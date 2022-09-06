OPPD moves massive engines for natural gas plants on Tuesday

A massive undertaking was underway for OPPD on Tuesday as it moves huge engines to the Standing Bear Lake Station.

It's part of their effort to build two new natural gas plants and expand power.

They'll move the engines overnight with each engine and trailer weighing a combined 790,000 pounds. That's about the same weight as the Statue of Liberty.

"This project is very important to us to bring power to our increasing number of customers in the OPPD service territory and to provide resiliency for our customers. We're growing the amount of renewable energy in our footprint," said project engineer Andy Meusch.

The expansion is part of the "Power with Purpose" project which hopes to bring 1,200 megawatts of power to the system with natural gas and solar energy.

That plan fits their zero-carbon by 2050 goal.

