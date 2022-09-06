Bucs, Shaq Mason working on cap-saving restructured contract

The Bucs acquired right guard Shaq Mason from the Patriots in exchange for a fifth-round pick this past spring. He has reunited in Tampa with Tom Brady, for whom he blocked from 2015-2019. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times ]

The Bucs are working with veteran right guard Shaq Mason on a contract restructure that could save the team millions from the 2022 salary cap.

ESPN first reported the deal, though the restructure isn’t expected to eliminate more than $6 million as initially reported. For now, the Bucs are slightly more than $1.2 million under the cap, according to spotrac.com.

The Bucs acquired Mason from New England — where he spent five seasons blocking for Tom Brady — in exchange for a fifth-round pick in March. Tampa Bay picked up the last two years of Mason’s contract, a total of nearly $16 million.

Mason, 29, fills the void at right guard created when Alex Cappa went to the Bengals during free agency. He has totaled 98 regular-season starts the past seven years.

“I love him to death,” Brady said on his “Let’s Go” podcast Monday. “I’ve played with him a long time. I know what he’s all about.”

• • •

Sign up for the Bucs RedZone newsletter to get updates and analysis on the latest team and NFL news from Bucs beat writer Joey Knight.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.