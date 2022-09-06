ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucs, Shaq Mason working on cap-saving restructured contract

By Joey Knight
 2 days ago
The Bucs acquired right guard Shaq Mason from the Patriots in exchange for a fifth-round pick this past spring. He has reunited in Tampa with Tom Brady, for whom he blocked from 2015-2019. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times ]

The Bucs are working with veteran right guard Shaq Mason on a contract restructure that could save the team millions from the 2022 salary cap.

ESPN first reported the deal, though the restructure isn’t expected to eliminate more than $6 million as initially reported. For now, the Bucs are slightly more than $1.2 million under the cap, according to spotrac.com.

The Bucs acquired Mason from New England — where he spent five seasons blocking for Tom Brady — in exchange for a fifth-round pick in March. Tampa Bay picked up the last two years of Mason’s contract, a total of nearly $16 million.

Mason, 29, fills the void at right guard created when Alex Cappa went to the Bengals during free agency. He has totaled 98 regular-season starts the past seven years.

“I love him to death,” Brady said on his “Let’s Go” podcast Monday. “I’ve played with him a long time. I know what he’s all about.”

• • •

GREEN BAY, WI
