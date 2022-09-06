ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsville, NY

Some schools are cracking down on cell phone policies during the school day

By Lia Lando
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gnQvN_0hkb1PuU00

Some schools are cracking down on cellphones in class this year but not all students, staff members and parents are on board. 7 News spoke with two different districts with very different cellphone policies.

Keith Boardman is the Principal of Williamsville South High school. He says the district took into account feedback from parents, students and teachers when making their cell phone policy and says, "Actually the feedback that we got was a lot of parents didn't want us to take away cell phones." The current policy in Williamsville allows students to use their cell phones during free periods and in the lunch room but in the classroom, it's up to the teacher.

Boardman says they incorporate lessons on the proper use of cell phones. He explains, "We've tried to put some information into our classes about how to use the cell phones properly. What is the proper use of cell phones knowing that when they leave here they're going to be using them out in the real world."

It's a different story in the Bolivar Richburg Central School District. Students are not allowed to have their cell phones throughout the school day. They have to be kept at home or secured in their lockers. The Superintendent says this is not a change in policy but a change in how they are enforcing the existing policy. He explains, "We had incidents where cheating was occurring , game playing, cyber-bullying and picture taking. It also feeds into our vaping situation where students would text each other to meet at a particular place and vape."

Mental Health Counselor Lynne Shine says if cell phones are allowed in school, it's important to closely monitor how kids are using them. because she says, "There are kids being bullied over the phone which is really something we've been watching for a long time with social media.....We are currently in suicide awareness month and we do see a huge uptick in suicides and many are attributing it to social media."

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Williamsville, NY
Williamsville, NY
Education
2 On Your Side

Niagara Falls students head back-to-school

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — For the first time since the 2019-2020 school year, the start of this school year looked relatively normal for staff and students. "It's amazing. It's exciting to see everyone come back to school in what seems like a normal school year," says Hyde Park Elementary School Principal Diane Bianco.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Central School#Mental Health Counselor#The Cell#Smart Phone#K12
spectrumlocalnews.com

School supplies giveaway Sunday to help Buffalo families bridge the gap

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Classes are underway for kids in the Queen City, but there’s still time to get some last-minute supplies if you need extra help. Members of the Buffalo community are helping parents cut costs with free backpacks stuffed with supplies tailor-made for each grade. Save Our...
BUFFALO, NY
ubspectrum.com

Two burglaries take place at on-campus dorms Monday morning

University Police received reports that outside visitors burglarized Lehman Hall in Governors Complex and Richmond Quadrangle in Ellicott Complex, both North Campus residence halls housing predominantly freshmen, early Monday morning. The timing and locations of those burglaries were not mere coincidence, according to Deputy Chief of Police Joshua Sticht. “The...
AMHERST, NY
newsy.com

Buffalo Tragedy Highlights Need For Black Mental Health Care Workers

As Dr. Kenyani Davis makes her rounds at the Community Health Center in Buffalo, New York, she is still trying to process it all, after a mass shooter murdered 10 members of the neighborhood she serves. "It's a community that got affected, especially when you're talking about a hate crime,"...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
96.1 The Breeze

Erie County Sheriffs Post Warning To Drivers This Week

Everyone seems to be on a new schedule this week, and as we get used to getting back into the swing of things, please do not forget to follow this driving rule. School is back in session throughout all of Western New York, and to keep our kids safe, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office posted a warning for all drivers this week.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
wnypapers.com

New school resource officers in Niagara County

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office has recently appointed three new school resource officers (SRO) throughout the county for the upcoming school year. This brings the ranks of the SRO team to five. These deputies are assigned to Newfane Central School District, Niagara BOCES Vocational School, Wilson Central School District, Niagara...
buffalospree.com

Calling all short girls

For four-foot-nine-inch WNY resident Sue Schaffstall became frustrated with shopping. “Finding pants and jeans that didn’t hang four to five inches below my ankle was always a challenge,” she says. “I would go shopping for hours and come home with nothing.”. Schaffstall knew she couldn’t be...
BUFFALO, NY
13 WHAM

Police increasing presence at Batavia High School football games

Batavia, N.Y. — Fans attending Batavia High School football games this fall at Van Detta Stadium will notice an increased police presence. Those entering the stadium will be wand-checked to ensure no prohibited items are brought in. They're also be advised to use caution and plan ahead for parking.
BATAVIA, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy