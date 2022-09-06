Read full article on original website
Harry Styles Is Reportedly Staying Far Away From Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde's Custody Drama
The ongoing battle between Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis puts Harry Styles in awkward position. While there may have been a few incidents, including that uncomfortable serving of child custody papers in a public forum, that might have pissed him off – the “As It Was” singer is reportedly taking a very neutral stance in the situation. Instead of reaching out to Sudeikis, Styles has apparently decided to focus on his blossoming partnership with the Booksmart director. A source told Us Weekly that the 28-year-old singer “doesn’t feel it’s his place to” meddle in Wilde’s former relationship and the custody of...
Chris Pine ‘disassociating’ in Harry Styles interview goes viral
Chris Pine is quickly becoming the king of the “Don’t Worry Darling” press tour. The actor has been spotted playing middleman for the cast and crew – which includes Florence Pugh, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde – both on the red carpet and in the theater for the film’s premiere at the Venice Film Festival. Amid all the ongoing drama, an interview has gone viral that shows Pine, 42, seemingly “disassociating” while Styles, 28, answers a reporter’s question. “I think, you know, my favorite thing about the movie is that it feels like a… movie,” Styles says in the clip, while Pine stares...
Olivia Wilde Breaks Silence On Harry Styles, Says 'There's A Reason' She Left Jason Sudeikis
Wilde said that she and the pop star share a "deep love" that she wants to protect.
Everyone's Trying To Figure Out If Harry Styles Just Spit On Chris Pine
The drama over "Don't Worry Darling" takes a weird new turn.
Camilla Is Already Using the Title “Queen Consort,” But Not Without Controversy
The woman once known to the public as Camilla Parker-Bowles is now officially known as Camilla, Queen Consort of the United Kingdom. She assumed the title upon the death of her mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth II with her husband, formerly known as Prince Charles, officially becoming the King Charles III. An official statement from the Royal Family posted on the Royal.UK website has already used the title for Camilla. She’s become the first person to assume the post since Queen Elizabeth II’s mother, the wife of King George VI.
Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde Keep Their Distance During 4-Minute Venice Standing Ovation for ‘Don’t Worry Darling’
On Monday night, Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde both attended the world premiere of the drama “Don’t Worry Daring” at the Venice Film Festival, but they kept their distance — almost as if they weren’t even in the same film together. Pugh had skipped the press conference for the film earlier in the day. When the audience at Venice erupted into a 4-minute standing ovation for the film, a teary-eyed Pugh — who was sitting several seats away from Wilde — turned away completely from her director, as she instead faced (and danced with) her co-star Nick Kroll. The film seemed to...
'Silence Is Golden:' Lisa Rinna Shamelessly Leaks Private Texts From Kathy Hilton Begging Her To Stay Quiet After Explosive Tequila Fight
Lisa Rinna is stirring the pot on the heels of catching backlash over her bombshell blowout with Kathy Hilton in the next episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In anticipation of TequilaGate, the longtime diamond holder exposed text messages allegedly from Kathy in January meant for her eyes only, RadarOnline.com has learned.Wednesday's show ended with a preview showing an aggravated Kathy storming out of a bar in Aspen during a trip with the ladies. The Hilton monarch grew frustrated when the cast failed to try the tequila brand she and her famous daughters invested in — but her...
Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott and Candy Spelling hold hands during beach outing as couple is 'co-parenting'
Tori Spelling revealed her "co-parenting" routine with Dean McDermott as photos surfaced of the family spending time with the "Beverly Hills, 90210" star's mother Candy Spelling. Candy, Tori and Dean, along with the couple's 5-year-old son, enjoyed time at the beach Monday in Malibu. Monday's outing reportedly marks the first...
Kimmel Wonders If Queen Elizabeth Died Because of That Harry Styles/Chris Pine Stuff (Video)
Jimmy Kimmel kicked off Thursday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” by talking, of course, about the biggest news of the day, the death of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom at age 96. And during his monologue, Kimmel wondered if her death might have happened now...
Chris Pine poops all over the internet’s party by refuting the Harry Styles spit story
Bad news for lovers of hot goss! Chris Pine has come clean about the supposed spit seen round the world at the Venice premiere of Don’t Worry Darling, and the short of it is that it didn’t happen — or allegedly didn’t happen. Because much like Agent Mulder, some of us still want to believe.
Major Concern For 'Erratic' Cara Delevingne After She Looks Disheveled Hitching Ride On Jay Z's Private Jet
Cara Delevingne has been sparking concern for months with her strange behavior. On Monday, September 5, the supermodel was seen arriving at Van Nuys Airport to board Jay Z's private plane, which she sat in for 45 minutes before disembarking and leaving the airstrip. Delevingne appeared to be disheveled with dark circles around her eyes while she smoked a pipe in a Britney Spears t-shirt and no shoes. According to eyewitnesses, the actress erratic, not being able to control her body movements and was seen bending over with her hands in her mop of hair. CARA DELEVINGNE RESPONDS TO JUSTIN...
Don't Worry Darling "spitgate" seemingly resolved as Chris Pine issues statement and Harry Styles' sources react
Don't Worry Darling has been plagued by controversy in recent weeks – but the latest rumor to hit the internet has been debunked just hours after it began. According to a representative for Chris Pine, Harry Styles did not spit on his co-star. If you're confused at just how...
Mystery Woman May Have Conclusive Footage of Harry Styles Chris Pine 'Spit'
The internet has been rocked by footage showing Styles allegedly "spitting" on "Don't Worry Darling" co-star Pine.
Movie lovers are absolutely roasting Harry Styles’ acting after latest ‘My Policeman’ trailer
From mind-blowing accusations of spitting on Don’t Worry Darling co-star and meme magnet Chris Pine to eagle-eyed film buffs criticizing his apparent juggling of accents in Olivia Wilde’s newest thriller, it appears that singer-turned-actor-turned-likely-back-to-singer Harry Styles just cannot catch a break. The latest bout of roasting against Styles...
Olivia Wilde Clarified The Timeline Of Her Relationships With Jason Sudeikis And Harry Styles
"Unfortunately, Jason and I had a very bumpy road, and we officially dissolved the relationship towards the beginning of the pandemic."
Fans Think Harry Styles Spit On Chris Pine At 'Don't Worry Darling' Premiere As Pop Star Avoids His Girlfriend Olivia Wilde
The drama between the cast of Don't Worry Darling was on full display during the Venice Film Festival and many fans believe Harry Styles may have spit on Chris Pine inside the theater. Rumors have been swirling for weeks that director Olivia Wilde and her star Florence Pugh have been feuding behind the scenes. The story goes that Pugh was not impressed with how Wilde acted on set with her boyfriend/co-star of the film, Harry. The tension came to a head after Olivia gave an interview where she said she had fired Shia LaBeouf. She told Variety, "I say this...
Harry Styles jokes he went to Venice Film Festival to spit on Chris Pine
Tastes like Harry’s spit? Harry Styles made fun of the speculation that he spat on Chris Pine during his Wednesday night concert in New York City. “This is our 10th show at Madison Square Garden. It is wonderful, wonderful, wonderful to be back here,” the British singer told his fans while opening his “Love on Tour: Madison Square Garden Is Harry’s House” show. “I just popped over to Venice to spit on Chris Pine, but fear not, we’re back!” His remarks had concertgoers screaming and cheering the Grammy winner on as he held on to his guitar. Fans have been talking non-stop about Styles allegedly...
Don’t Worry Darling: Jordan Peterson responds after Olivia Wilde claims movie character was based on him
Jordan Peterson has responded to Olivia Wilde who said the sinister character played by Chris Pine in her upcoming film Don’t Worry Darling was based on him.The film, which debuts at the Venice Film Festival on Monday (5 September), follows the story of a Fifties couple – played by Harry Styles and Florence Pugh – whose idyllic lives are overturned when Pugh’s character Alice uncovers her husband’s dark secret after one of the neighbourhood housewives goes missing.In a recent interview with Interview Magazine, Wilde spoke with fellow actor Maggie Gyllenhaal about the inspiration behind Pine’s character.“We based that character...
Harry Styles Kisses Nick Kroll on the Lips at Venice Film Festival
If you thought Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde were set to be the hottest couple at the Venice Film Festival, you've got the wrong person!! During the standing ovation for the couple's forthcoming film, Don't Worry Darling, Styles planted a kiss on none other than his co-star Nick Kroll. In...
Christine Brown Trashes Kody Brown as a Coward, Tells Him to "Man the F-ck Up!"
In a new sneak peek at the upcoming Sister Wives Season 17 premiere, Christine Brown does not mince a single word. She does not beat around any bushes whatsoever. When speaking to the camera about how estranged spouse Kody has been acting, Christine goes on the understandable attack. “We’ve been...
