations & "Illiterate" Rumors. Lea Michele is the greatest star on her Funny Girl opening night. The Glee alum wowed audiences on Sept. 6 as she stepped into the shoes Fanny Brice for the first time after replacing Beanie Feldstein, who left the broadway show sooner than expected in July.
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

Rena Sofer Opens up About Returning to GENERAL HOSPITAL

When news came that she was leaving THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL, some ABC soap fans immediately wondered if Rena Sofer would return to GENERAL HOSPITAL! The actress announced in August that she was leaving the CBS sudser where she had been playing Quinn Fuller for the past nine years in order to pursue other opportunities. But might one of those opportunities be a return to Port Charles as Lois Cerullo?
CELEBRITIES
Talking With Tami

Tamron Hall Unveils New Look On Season Four Of ‘The Tamron Hall Show’

“Tamron Hall” is kicking off her fourth season with a brand new look to match the show’s new “golden hour” theme — a time, described by Tamron, when “we are illuminated inside and out together, where we laugh, discover, become inspired, learn to overcome challenges and live our lives like they are golden.”
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Benedict Cumberbatch & Mark Strong Join Cast Of Jodie Comer Thriller ‘The End We Start From’; First-Look Image Revealed

Benedict Cumberbatch (Dr Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) and Mark Strong (1917, Kingsman) will join the Jodie Comer-starring apocalyptic thriller The End We Start From. Both are also attached as executive producers on the film, whose principal photography has begun in London, and you can see a first-look image of Doctors and Killing Eve star Comer in action above. Joel Fry (Cruella, Yesterday), Gina McKee (My Policeman, Line Of Duty) and Nina Sosanya (Screw, His Dark Materials) have also joined the cast of the Mahalia Belo-directed feature. Based on Megan Hunter’s novel and adapted by Bafta-nominated Alice Birch (Normal People, Succession), The End We Start From is billed as...
MOVIES

