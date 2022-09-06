The Telluride Brews & Blues Festival, a four-day, super-sampling event combining live music and craft beverages, is just a week away. For those who cannot wait, an opportunity to gorge on music — appropriately, just a couple miles away from the literal Uncompaghre Gorge — lies just around the corner. Indeed, it happens tonight, when blues musician Will Chapman will take the stage at the one of the final musical events of this season in Ridgway.

RIDGWAY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO