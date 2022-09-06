(Antioch, IL) Arrests have been made and charges have been filed against two people in connection with an Antioch homicide. Lake County Major Crime Task Force officials say 28-year-old Johnathan Skroko of South Elgin, and 24-year-old Hailey Miller of Antioch were taken into custody on Wednesday in a hotel near Gurnee. The pair were both charged on Thursday with first and second degree murder in the death of 42-year-old Robbie Dickerson of Racine. Investigators say Dickerson was in Antioch to sell drugs to the pair, but they reportedly robbed and shot him before fleeing. Bond for Skroko was set at 10-million-dollars, while Miller’s was set at 3-million.

ANTIOCH, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO