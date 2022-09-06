Read full article on original website
Weekly Planet Picks
1) The Wilkinson Public Library hosts memoirist Kathryn Wilder, author of ‘Desert Chrome,’ and photographer TJ Holmes, this afternoon at 5:30 p.m. 2) Drop by the Transfer Warehouse and enjoy a spirited Chamber Music performance this evening to go along with your happy hour beverage of choice from 6-8 p.m.
Reserve movement builds volunteer group
An International Dark Sky Association (IDA) Dark Sky Reserve in San Miguel County is in the works. With Bob Grossman’s leadership on the deal, the reserve may soon become a reality. But that will take community adherence to the lighting code and volunteers to help with the application process.
Rodeo roundup
For more than 100 years, the Ouray County Labor Day Rodeo has been a Western Slope staple. Held at the county fairgrounds in Ridgway Monday under sunny skies, the event attracted participants and patrons from the state and beyond. Grand marshal John Young welcomed the crowds with a brief introduction,...
Four Seasons project progresses
Mountain Village Town Council unanimously approved an ordinance considering the Final Site-Specific Planned Unit Development (SPUD) for the Lot 161CR Hotel Project on second reading during a special meeting Thursday morning. Council members will also unanimously supported a resolution regarding a major subdivision application to replat the associated lots for the project into one 4.437-acre lot and rename it Lot161C-RR.
Rico Skatepark fundraiser Friday in Telluride
Punk rock and skateboarding go hand in hand. The underground sport and subgenre rose up from the streets around the same time, particularly during the 1980s behind bands like Suicidal Tendencies and Black Flag, and the two have been synonymous ever since. Here in Telluride is no different, which is...
Mondo music week in Ridgway
The Telluride Brews & Blues Festival, a four-day, super-sampling event combining live music and craft beverages, is just a week away. For those who cannot wait, an opportunity to gorge on music — appropriately, just a couple miles away from the literal Uncompaghre Gorge — lies just around the corner. Indeed, it happens tonight, when blues musician Will Chapman will take the stage at the one of the final musical events of this season in Ridgway.
Bear It! show at Transfer Warehouse Friday
Getting an education has never been more outrageous, irreverent or useful. The kind-of-regular variety show with the sole purpose of keeping our ursine friends safe and wild, “Bear It! Bear Safety for the 21st Century,” is back. The free show, produced by Telluride Theatre in conjunction with the Town of Telluride’s Bear Awareness Week, takes place Friday at 7 p.m. at the Transfer Warehouse. A hat will be passed, with proceeds going to the actors.
KOTO couldn’t do it without you
Thank you for your support during KOTO’s recent Summer Fund Drive! As our late cofounder Jerry Greene used to say, “No one has more fun fundraising than K-O-T-O.” He was absolutely right. And your generosity means the world to us. Because of you, KOTO remains pure non-commercial, non-underwritten community radio.
Mountain Village Town Council to vote on Four Seasons project Thursday
Mountain Village Town Council will hold a second reading, public hearing and council vote on an ordinance considering the Final Site-Specific Planned Unit Development (SPUD) for the Lot 161CR Hotel Project during a special meeting Thursday. Council will also consider a resolution regarding a major subdivision application to replat the associated lots for the project into one 4.437-acre lot and rename it Lot161C-RR. The meeting begins at 9 a.m.
