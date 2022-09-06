Read full article on original website
Granite City Police Department Works Fatal ShootingMetro East Star Online NewspaperGranite City, IL
Aldi set to open new store location in Missouri this weekKristen WaltersTwin Oaks, MO
Missouri's first state capitol was located in St. Charles and it's a state historic siteCJ CoombsSaint Charles, MO
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is close to achieving an MLB milestone that will likely never be repeatedJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
Week 1 Preview Vs CardinalsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
myleaderpaper.com
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL OUTLOOK: Blue Jays bulldozed way to third in state
One match into the new season and the Jefferson girls volleyball team already has reached a new milestone. Almost 10 months after the Blue Jays finished third at the Class 2 state championships in Cape Girardeau – their first-ever trip to the final four – head coach Tara Fish won her 100th match since taking over five years ago, with Jefferson beating Seckman 25-10, 25-16, 25-11 on Aug. 30.
advantagenews.com
Marquette cancels Friday football game against Columbia
Citing low numbers on the team’s roster, Alton Marquette Catholic High School has canceled Friday night’s football game against Columbia. The team was down to 17 players from the original 25 due to injuries following last week’s game against Salem, so the decision to pull the plug on this week’s game was made today.
New sports reporter Ahmad Hicks joins FOX 9 team from St. Louis
The Twin Cities' FOX affiliate announced Wednesday that Ahmad Hicks is joining the station, which follows the departure of anchor Hobie Artigue in June. He'll be joining a team that includes Jim Rich, Dawn Mitchell and Pierre Noujaim. "I’m excited to join the FOX 9 team and cover everything the...
myleaderpaper.com
John Scott Warren, 50, Festus
John Scott Warren, 50, of Festus died Sept. 3, 2022, at his home. Mr. Warren was an Eagle Scout and a 1990 Chillicothe High School graduate. While attending the University of Missouri in Columbia, he was a member of Alpha Gamma Rho and earned a degree in political science. He worked for the Missouri State Highway Patrol for more than 25 years beginning in 1996 and earning the rank of master sergeant in 2020. He worked in Jefferson County for the majority of his years with the highway patrol. He was an active member of the First Baptist Church Festus-Crystal City where he was a deacon, Sunday school teacher and youth leader. He will be remembered for his kindness, great sense of humor, integrity and service to others. Born Aug. 5, 1972, in Enid, Okla., he was the son of Janet Sue (Cox) and Larry Warren of Chillicothe.
myleaderpaper.com
Mildred Jane (Wicker) Stacy, 82, Barnhart
Mildred Jane (Wicker) Stacy, 82, of Barnhart died Sept. 7, 2022. Mrs. Stacy retired after working for the Fox C-6 School District as a Seckman Elementary kindergarten teacher and as an Antonia Elementary first-grade teacher. She was a member of the Grace Free Will Baptist Church in Arnold. She enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren, listening to gospel music, going to church, reading, crocheting, crafting and traveling the world. Born Dec. 7, 1939, in Athens, Tenn., she was daughter of the late Mark and Bertha Wicker.
myleaderpaper.com
Robert D. Woodward Sr., 67, Cedar Hill
Robert D. Woodward Sr., 67, of Cedar Hill died Sept. 6, 2022. Mr. Woodward enjoyed watching sports and fishing. Born Oct. 28, 1954, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Mary (Vandiver) and James Woodward. He is survived by two children; Omega “Dawn” Woodward of Cedar Hill...
myleaderpaper.com
ICYMI: Jefferson College PACE series offers more than 30 events
The Jefferson College 2022-2023 Performing Arts and Cultural series will include 34 events, offering a variety of musical performances, art displays and academic discussions. All events are open to the public. Season passes, which are good for all PACE series events, cost $25 each, although the cost is $15 for...
myleaderpaper.com
Columbia woman, Fulton man hurt in crash south of Crystal City
A Columbia woman and a Fulton man were injured Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 6, in a two-vehicle accident on I-55 at mile marker 166 south of Crystal City, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 2:49 p.m., Aniyah D. Williams, 19, of Columbia was driving a 2021 Jeep Compass north on...
KSDK
3 fun fall events in Edwardsville to add to your list
Located just a short drive from St. Louis, Edwardsville, Illinois is bringing all the fall excitement with many fun events. Following a spectacular debut outdoor performance in 2021, Opera Edwardsville returns to Edwardsville City Park with a star-studded line up of guest artists. A musical program of operatic highlights and Broadway favorites will be performed by OE guest artists. OE welcomes sopranos Emily Birsan and Sofia Troncoso, mezzo-soprano Emily Fons, and Tenor Eric Ferring in performance alongside a special guest appearance in celebration of OE's fifth anniversary from OE's Artistic Advisor and Grammy Award-winning soprano, Christine Brewer.
krcu.org
“Dependin' on Somebody Else is Poor Business” - Robert Bryant’s Life in Freedom
One of the initiatives of the Federal Writers’ Project portion of the Works Progress Administration in 1936 to 1939 was the Slave Narrative Project. This effort sent mostly white writers to interview over 2300 surviving African Americans formerly enslaved. Despite potential issues with the information, the narratives provide a glimpse into the experiences of formerly enslaved people during and after emancipation. One example is Robert Bryant of Herculaneum, Missouri.
mymoinfo.com
Blue’s, Brews And Barbecue Next Week In Farmington
(Farmington) The musical lineup has been set for next weekend’s Blues, Brews and Barbecue Festival. Paul Grindstaff is one of the organizers of “B3”. He says all the fun will start at 5 o’clock on Friday. And then on Saturday, Grindstaff says music will go all...
myleaderpaper.com
Calendar of events Sept. 8-15
Twin City Days, three-day festival Thursday-Saturday at various sites in Crystal City and Festus. Thursday highlights: Twin City Days Breakfast, 8 a.m.; Seniors in the Park, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., both at Larry G. Crites Memorial Park, Festus. Sponsor: Twin City Area Chamber of Commerce. For a complete list of activities, go to twincitychamber.com.
mymoinfo.com
Arnold woman injured after I-55 crash in South County
An Arnold woman was injured after a three-vehicle accident on northbound I-55 south of Bayless Avenue Tuesday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 40-year-old Stacy Meeks of St. Louis was driving a 2006 Chevy Trailblazer and was forced into the right lane and struck a 2019 Chevy Traverse driven by 39-year-old Melanie Riechert of Arnold. Meeks’ vehicle then struck another vehicle, a 2016 Nissan Rogue driven by 39-year-old Sheryl Large of St. Louis. Riechert was the only person injured in the accident and was taken by the Mehlville Fire Protection District to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries. The accident took place a little before 8 o’clock Tuesday morning.
mymoinfo.com
Two Women From Cadet Injured in Crash in Washington County
(Fertile) Two 29-year-old women from Cadet were injured Wednesday morning in a two vehicle crash in Washington County. The highway patrol says the accident took place on Highway 21 at Route ‘C-C’ near Washington State Park when a Ford Explorer driven by Alecia Morgan was stopped at a stop sign at the junction.
myleaderpaper.com
Loretta Jean Self, 83, Festus
Loretta Jean Self, 83, of Festus died Aug. 23, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. She worked for many years as a gift wrapper for Famous Barr in south St. Louis County. She also was a custodian for the Windsor School District. She loved playing pinochle with family and enjoyed bowling on leagues. She helped at church dinners and festivals at Our Lady Catholic Church in Festus. Born April 7, 1939, in Festus, she was the daughter of the late Eleanor Frances (Boyer) and Floyd Basil Self Sr.
madisoncountyjournal.com
Madison men set alligator record
Two Madison alligator hunters set a new state record for the longest female alligator on Aug. 28. Jim and Richie Denson caught the alligator that measured 10 feet two inches long on the Pearl River about five miles north of the Ross Barnett Reservoir. That record ties a previous world...
Landlords pursue restaurant Layla at Grove, Webster Groves locations
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Layla, located at 4317 Manchester Ave. in The Grove neighborhood, has been ordered to vacate the property after failing to pay rent, according to a notice posted on the restaurant's door. Meanwhile, the restaurant's landlord in Webster Groves is suing for back rent. The...
mymoinfo.com
That 80’s Band will close Twin City Days
(Festus, Crystal City) If you don’t get enough enjoyable live music at the Cobblestone Celebration Friday night, there’s the Concert in the Park Saturday night to conclude Twin City Days. It will take place on the stage at Crites Memorial Park in Festus. Twin City Days Co-Chair Kirk Mooney says That 80s Band will be a great way to finish the 2022 festival.
Missouri City Tops List of FBI’s Most Dangerous City in America
Back in 2019, the FBI put together a list of the most dangerous cities in America, and out of 65 cities, the number one city is located in Missouri. This is a pre-pandemic list put together from 2019 numbers back in that year over 16,000 people were murdered in this country. Data was collected from cities that are greater than 100,000 residents and that is what determined the list. This is no list that any city wants to be on and Missouri has two cities on the list.
Frozen Imo’s Pizza coming to area grocery stores
ST. LOUIS – Starting next month, Imo’s Pizza will be available in the frozen aisle of grocery stores. The frozen pizzas will be available for purchase by October 3 at St. Louis area retailers including Schnucks, Dierbergs, Straub’s, and Walmart. The frozen pizzas will also be available in other cities in the Show-Me State along […]
