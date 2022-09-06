Read full article on original website
Man in ICU after video shows him being shot by an off-duty OK deputy
One man is recovering in the ICU on Wednesday after a video shows an off-duty Adair County Sheriff's deputy, Travis Adams, shooting him over the weekend.
Fayetteville Police investigating homicide outside McDonald’s
Fayetteville Police are investigating after a shooting at McDonald's on College Avenue left one dead Tuesday night, Sept. 6.
Washington County, Arkansas investigates incident involving off-duty Oklahoma deputy
ADAIR COUNTY, Okla. — Washington County in Arkansas is investigating an incident involving an off-duty deputy with the Adair County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO), according to the ACSO. A post to the ACSO Facebook page said Adair County Sheriff Jason Ritchie was aware of the incident and intends to...
Fayetteville police searching for suspect in deadly shooting
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to Fayetteville police, there was a shooting that occurred at 1641 North College Avenue at approximately 9:55 p.m. on Tuesday (Sept. 6). According to information released by the Fayetteville Police Department, a nearby officer responded to the incident after hearing gunshots. The release said the male victim suffered from a gunshot wound. Police have not released his identity at this time.
Fayetteville police investigating; 28-year-old male dies from shooting incident
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Fayetteville police were investigating an overnight shooting incident that ended in homicide. On Tuesday, at around 9:55 p.m., officers responded to a shooting incident at 1641. College Ave. According to authorities, an officer nearby immediately responded after hearing gunshots. When the patrolman arrived, he found...
News To Know: three people killed in head on crash and murder charges brought in TN kidnapping case
PINEVILLE, Mo. – A head-on collision takes the life of three people in Mcdonald county. The crash happened shortly after 9:30 Tuesday night on US 71 near Brush Creek road in Pineville. Troopers say 29-year-old Kyler Johnson from Washburn was heading south when he traveled into the northbound lane and struck another vehicle head-on. Johnson, along with both of his passengers – 58-year-old Joseph Lynch from Powell and a 15-year-old from Washburn – all died at the scene. A 17-year-old from Neosho was driving the second vehicle she was flown to Freeman hospital in Joplin in serious condition. Click here to read more about this story.
Fort Smith police obtain warrant for hit-and-run suspect
Fort Smith police obtained a warrant on September 7 for Oscar Martinez, 21, in connection to a hit-and-run on April 24.
Locust Grove police chief resigns following controversy involving 2 dogs being shot by officers
LOCUST GROVE, Okla. — Locust Grove is seeing another change in leadership after the town’s third police chief in less than two years resigned. Former Police Chief Cullen Bean said he made the decision to step down after his officers were told by the town’s mayor to shoot two stray dogs.
Entire police department in Arkoma, Oklahoma quits
ARKOMA, Okla. — Arkoma residents are concerned about their safety after the entire police force resigned on Wednesday. "We have supported them, the people have supported them, city hall has not. I want them (town leaders) to know that they need to start supporting our police officers and paying them what they're supposed to be paying them," Tammy Tritt said.
CCSO arrests man after finding 1.1 grams of fentanyl in his car
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) arrested a man after finding 1.1 grams of fentanyl and nearly $1,000 cash inside his car. On the evening on Sept. 2, CCSO came across an argument happening in the parking lot of the Tahlequah Stockyards. They said one of the people in the argument was Austin Yanez.
Noel authorities awaiting extradition hearing in stabbing case
NOEL, Mo. — McDonald County authorities are waiting on an extradition hearing to bring a stabbing suspect back to Missouri. 23-year-old Beref Fred, of Neosho, is currently in the Benton County Arkansas Jail. He’s charged with First Degree Assault and Armed Criminal Action in McDonald County. Those charges are...
1 Dead, 2 Injured In Labor Day Shooting In Tahlequah; High School Shifts To Distance Learning
One person is dead and two others are injured after a triple shooting in Tahlequah on Labor Day. FBI investigators say they have one minor and one adult detained in connection with the shooting. One of the injured victims was treated at the hospital and released, while the other remains in an unknown condition, according to authorities. The FBI is working in conjunction with the Tahlequah Police Department and the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service on the case because the people involved are tribal citizens.
3 Killed, 1 Hurt In McDonald County Crash
(KTTS News) — Three people are dead, and a fourth is in serious condition, after a crash in McDonald County. The Highway Patrol says a car driven by Kyler Johnson, 29, from Washburn went into the wrong lane of traffic on Highway 71 in Pineville and hit another car.
Judge approves $1 settlement in Huntsville abuse case
Judge Timothy L. Brooks in the Western District of Arkansas Federal Court approved a settlement amount of $1 in a case involving alleged sexual assault and harassment at a Madison County school.
One Dead After Triple Shooting in Tahlequah Involving High School Students
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) —The Oklahoma FBI offices have confirmed that three people were shot and one killed in Tahlequah on Labor Day. The FBI is not identifying any of the victims at this time, but says one person was treated and released and another person remains in the hospital in unknown condition. One person did succumb to their injuries.
Wrong-way crash kills 3 in Pineville
MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Two Barry County residents — including a 15-year-old boy — were among the three occupants of a vehicle were killed after hitting another vehicle in Pineville of McDonald County. The three deceased passengers of the 2014 Nissan Versa were pronounced dead at 9:35 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6: Kyler M. Johnson, 29, […]
Neosho man arrested, charged in stabbing at Noel
NOEL, Mo. — About 12:55 p.m. Monday Noel Marshals were dispatched to 400 block of North Cliffside Drive, a parking lot of Tyson Foods, to reports of an assault. On scene officers identified two people involved. Both males and both suffered injuries. 400 BLOCK OF NORTH CLIFFSIDE DRIVE, NOEL The victim, suffering stab wounds, was flown to a Springfield, Mo....
Lavaca man representing himself in $100M COVID-19 fraud case has six motions denied
A Lavaca man now representing himself in a $100 million COVID-19 fraud case recently had half a dozen motions denied in federal court.
UPDATE: Grove woman injured in accident on OK-10
OTTAWA COUNTY — A two-vehicle collision has shut down OK-10 north of the Ottawa and Delaware County line, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported on Tuesday. The highway was closed at 12:47 p.m., the patrol said.
Beaver Lake glamping site decision tabled another two weeks
BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — At its Wednesday night meeting, the Benton County Planning Board voted to table the decision on a Beaver Lake glamping site until the next meeting. The 200-acre resort-style camping site near Railroad Cut Road in Rogers has been the subject of much debate. Watch the...
